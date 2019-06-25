Amazon has officially announced Prime Day dates!

On Tuesday, the site revealed Prime Day will start on July 15 and end on July 16 for a two-day shopping extravaganza.

In addition to deals on electronics and beauty products, the site is home to a plethora of clothing and accessories from affordable and designer brands such as Levi's, Theory, Puma, Milly and more. And Amazon is already releasing limited-time deals.

Read on for what you need to know about Prime Day so far, and check back as we update you with more information on the sales as we get them.

When Will Prime Day Take Place?

Prime Day will fall on Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16.

Who Can Access the Sales?

Only Prime members can access the sales, which can be shopped on the site, on mobile, Alexa-compatible devices (e.g. Fire tablet, Echo) and on the Amazon app. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime membership.

Will There Be Sales Before Prime Day?

Yes, Amazon launched exclusive one-day sales leading up to Prime Day last year, so most likely this will happen again. Right now, it's offering Prime Day Launches, which lets Prime members exclusively shop new products for a limited time.

It's also worth looking out for deals from other retailers who release them in tandem with Prime Day. Last year, Target, Nordstrom and Forever 21 all had sales around the same time.

We'll update you on the discounts as they come, but while you wait, shop Prime Day Launches ahead.

This story was originally published on June 1, 2019. It was last updated on June 25, 2019 at 11:12am PST.

