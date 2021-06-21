Kendall Jenner's Cropped Tie-Dye Cardigan Is Only $12 for Prime Day

Kendall Jenner's cropped cardigan is on sale for Amazon Prime Day. The cozy, chic sweater the model wore is from her and sister Kylie Jenner's fashion line, Kendall + Kylie, and the design is exclusive to Amazon. The fashionable cropped cardigan is currently 45% off for $12 (regularly $23) features a light blue tie-dye print, large buttons and slightly puffed sleeves.

Wear the knit with high-waist denim like Kendall did or pair it with comfy sweatpants or leggings for a stylish loungewear look. In addition to Kendall's cardigan, more styles from the Kendall + Kylie collection are on sale as part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, including dresses, bags and eyewear.

If you're looking for more celebrity-approved products on sale for Prime Day, be sure to check out a great deal on Kendall's go-to Mario Badescu facial spray,Lizzo's fave leggings and face oil, Jennifer Lopez's Adidas sneakers and so many more.

Amazon Prime Day deals have just started with summer's biggest sale event, which will go on until June 22. The sale is packed with savings across categories, including beauty products, leggings, shoes, handbags, jewelry, Amazon devices, dresses, kitchen appliances and travel gear.

