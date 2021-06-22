Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Jewelry

Prime Day 2021 - Day 2 is officially here! A gorgeous twinkling bauble or shiny new studs can lift your mood and elevate an outfit. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2021, you don't have to go too far out of your way to find great deals on new trinkets and gems. Whether you're looking for a La Manso ring dupe for everyday wear or you need a glittering gift, we've sifted through Amazon's catalog and picked out some of the best jewelry deals on Amazon. Shop now as today is the last day of Amazon Prime Day.

From fine jewelry to fashion jewelry by major brands such as Tory Burch, Zoe Chicco, Michael Kors, Bulova, Pandora, Kate Spade, Swarovski and more, Prime Day deals are filled with stylish jewelry such as watches, stud earrings, diamond ring, pearl necklace, diamond bracelet, stackable rings and more styles.

Be sure to also check out more deals and on Amazon such as beauty gifts, diamond earrings, UGGs, designer handbags, designer shoes, boots, underwear, bras, Amazon devices, Calvin Klein underwear, electronics, Oprah's Favorite Things, watches, fashion gifts, home deals and more.

Shop the best jewelry and gifts from Amazon Prime Day below.

Read More: Shop ET's Top 300 Picks of Amazon Prime Day Deals.

Bulova Classic Quartz Watch Amazon Bulova Classic Quartz Watch This time piece is 67% off and a summer must-have. With over 500 reviews, the Bulova quartz watch is a classic piece that you can dress up or dress down! $92 (REGULARLY $275) Buy Now

CDE Infinity Heart Symbol Charm Bracelet Amazon CDE Infinity Heart Symbol Charm Bracelet Charm bracelets are always a nice gift option to the special woman in your life. Available in 12 different colors and gold and silver options, this CDE Infinity Heart Symbol Charm Bracelet is sure to make a lasting impression on anyone. $48 (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Fossil Men's Grant Chronograph Watch Amazon Fossil Men's Grant Chronograph Watch The Fossil Men's Grant Chronograph Watch is a timepiece you'll want to wear for years to come. With its modern roman numeral markers and materials like stainless steel and soft leather, you can't pass up this 67% off deal! $65 (REGULARLY $129) Buy Now

Bulova Classic Automatic Men’s Watch Amazon Bulova Classic Automatic Men’s Watch This classic men's watch features a stainless steel case with an exhibition case back offering a glimpse of its 21-jewel automatic heartbeat movement. With a 42-hour power reserve and 46% off, you'll want to add to cart ASAP! $229 (REGULARLY $425) Buy Now

Invicta Men's Pro Diver Watch Amazon Invicta Men's Pro Diver Watch The Invicta men's pro diver watch is 200 meter water resistant and is suitable for diving, professional marine activity and surface water sports. At 71% off this will make a great gift for the water sports lover in your life! $85 (REGULARLY $173) Buy Now

JINEAR Chunky Dome Ring Amazon JINEAR Chunky Dome Ring This is just the right chunky croissant ring to make a statement this year. Amazon shoppers say this classy and chic ring is just the right size. $12 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring Amazon ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring A personalized gift like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace is a great option for yourself, your mom, your sister, your best friend, or anyone else you might be shopping for. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

10k Gold Diamond Accent Ring Amazon 10k Gold Diamond Accent Ring Slip this delicate ring into a gift box and watch your mom smile when she opens it up. A gold accent ring is a perfect way to celebrate mom. $126 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

