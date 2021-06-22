Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Jewelry

By ETonline Staff
Best Prime Day Jewelry Deals


Prime Day 2021 - Day 2 is officially here! A gorgeous twinkling bauble or shiny new studs can lift your mood and elevate an outfit. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2021, you don't have to go too far out of your way to find great deals on new trinkets and gems. Whether you're looking for a La Manso ring dupe for everyday wear or you need a glittering gift, we've sifted through Amazon's catalog and picked out some of the best jewelry deals on Amazon. Shop now as today is the last day of Amazon Prime Day.

From fine jewelry to fashion jewelry by major brands such as Tory Burch, Zoe Chicco, Michael Kors, Bulova, Pandora, Kate Spade, Swarovski and more, Prime Day deals are filled with stylish jewelry such as watches, stud earrings, diamond ring, pearl necklace, diamond bracelet, stackable rings and more styles. 

Be sure to also check out more deals and on Amazon such as beauty gifts, diamond earrings, UGGs, designer handbags, designer shoes, boots, underwear, bras, Amazon devices, Calvin Klein underwear, electronics, Oprah's Favorite Things, watches, fashion gifts, home deals and more. 

Shop the best jewelry and gifts from Amazon Prime Day below. 

Read More: Shop ET's Top 300 Picks of Amazon Prime Day Deals.

SWAROVSKI Women's Tennis Jewelry Collection
SWAROVSKI Women's Tennis Jewelry Collection

SWAROVSKI Women's Tennis Jewelry Collection
Save 35% off of this SWAROVSKI Women's Tennis Jewelry Collection Bracelet. At this price, you don't want to miss it! 
$84 (REGULARLY $129)
Bulova Classic Quartz Watch
Bulova Classic Quartz Watch

Bulova Classic Quartz Watch
This time piece is 67% off and a summer must-have. With over 500 reviews, the Bulova quartz watch is a classic piece that you can dress up or dress down!
$92 (REGULARLY $275)
CDE Infinity Heart Symbol Charm Bracelet
CDE Infinity Heart Symbol Charm Bracelet

CDE Infinity Heart Symbol Charm Bracelet
Charm bracelets are always a nice gift option to the special woman in your life. Available in 12 different colors and gold and silver options, this CDE Infinity Heart Symbol Charm Bracelet is sure to make a lasting impression on anyone.
$48 (REGULARLY $60)
Fossil Jacqueline Quartz Mesh Watch
Fossil Jacqueline Quartz Mesh Watch

Fossil Jacqueline Quartz Mesh Watch
This silver and mesh women's Fossil watch is water resistant and the perfect addition to your summer ensembles. 
$59 (REGULARLY $139)
Skagen Nillson Quartz Leather Watch
Skagen Nillson Quartz Leather Watch

Skagen Nillson Quartz Leather Watch
This modern, minimalist, and playful time piece is an amazing deal at 65% off! It's leather aesthetic is simple and will work with any summer style.
$44 (REGULARLY $125)
Awegift Personalized Name Necklace 18K Gold Plated
Awegift Personalized Name Necklace 18K Gold Plated

Awegift Personalized Name Necklace 18K Gold Plated
Gift these Awegift 18K Gold Plated Personalized Name Necklace to your bridesmaids, family or friends. These Awegift Personalized Name Necklace 18K Gold Plated offer pre-made name necklaces for as low as $12. Don't worry if you don't see your name, you can always customize it.
STARTING AT $10
Me&Hz Colorful Layered Tassel Earrings
Me&Hz Colorful Layered Tassel Earrings

Me&Hz Colorful Layered Tassel Earrings
Me&Hz Colorful Layered Tassel Earrings belong to Bohemian style, perfect for anything from everyday wearing to a wedding. These Me&Hz Layered Tassel Earrings come in 28 different colors. 
$13 (REGULARLY $15)
Mevecco Layered Necklace Pendant Handmade 18k Gold Plated
Mevecco Layered Necklace Pendant Handmade 18k Gold Plated

Mevecco Layered Necklace Pendant Handmade 18k Gold Plated
This necklace has over 13 options of necklaces to be layered. For the special person who loves dainty necklaces, this 18k gold plated necklace options makes a special gift.
$10 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $13)
DKNY Women's Crosswalk Watch
DKNY Women's Crosswalk Watch

DKNY Women's Crosswalk Watch
The DKNY Crosswalk watch features rose gold and silver tones and is a cross over bangle and at 50% off, this is a stylish steal! 
$65 (REGULARLY $135)
Anne Klein Watch and Bracelet Set
Anne Klein Watch and Bracelet Set

Anne Klein Watch and Bracelet Set
With almost 2,000 reviews this black and gold Anne Klein women's bangle watch and bracelet set is worth adding to cart! 
$81 (REGULARLY $150)
VIKI LYNN Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace
VIKI LYNN Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace

VIKI LYNN Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace
This VIKI LYNN necklace is crafted in sterling silver with a Tahitian cultured black pearl pendant.
$152 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
Fossil Men's Grant Chronograph Watch
Fossil Men's Grant Chronograph Watch

Fossil Men's Grant Chronograph Watch
The Fossil Men's Grant Chronograph Watch is a timepiece you'll want to wear for years to come. With its modern roman numeral markers and materials like stainless steel and soft leather, you can't pass up this 67% off deal!
$65 (REGULARLY $129)
ChainsPro Heavy Duty Oval Rolo Cable Chain Necklace
ChainsPro Heavy Duty Oval Rolo Cable Chain Necklace

ChainsPro Heavy Duty Oval Rolo Cable Chain Necklace
The search for the right chunky chain to complete your outfit is over. Amazon shoppers love the value of this rolo chain. 
$12 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $14)
SWAROVSKI Women's Angelic Jewelry Collection
SWAROVSKI Women's Angelic Jewelry Collection

SWAROVSKI Women's Angelic Jewelry Collection
When you know a homemade gift isn't going to cut it, opt for sparkles. This SWAROVSKI bracelet is the perfect gift for a woman who loves jewelry. 
$115 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149)
Bulova Classic Automatic Men’s Watch
Bulova Classic Automatic Men’s Watch

Bulova Classic Automatic Men’s Watch
This classic men's watch features a stainless steel case with an exhibition case back offering a glimpse of its 21-jewel automatic heartbeat movement. With a 42-hour power reserve and 46% off, you'll want to add to cart ASAP!
$229 (REGULARLY $425)
Betsey Johnson Women's Rose Gold Heart Safety Pin Earrings
Betsey Johnson Women's Rose Gold Heart Safety Pin Earrings

Betsey Johnson Women's Rose Gold Heart Safety Pin Earrings
Betsey Johnson does not disappoint with these Heart Safety Pin Earrings. Perfect as a gift or to add to your jewelry collection.
$20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
Pandora Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver
Pandora Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver

Pandora Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver
It's easy to see why Pandora Jewelry rings are on so many wish lists. Whether you're shopping for a new mom, busy mom or you're just looking for a unique Mother's Day gift, this gorgeous three-stone design is great for everyday sparkle. 
$60 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120)
Invicta Men's Pro Diver Watch
Invicta Men's Pro Diver Watch

Invicta Men's Pro Diver Watch
The Invicta men's pro diver watch is 200 meter water resistant and is suitable for diving, professional marine activity and surface water sports. At 71% off this will make a great gift for the water sports lover in your life!
$85 (REGULARLY $173)
JINEAR Chunky Dome Ring
JINEAR 18k Gold Plated Croissant Braided Twisted Signet Chunky Dome Ring

JINEAR Chunky Dome Ring
This is just the right chunky croissant ring to make a statement this year. Amazon shoppers say this classy and chic ring is just the right size. 
$12 AND UP AT AMAZON
Kate Spade Women's Quartz Watch
Kate Spade Women's Metro Alloy Steel Quartz Watch

Kate Spade Women's Quartz Watch
This Kate Spade stainless steel quartz watch with slim, blush leather straps is an amazing deal at 51% off! 
$95 (REGULARLY $195)
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring

ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
A personalized gift like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace is a great option for yourself, your mom, your sister, your best friend, or anyone else you might be shopping for.
$60 AT AMAZON
Skagen Men's Nillson Quartz Watch
Skagen Men's Nillson Quartz Watch

Skagen Men's Nillson Quartz Watch
At 50% off, the Skagen men's Nillson quartz watch deal is going to go quick! This analog, stainless steel and leather timepiece will work with every style.   
$73 (REGULARLY $125)
Anne Klein Swarovski Crystal Accented Bracelet Watch
Anne Klein Swarovski Crystal Accented Bracelet Watch

Anne Klein Swarovski Crystal Accented Bracelet Watch
This Anne Klein Bracelet Watch makes the perfect gift as it duals as a bracelet and a watch. 
$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Swarovski Eternal Flower Stud Pierced Earrings
Swarovski Eternal Flower Stud Pierced Earrings

Swarovski Eternal Flower Stud Pierced Earrings
These Swarovski Eternal Flower Stud Pierced Earrings are the perfect dainty earrings for the woman in your life. Better than sweet treats, these delicate spring earrings are the keepsake to brighten anyone's day.
$69 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Miabella Sterling Silver Flat Herringbone Chain
Miabella Sterling Silver Flat Herringbone Chain

Miabella Sterling Silver Flat Herringbone Chain
If you're skipping white gold in favor of silver jewelry, this herringbone necklace can complete your outfit. 
$45 AT AMAZON
10k Gold Diamond Accent Ring
Amazon collection 10k Gold Diamond Accent Ring

10k Gold Diamond Accent Ring
Slip this delicate ring into a gift box and watch your mom smile when she opens it up. A gold accent ring is a perfect way to celebrate mom. 
$126 AND UP AT AMAZON
PANTIDE 9Pcs Retro Resin Acrylic Diamond Ring
PANTIDE 9Pcs Retro Resin Acrylic Diamond Ring

PANTIDE 9Pcs Retro Resin Acrylic Diamond Ring
If you've been eyeing those La Manso resin rings Bella Hadid and Miley Cyrus have been spotted in, these resin rings are a less expensive alternative. Shop now to get nine rings to mix and match. 
$15 AT AMAZON
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Solitaire Necklace
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Solitaire Necklace

PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Solitaire Necklace
A dainty 14K choker necklace with a 1.5 Carat Swarovski Crystal Solitaire. With over 5,000 reviews and under $15, this necklace is the gift you cannot pass up! 
$13 AT AMAZON
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set

VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
This elegant Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set makes a classic, timeless gift for your mother or the mothers in your life.
$100 AT AMAZON

