Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals Coming Your Way

As many retailers gear up for Black Friday 2021, Walmart is having a pre-holiday sale of their own. Beginning Nov. 3, the retailer is kicking off its "Black Friday Deals for Days" event -- a month-long sale that features unbeatable deals on top products across a number of categories, including: electronics, apparel, toys, home, beauty and more.

Here's everything you need to know about the event:

The "Deals for Days" spectacular will feature three separate sales -- with the first one beginning online on Nov. 3 and in stores on Nov. 5. This particular sale will have can't-miss savings on toys, electronics and vehicle tires. And while the sale is set to end on Nov. 7, it will boast markdowns on items like a 55-inch TCL 4K Roku TV for only $228, the L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise Doll set for $64 and the Keurig K-Compact for just $35.

The second pre-Black Friday sale from the retailer will feature deals on items across apparel, home goods and more. This event is set to begin online on Nov. 10 and in stores on Nov. 12 -- with Walmart Plus members getting access to the deals from 3-6 p.m. ET on Nov. 10. While full details of the second sale remain under wraps, shoppers can anticipate seeing items like the Blackstone 22-inch Griddle with a hard cover and carrying case (on sale for just $117), Walmart’s lightweight HP i3 Laptop (set to be marked down to $279) and the Shark EZ Robot Vacuum (which will be available for just $288).

Though Walmart has not released specifics on its third sales event, they did promise that it will "bring its biggest, best savings of the season for the most exciting shopping day of the year."

Ahead, check out the best items that will soon be on sale at Walmart's "Black Friday Deals for Days" event. Plus, sign up for a Walmart Plus membership and get exclusive access to the best deals -- including the retailer's "Black Friday Deals for Days" event.

