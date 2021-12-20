The Hottest Toys at Walmart 2021: Order Today to Get Gifts in Time for Christmas
If you're currently shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts, Walmart is here to help! Today is your last chance to order holiday gifts at Walmart to get them delivered by Dec. 25 with ground shipping. The retailer released its 2021 Top-Rated by Kids Toy List -- a list curated by a panel of actual kids, ages 2-12, that will hopefully toss adults everywhere a much-needed lifeline when it comes to shopping for presents this year.
From a bounce house you can enjoy in your own living room to an interactive furry friend you get to summon with a complex set of spells, this year’s toy list is jam-packed with products that the whole family can enjoy experiencing. Try a camera that can instantly print out your pictures to help capture the precious moments, or build the iconic battle scene from Avengers: Endgame entirely out of Legos.
Whoever you may be shopping for this year, there’s most definitely a toy on this list that will make the most perfect present for any occasion- or just because. Here are 15 of the hottest toys at Walmart, as chosen by kids.
Looking for more last-minute gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide and last-minute gifts that don't require shipping. If you are shipping gifts, ensure they arrive on time by reviewing these important shipping deadlines.
Ages 2-4
Kids aged 2-4 are clearly ready to get up and start moving, between a mini bounce house and a living-room safe bumper car, these 2021 favorites certainly are all about activity, whether it be dancing or caretaking. Here are the highlights from the 2-4 year olds top toys for 2021.
Ages 5-7
For kids aged 5-7, the toys that provide a more sensory experience were the most popular, from a camera that can print out pictures right on the spot to a totally satisfying kinetic sand set, the favorite picks this year are hands-on all the way. Here are five highlights from the 5-7 age range’s top-rated toy picks.
Ages 8-12
Kids ages 8-12 favored cool and customizable toys that can take them places, whether that be via imagination or in real life. From wheels to Barbie heels, bluetooth-enabled boards to buildable superhero battles, here are a few highlights from what the 8-12 year-old experts chose for this year’s Top-Rated by Kids Toy List.
