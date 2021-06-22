Shopping

Prime Day 2021 - Day 2 is here! 

The retailer announced earlier this month that the annual shopping event would span June 21-22. Since then, we've shared all the early Prime Day deals we could find. But now the deal days on Amazon that rival Black Friday are here and we're ready to help you make the most of your Prime membership and shop like an expert Prime member.

So, what's on sale for Prime Day? What isn't on sale?! This Prime Day, your Amazon Prime Membership gives you access to fashion deals on women's clothing, men's clothing, clothes for babies and toddlers, shoes, underwear and accessories like sunglasses, handbags and jewelry.

Much like the holiday shopping season, there are deals on electronics akin to what you'll find on Cyber Monday and Black Friday. During this year's Prime Day, if you're an Amazon Prime Member, you can score deals on smart home devices like the Amazon Echo, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle, Fire tablets and other Amazon product offerings. But the electronics deals aren't limited to Amazon. There are laptop deals and deals on iPhone accessories.

But Prime Day isn't all about tech deals. The ET Style team is always looking for the best deals on celeb-loved products, and the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale is no different. Pair Kate Middleton's Superga shoes with a dress, get Meghan Markle's Castañer sandals to wear with your favorite jeans, shop Lizzo's Tiktok leggings for the perfect butt-lift, order Oprah's beloved Vionic shoes for ultimate comfort, work out in style with celeb-loved Alo Yoga Leggings or Khloe Kardashian's water bottle, get Selena Gomez's knife set from Selena + Chef and celebrity cookware lines to cook with flair, or kick it in Nicki Minaj's Pink Crocs.

This Prime Day - Day 2 sale is your best chance for smart shoppers to find the lowest price on all sorts of products. The sale is packed with savings across categories, including beauty products, leggings, shoes, handbags, jewelry, Amazon devices, dresses, kitchen appliances and travel gear.To get you started on the right Prime Day deal for you, we've selected some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals and divided them into top categories below.

Ahead, Shop ET's Best 300+ Prime Day Deals.

Best Tech Deals

Wireless Charging Case Replacement
Wireless Charging Case Replacement
Amazon
Wireless Charging Case Replacement
Lose your Apple Airpod charging case? Grab a new one on Amazon for a discounted price, while supplies last. 
$28 (REGULARLY $40)
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
Amazon
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
Celebrities like Kerry Washington love the Samsung Frame TV because it looks like a work of art on your wall. The 4k Quantrum HDR TV has Alexa built right in, and now the 43-inch version is currently on sale for $798 thanks to Prime Day.
$798 (REGULARLY $1000)

Best Deals on Amazon Devices and Amazon-Compatible Devices

Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
Amazon
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
You'll be amazed at how much sound comes out of this cute little Echo Dot smart speaker. Place it anywhere in your home and listen to tunes, podcasts and calls. 
$25 (REGULARLY $50)
Fire HD 8-inch Tablet
Fire HD Tablet
Amazon
Fire HD 8-inch Tablet
This Fire Tablet has an 8-inch HD display and holds 32 GB so you can take your entertainment with you. 
$45 (REGULARLY $90)
Echo Show 8
Echo Show 8
Amazon
Echo Show 8
The latest release of the Echo Show gives you so much more. Its HD touchscreen, stereo speakers and adaptive color for video calls and fit-anywhere entertainment will take your smart home status up a notch. 
$95 (REGULARLY $130)

Best Tech Deals for Smart Home

Blueair Blue Pure 411 Small Room Air Purifier
Blueair Blue Pure 411 Small Room Air Purifier
Amazon
Blueair Blue Pure 411 Small Room Air Purifier
Clear the air with a new air purifier made for small spaces. The Blueair Blue Pure 411 Auto small room air purifier cuts down on allergens like pollen, dust and pet dander to help you breathe easier. 
$140
Audible Premium Plus Membership
Kevin Hart Audible
Amazon
Audible Premium Plus Membership
Get Audible Premium Plus for just $6.95 a month for your first 4 months, and get 1 audiobook of your choice each month - including best sellers and new releases.
$7/MONTH (REGULARLY $15/MONTH)

Best Deals on Kitchen Appliances

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart
The smaller size of this Instant Pot makes it ideal for small households, side dishes or any kitchen where space is limited. 
$55 (REGULARLY $120)
KitchenAid Ultra Power Hand Mixer
KitchenAid Ultra Power Hand Mixer
Amazon
KitchenAid Ultra Power Hand Mixer
Take 17% off the popular KitchenAid hand mixer. 
$50 (REGULARLY $60)
Delish by DASH Compact Stand Mixer
Delish by DASH Compact Stand Mixer
Amazon
Delish by DASH Compact Stand Mixer
This 3.5 quart stand mixer comes in five colors. It comes complete with beater attachments, including a dough hook to help you continue building those quarantine bread-baking skills. 
$50 (REGULARLY $80)

Best Fashion Deals

Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
The Drop
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
Amazon
Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
The Drop
A lightweight silky style with a hint of stretch and a body-skimming fit. 
$29 (REGULARLY $50)
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
Amazon
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
Buy two or more of the Lizzo-loved and Tiktok Viral Booty-Lifting leggings and instantly save 20% on your purchase! Wear these leggings anywhere from running errands to a yoga workout.
$12 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect dupe for the pricey designer version. 
$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
Alo Yoga Moto Legging
Alo Yoga Women's Moto Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga Moto Legging
These Alo Yoga Moto Leggings are on-trend and perfect for everywhere from the streets to the yoga mat.
$66 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $114)

    Best Beauty Deals

    Yeamon Face Massage Set
    Yeamon Face Massage Set
    Amazon
    Yeamon Face Massage Set
    $15 (REGULARLY $19)
    Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
    Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
    Amazon
    Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
    These facial treatment and cleansing pads have 2% salicylic acid and 10% glycolic acid complex to help clear up breakouts and congestion, while reducing the look of pores, fine lines and uneven skin tone, stated on the website. 
    $32 (REGULARLY $46)
    Mario Badescu Facial Spray Herbs/Rosewater and Cucumber/Green Tea (Pack of 2)
    Mario Badescu Facial Spray Herbs/Rosewater and Cucumber/Green Tea (Pack of 2)
    Amazon
    Mario Badescu Facial Spray Herbs/Rosewater and Cucumber/Green Tea (Pack of 2)
    This set comes with two of Mario Badescu's popular Facial Sprays. 
    $10 (REGULARLY $14)

    Best Deals on Shoes

    Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Clog
    Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Clog
    Amazon
    Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Clog
    These Croc's Classic Clogs are loved by celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Saweetie, Justin Bieber and more! These Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Clogs are the perfect comfy shoe for the spring and summer.
    $28 AND UP
    Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Eugene Loafer Flat
    Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Women's Eugene Loafer Flat
    Amazon
    Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Eugene Loafer Flat
    You're going to be seeing a lot of loafers this spring. These Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Eugene Loafer's are kind of a blend of the traditional loafer and the ballet flat to make the perfect casual shoe. 
    $27 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200)
    Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
    adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker gold stripes on white shoes
    Amazon
    Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
    They're designed for tennis, but this classic Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker is comfortable enough for everyday wear. 
    $38 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)

    Best Deals on Handbags and Wallets

    Michael Kors Jet Set Item Tote
    Michael Kors Jet Set Item Tote
    Amazon
    Michael Kors Jet Set Item Tote
    This spacious and sophisticated bag is so versatile you can go to the grocery store or go on a trip. 
    FROM $169 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $248)
    Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
    Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
    Amazon
    Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
    This eye-catching all-leather handbag is sturdy with understated style.
    $97 (REGULARLY $158)
    Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
    Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
    Amazon
    Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
    The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: currant, pinot noir, and fig. Get this bag for $178 off the retail price, while supplies last.
    $118 (REGULARLY $298)

    Best Deals on Luggage, Backpacks and Travel Gear

    Vera Bradley Women's Hardside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
    Vera Bradley Women's Rolling Suitcase Luggage
    Amazon
    Vera Bradley Women's Hardside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
    This suitcase is the perfect travel companion. Its hard sides protect it during rough handling while traveling, and the 360 degree easy glide double wheels makes mobility an ease.
    $146 (REGULARLY $298)
    Solo New York Draft Slim Backpack, One Size
    Solo New York Draft Slim Backpack, One Size
    Amazon
    Solo New York Draft Slim Backpack, One Size
    This stylish ultra-lightweight backpack is great for students and commuters. The laptop compartment along with the other organizing pockets will keep your items secure. We absolutely love that this backpack's slim profile allows it to fit easily under seats.
    $49 (REGULARLY $55)
    Fidus Large 1 Gallon Water Bottle
    Fidus Large 1 Gallon
    Amazon
    Fidus Large 1 Gallon Water Bottle
    Stay hydrated this spring and summer with this Khloé Kardashian loved water bottle. 
    $22

    Best Deals on Jewelry

    Kate Spade Women's Quartz Watch
    Kate Spade Women's Metro Alloy Steel Quartz Watch
    Amazon
    Kate Spade Women's Quartz Watch
    This Kate Spade stainless steel quartz watch with slim, blush leather straps is an amazing deal at 77% off! 
    $46 (REGULARLY $195)
    Michael Kors Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace
    Michael Kors Women's Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace
    Amazon
    Michael Kors Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace
    You can't go wrong with a heart-shaped pendant from Michael Kors. Durable and adjustable, it can be worn every day. 
    $86 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
    Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring
    Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring
    Amazon
    Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring
    This beautiful minimalist gold ring designed by Zoe Chicco features a baguette diamond. At 1mm wide, this dainty 14k gold band comes in sizes 5, 6, 7 and 8. 
    $350 AT AMAZON

    And the deals don't stop there. Check out deals in even more categories below: 

    Sunglasses

    Versace Womens VE4350 Sunglasses
    Versace Womens VE4350 Sunglasses
    Amazon
    Versace Womens VE4350 Sunglasses
    Featuring their Medusa hardware silhouettes in each corner, these Versace Sunglasses is just what you need to make a statement this summer.
    $122 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149)
    SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses
    SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses
    Amazon
    SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses
    If you're ever going for a vintage look and love a cat eye, these SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses are perfect for you!
    $9 (REGULARLY $17)

    Watches, Smart Watches and Fitness Trackers

    Face Masks

    Health

    Headphones, Speakers, Cameras and Printers

    Computers, Tablets and Phones

    Gaming

    Kids

     

    After spending the past year or more mostly at home, it's possible you're looking to update a few things around the house. For this year's event, find a great discount on the Ring video doorbell and other smart home devices.

    And you can gear up for summer with the top Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals. Amazon is running the huge outlet sale on overstock items for the summer. The Amazon Sale features deep discounts on outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances, travel gear and more. Whether you need a wardrobe refresh or have a few vacations coming up, you can get anything from outdoor living items to summer fashion finds.

    During Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my Prime Day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

    Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

    With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy for shoppers to find everything they need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health and wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness and outdoors, subscription boxes, home and kitchen, and more.

    Amazon is the home of so many covetable brands, and most of them have items on sale for Prime Day 2021. You'll find deals from the brands below and so many more. 

    Activewear Brands: Up to 40% Off

    Adidas Footwear and Adidas Apparel 

    Alo Yoga

    Aldo: Up to 50% Off Select Styles

    American Apparel 

    American Tourister

    Anne Klein Watches

    Armani Exchange Menswear

    Calvin Klein Men's and Women Clothing

    Champion Streetwear: Save Up to 40%

    Cole Haan Shoes

    Coleman Outdoor Gear

    Crocs

    Cubcoats

    Daily Ritual Apparel

    Ecco Footwear

    Eddie Bauer Men's and Women's Clothing and Coolers

    Frye Women's and Men's Bags

    Herschel

    J.Crew

    Karl Lagerfeld Handbags

    Kate Spade Shoes, Handbags and Accessories

    Kenneth Cole Reaction Backpacks and Luggage

    Keurig Coffee Makers

    Lacoste Men's and Women's Apparel and Shoes

    Levi's -- Save Up to 40% 

    Lucky Brand Apparel, Accessories and More

    Marc Jacobs

    Marvel 

    Nautica Menswear

    New Balance Men's and Women's Footwear

    Original Penguin Menswear

    Panasonic Electronics

    Premium Denim: Hudson, True Religion and More

    Puma Apparel, Shoes and Accessories

    Rachael Ray

    Ray-Ban Sunglasses

    Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

    Roborock Robot Vacuums

    Samsonite Luggage

    Shopbop: Save Up to 40%

    Skechers

    Soludos Footwear

    Steve Madden Shoes

    Superga Footwear

    Swimwear Deals on Select Styles

    TicWatch

    Timex Men's Watches

    Tommy Hilfiger

    Tory Burch Handbags, Shoes and Accessories

    Tumi Luggage

    Under Armour

    Veja Sneakers

    Vera Bradley Handbags

    Vineyard Vines Menswear

    Volcom

    Women's Jewelry

    Women's Watches: Up to 50% Off

     

