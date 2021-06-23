Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Shoes Still Available to Shop Now

By ETonline Staff
Best Prime Day Shoes
Amazon Prime Day has passed, but the sales are still here and going strong! And the shoe deals are good. Whether you're looking for the perfect shoe as a gift or you're shoe shopping for yourself, you can find deep discounts on a wide selection of designer shoes and sandals from your favorite brands. We've sifted through the offerings and rounded up some of the best deals that are still available to shop and share with you. 

Fashion lovers will find major markdowns on all sorts of styles with at Amazon Prime Day 2021: designer heels, sneakers, flats, sandals, ankle boots and booties made of genuine leather, rain boots, knee boots, wedges, combat boots, running shoes, stiletto boots, loafers, Crocs, over-the-knee boots, slippers, chunky heel boots, kids' shoes, men's shoes, mules and clogs to slip on to soak up the summer sunshine.

Not all shoes are created equal, though. Some are made for walking, while others simply accent your wardrobe. Like a fashion puzzle piece, you can pair a fab shoe with leggings, jeans, slacks, skirts, dresses, shorts or sweatpants. Whatever style you're looking for, there's probably a Prime Day deal for it. 

Designer shoes aren’t the only things on sale. Amazon Prime Day Deals is still packed with steep discounts in other categories. We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Prime Day Dealselectronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablets, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle and other Amazon devices, laptop deals and Apple deviceshome decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shortstravel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, brasmen's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

If you're looking for a lightning deal from the epic shopping event, you can get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from this Prime Day sale event.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping with Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Check out ET Style's top picks for designer footwear deals still available right now for the Post-Prime Day event.

ET Style's Favorite Amazon Prime Day Shoe Deals Still Available to Shop:

Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe
Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe
If you love the Adidas Cloudfoam Sneakers you'll definitely love these Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe. Choose from multiple colors!
$69 (REGULARLY $85)
Superga Women's Sneaker
Superga Women's Sneaker
Amazon
Superga Women's Sneaker
These very stylish platform sneakers can be worn with just about anything. Their cushioned footbed makes them comfortable for daily wear.
$56 (REGULARLY $80)
ALDO Women's Broasa Flat Sandal
ALDO Women's Broasa Flat Sandal
Amazon
ALDO Women's Broasa Flat Sandal
Get ready for summer with these ALDO Women's Broasa Flat Sandal. Available in white, rose gold, and black select sizes of these Aldo Sandals are up to 75% off!
$37 AND UP (REGULARLY $125)
TOMS Redondo Loafer Flat
TOMS Women's Redondo Loafer Flat
Amazon
TOMS Redondo Loafer Flat
If you've never owned a pair of Toms, now's a great time to try them out. Get the Redondo Loafer Flat now for as much as 50% off the regular price, while supplies last. 
$31 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
New Republic Bowery Cotton Canvas Sneaker
New Republic Bowery Cotton Canvas Sneaker
Amazon
New Republic Bowery Cotton Canvas Sneaker
These low top lace up sneakers are a great essential for daily wear.
$30 (REGULARLY $50)
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Eugene Loafer Flat
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Women's Eugene Loafer Flat
Amazon
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Eugene Loafer Flat
You're going to be seeing a lot of loafers this spring. These Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Eugene Loafer's are kind of a blend of the traditional loafer and the ballet flat to make the perfect casual shoe. 
$27 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200)
Katy Perry Women's The Marcy Mule
Katy Perry Women's The Marcy Mule
Amazon
Katy Perry Women's The Marcy Mule
Katy Perry Women's The Marcy Mule are 25% off at Amazon. In addition the pictured option, These Katy Perry Mules are also available in Black, Light Tan with Gold and Light Tan with Silver.
$66 (REGULARLY $89)
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker gold stripes on white shoes
Amazon
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
They're designed for tennis, but this classic Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker is comfortable enough for everyday wear. 
$60 (REGULARLY $65)
Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Castaner Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Amazon
Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Grab this royal-approved espadrille wedge sandal from Castañer before it sells out. 
$79 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $190)
Skechers BOBS Plush-Linen Back Ballet Flat
Skechers BOBS Plush-Linen Back Ballet Flat
Amazon
Skechers BOBS Plush-Linen Back Ballet Flat
Looking for a shoe you can slip on without thinking? These BOBS flats are just that and they go with just about everything. 
$30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe
Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe
Amazon
Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe
This bestselling Under Armour running shoe has a lightweight mesh upper, durable leather overlays and comfortable cushioning. 
$56 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Reebok Mens Hi 2 Sneaker
Reebok Men's Hi 2 Sneaker
Amazon
Reebok Mens Hi 2 Sneaker
These stylish Reebok Mens hi-top sneakers give great foot support.
$31 (REGULARLY $124)
Cole Haan Men's Grandpro Turf Sneaker
Cole Haan Men's Grandpro Turf Sneaker
Amazon
Cole Haan Men's Grandpro Turf Sneaker
With shorts or jeans, sneakers don't get much more stylish than these Cole Haans. 
$48 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)
New Balance Men's Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Running Shoe
New Balance Men's Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Running Shoe
Amazon
New Balance Men's Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Running Shoe
Whether you're looking for a sneaker for working out or you just need comfortable kicks, this is a deal you can't resist. 
$45 (REGULARLY $175)
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Everyone needs a sneaker to slip on at a moment's notice. These Adidas running shoes are one of Amazon's best selling athletic shoes and you can get them now for as low as 65% off the original price, while supplies last. 
$33 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Keds Women's Kickstart Solid Sneaker
Keds Women's Kickstart Solid Sneaker
Amazon
Keds Women's Kickstart Solid Sneaker
These lightweight durable Keds sneakers are great for daily wear.
$46 (REGULARLY $50)
Sam Edelman Women's Bay Classic Slide Sandal
Sam Edelman Women's Bay Classic Slide Sandal
Amazon
Sam Edelman Women's Bay Classic Slide Sandal
Designer shoes doesn't necessarily mean heels, so take a break from the pumps and slide into these sandals to wear with a dress from spring to the end of summer. This Sam Edelman Women's Bay Classic Slide Sandal is only available in a lucky size 8.
$80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120)
Skechers Mens Energy Afterburn Shoes
Skechers Mens Energy Afterburn Shoes
Amazon
Skechers Mens Energy Afterburn Shoes
This very stylish sneaker is perfect for a nice walk or a jog. They are very comfortable.
$41 (REGULARLY $60)
Calvin Klein Hamilton Women’s Trainers
Hamilton Women’s Trainers
Amazon
Calvin Klein Hamilton Women’s Trainers
Casual never looked so cool with these classic Calvin Klein canvas lace-ups. 
$55 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89)
Birkenstock Women's Mayari Sandals
BIRKENSTOCK Women's Mayari Sandals
Amazon
Birkenstock Women's Mayari Sandals
At home in lounge pants or out and about in your favorite dress, look effortlessly cool in comfortable sandals. 
$90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Badgley Mischka Women's Olympia Heeled Sandal
Badgley Mischka Women's Olympia Heeled Sandal
Amazon
Badgley Mischka Women's Olympia Heeled Sandal
Whether you're in your favorite LBD or just jeans, shimmer and stun in these sparkly heels. Shop now to get them for more than $100 off the regular price. 
$98 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Clog
Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Clog
Amazon
Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Clog
These Croc's Classic Clogs are loved by celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Saweetie, Justin Bieber and more! These Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Clogs are the perfect comfy shoe for the spring and summer.
$28 AND UP
Ecco Men's Soft 7 Long Lace Sneaker
Ecco Men's Soft 7 Long Lace Sneaker
Amazon
Ecco Men's Soft 7 Long Lace Sneaker
We love this lace-up leather men's sneaker from Ecco. 
$69 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
Sorel Joanie II Lace, Leather or Suede Sandal with Wedge Heel
Sorel Joanie II Lace, Leather or Suede Sandal with Wedge Heel
Amazon
Sorel Joanie II Lace, Leather or Suede Sandal with Wedge Heel
Sorel is known for high-quality winter boots and its passing on the well-made style with these quirky sandals.
$80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $170)
Lucky Brand Women's Alba Ballet Flat
Lucky Brand Women's Alba Ballet Flat
Amazon
Lucky Brand Women's Alba Ballet Flat
These elegant yet playful flats are crafted with super-soft leather that makes them as comfy as they are cute. 
$19 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
ECCO Calcan Apron Men's Toe Slip On
ECCO Calcan Apron Men's Toe Slip On
Amazon
ECCO Calcan Apron Men's Toe Slip On
These ECCO Calcan Apron Men's Toe Slip On are made with soft, comfortable leather lining, a removable leather insole and feature an ECCO Comfort Fiber System (ECFS) providing increased air circulation. These ECCO Calcan Apron Men's Toe Slip On Shoes are up to 63% off!
$97 (REGULARLY $190)
Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles
Amazon
Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos espadrille sandals are a favorite among celebs for spring. 
$90 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes
Amazon
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes
Grab these Meghan Markle favorites while they're at this amazing price!
$39 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Calvin Klein Women's Ghita Ballet Flat
Calvin Klein Women's Ghita Ballet Flat
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Ghita Ballet Flat
This shoe is a twist on the traditional ballet flat from Calvin Klein. Dress up capri pants or wear them with a dress, they're a versatile staple for spring. 
$55 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Michael Kors Berkley Wedge Pale Gold
Michael Kors Berkley Wedge Pale Gold
Amazon
Michael Kors Berkley Wedge Pale Gold
Get these espadrilles before summer so you can break them in! Perfect for hot days and warm nights. 
$65 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Lucky Brand Women's Emmie Ballet Flat
Lucky Brand Women's Emmie Ballet Flat
Amazon
Lucky Brand Women's Emmie Ballet Flat
If you need an in-between-season shoe, these Lucky Brand ballet flats are as cute with pants as they are with dresses. 
$13 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99)
Soludos Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Soludos Women's Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Amazon
Soludos Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
These espadrilles are perfect for a summer day or night out. The Soludos Positano Platform Wedge come in two colors: ash and desert. Shop now to get these for more than $100 off the original price, while supplies last.
$70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149)
Frye Women's Carson Piping Bootie Ankle Boot
Frye Women's Carson Piping Bootie Ankle Boot
Amazon
Frye Women's Carson Piping Bootie Ankle Boot
Get out the door in a flash in these stylish slip on booties from Frye. Its timeless design pairs well with leggings, jeans or your favorite skirt. Shop now to get them for more than $100 off the original price. 
$145 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $258)

