Amazon Prime Day: The Best Beauty Deals Still Available to Shop Now

Best Prime Day Beauty Deals
If you missed out on Amazon's Prime Day 2021, it's not too late to grab discounts on your favorite beauty products. Prime Day deals are still available on all things beauty from the sales event. Anyone who loves a good foundation or eyeshadow palette can find dozens of markdowns to upgrade your vanity. From the best skincare product for oily skin to bath bombs, you can find a deal on a product a beauty lover needs. 

ET Style's best Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser
Amazon
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser
Mom will be photo book ready with the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser. This concealer has more than 71,000 global ratings with an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Whether she wants to conceal dark spots or she's looking to cover up a scar, this is a practical gift that mom will appreciate. 
$5 (REGULARLY $10)
Crest 3D White Teeth Whitening Kit
Crest 3D White Teeth Whitening Kit
Amazon
Crest 3D White Teeth Whitening Kit
Fans of this teeth whitening kit rave about its ability to remove years of stains from tooth enamel. Enjoy effects similar to professional whitening at home thanks to Crest Whitestrips. 
$48 (REGULARLY $50)
Batiste Dry Shampoo, Bare Fragrance
Batiste Dry Shampoo, Bare Fragrance,
Amazon
Batiste Dry Shampoo, Bare Fragrance
This Batiste Dry Shampoo is a waterless option to clean your hair using a barely-there and light fragrance formula.
$9 (REGULARLY $11)
Bliss Lemon & Sage Soapy Suds Body Wash
Bliss Lemon & Sage Soapy Suds Body Wash
Amazon
Bliss Lemon & Sage Soapy Suds Body Wash
For a soothing shower, you can't beat a shower gel that boasts more than 4,000 rave reviews from Amazon shoppers.
$10
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler
This multi-purpose hot air brush from Revlon has over 31,000 global ratings and a 4.5-star rating. 
$34
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz pencil
Amazon
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
An ultra-slim, retractable pencil is ideal for outlining and detailing brows. 
$23
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel
The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel moisturizer aims to boost hydration without clogging the pores. 
$14 (REGULARLY $18)
L’Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
L’Oreal Paris 1.5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face with Vitamin C from Revitalift Derm Intensives for Dewy Looking Skin, Hydrate, Moisturize, Plump Skin, Reduce Wrinkles, Anti Aging Serum, 1 Oz.png
Amazon
L’Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
This serum moisturizes skin instantly for dewy glow and visibly plumped skin, reduces wrinkles and boosts skin's radiance. 
$18 (REGULARLY $24)
Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
Amazon
Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
If you have sensitive skin, try this lightweight moisturizer from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty. 
$30
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer.png
Amazon
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer
A uniquely formulated exfoliating moisturizer promising to enhance luminosity. 
$49 (REGULARLY $70)
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener
The Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener is formulated with a trio of peptides to help "tighten, firm and smooth the look of crow's feet, fine lines, deep wrinkles and puffiness around the eye area with temporary skin tighteners," stated on the website. 
$38
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Herbs/Rosewater and Cucumber/Green Tea (Pack of 2)
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Herbs/Rosewater and Cucumber/Green Tea (Pack of 2)
Amazon
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Herbs/Rosewater and Cucumber/Green Tea (Pack of 2)
This set comes with two of Mario Badescu's popular Facial Sprays. 
$14
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk
The non-greasy, fast-absorbing La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk provides protection from UVA and UVB rays. 
$22 (REGULARLY $36)
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, Body Oil for Scars and Stretchmarks
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, Body Oil for Scars and Stretchmarks, Serum Hydrates Skin, Non-Greasy, Dermatologist Recommended, Non-Comedogenic, 4.2 Ounce, For All Skin Types, with Vitamin A, E.png
Amazon
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, Body Oil for Scars and Stretchmarks
Helps repair skin damage and scars from pregnancy, surgery, injury, acne, C-section, aging and more.
$15 (REGULARLY $26)
MaxKare Foot Spa/Bath Massager
MaxKare Foot Spa/Bath Massager
Amazon
MaxKare Foot Spa/Bath Massager
Have the spa experience at home with this foot spa bath that heats up, creates calming bubbles and vibrates to massage the feet. 
$70
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Amazon
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Stock up on the cult-favorite Stila liquid eyeliner. 
$22
Calvin Klein Eternity Air Eau de Parfum
Calvin Klein Eternity Air Eau de Parfum
Amazon
Calvin Klein Eternity Air Eau de Parfum
This Calvin Klein fragrance smells both floral and fresh. 
$75 (REGULARLY $96)
COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Amazon
COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Smooth, shiny hair is within reach with a little help from this COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural hairspray.
$28

