Early Prime Day Deals for the Home on Echo, Apple, Instant Pot & More

By ETonline Staff
Amazon's Prime Day is still a few weeks away, but if you're looking for inexpensive solutions to refresh your home inside and out, you can find tons of discounts on items for the home with Early Prime Day Deals! Whether you need to do some home improvement, or you're looking to do minor tweaks to make working from home more comfortable, there's a wide range of products to make home a little more welcoming.

Amazon's for the home section has everything you need to tidy up your house and make it more homey with patio furniture, cleaning and storage solutions, shelves, home electronics, kitchen tools and appliances and so much more! To make it easier to navigate the expansive variety of products with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals, ET Style has combed through the catalog to select the best home goods to help perk up your living quarters. 

You can find much more than items for the home with the Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals -- the internet retailer is offering up deep discounts on select items that just about any customer can find a discount on in electronics like an ipad or apple watch, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shortstravel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, an Amazon device like a Fire tablet, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, brasmen's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

If you're looking for a deal on gifts in the Amazon marketplace, Amazon's new guide section, makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized as well. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more. In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on things like home gym equipmentface masks for exercisingself-help booksmeal kitsskincarefitness trackersleggingsactivewearrunning shoes, and more! Whatever it is you need to make your home more comfortable, Amazon deals for the home are just a click away. 

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with Alexa as you have in the past. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Shop our top picks for the home from Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals below.

Sunnydaze Outdoor Fire Pit Bowl
Sunnydaze Outdoor Fire Pit Bowl
Amazon
Sunnydaze Outdoor Fire Pit Bowl
It's almost barbecue season -- with a fire pit, guests can stay longer with a fire pit. 
$175 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $219)
Ring Video Doorbell 3
Ring Doorbell with Video
Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell 3
This Ring Doorbell is an upgrade from its original video doorbell with improved motion detection, but still gives you all the perks the original, like easy set up, mobile notifications and a rechargeable battery. 
$180 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229)
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
This smart speaker is the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. It features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. 
$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Home- It Mop and Broom Holder
Home- It Mop and Broom Holder
Amazon
Home- It Mop and Broom Holder
Get a little bit of organizational help for spring cleaning with this mop and broom organizer.
$12 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven
Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven
Amazon
Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven
This Yedi air fryer comes with everything needed for healthier meals: a rotisserie tong and rod, oven rack, drip pan, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie cage, rotisserie steak cage, mesh basket and trays, oven mitts and even a recipe book.
$129 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple Airpods pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro With Apple AirPods Pro's active noise cancellation feature for immersive sound and sleek design, lets you take your music and conversations anywhere. These headphones are an Amazon #1 Best Seller and you can get them now for $29 off the original price. 
$197 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $249)
SHW 55-Inch Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk
SHW 55-Inch Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk
Amazon
SHW 55-Inch Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk
Just because you're working from home doesn't mean you can't have a standing desk. Shop now to get this adjustable desk for more than $100 off the original price. 
$280 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $400)
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Bloc
Amazon
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block
Available with black or white handles, this pairing and chef's knife set is a collaboration between Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller and cutlery maker Cangshan. 
$300 AT AMAZON
D'vine Dev Terracotta Pots for Plants
Terracotta Pots for Plants
Amazon
D'vine Dev Terracotta Pots for Plants
One of the easiest ways to perk up a room is with plants. These cute terracotta planters can be a classy home for your new greenery. Shop now to get them for 27% off the original price. 
$29 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $37)
YAHEETECH Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment
YAHEETECH Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment
Amazon
YAHEETECH Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment
If you're small space means cramped work from home conditions, your mind is about to be blow with the YAHEETECH Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment. During the day, the top extends for a comfortable desk top and when business closes, it returns to its coffee table function. 
$128 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180)
Anker eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner
eufy by anker robot vac
Anker
Anker eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner
A robot vacuum can be a room saver during quarantine. If you don't have a robot to clean up after you yet, now's the time. Anker's Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac has more than 27,000 5-star reviews.  
$219 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229)
Honeywell Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan
Honeywell Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan
Amazon
Honeywell Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan
Be prepared for the hottest days of the year with Honeywell's Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan, an Amazon Choice product. 
$52 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
BLACK+DECKER BPACT14HWT Portable Air Conditioner
BLACK+DECKER BPACT14HWT Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon
BLACK+DECKER BPACT14HWT Portable Air Conditioner
Make sure you're ready for hot weather with a portable air conditioner. 
$440 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $480)
The Original Toilet Night Light Gadget
The Original Toilet Night Light Gadget
Amazon
The Original Toilet Night Light Gadget
If you have kids, you already know The Original Toilet Night Light Gadget is a must-have. 
$13 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $15)
Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2
Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2
Amazon
Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2
If a smart plug isn't part of your smart home system yet, this is the one to try. You can connect it to Google Home or Alexa to turn lights and appliance on and off with voice control or remotely. 
$15 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain
myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain
Amazon
myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain
You're buying peace of mind with this bluetooth enabled garage door opener. Among its features is an in-garage delivery key by Amazon (available in select areas -- check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo) so your packages can be delivered securely. 
$30 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
SimpleHouseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf
SimpleHouseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf
Amazon
SimpleHouseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf
Make the most of your space with this simple under-sink organizer -- it's a game-changer.
$23 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Homall 4 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets
Homall 4 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets
Amazon
Homall 4 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets
If working from home this spring means working from your backyard, this outdoor furniture set is a must-have. It's also an Amazon #1 Best Seller. 
$190 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $210)
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
Amazon
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, this air fryer has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone.
$120 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Amazon
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV with built-in Amazon Fire was one of the best selling products on Prime Day last year. 
$130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200)
COOL Spot 11'x11' Pop-Up Gazebo Tent Instant with Mosquito Netting
COOL Spot 11'x11' Pop-Up Gazebo Tent Instant with Mosquito Netting
Amazon
COOL Spot 11'x11' Pop-Up Gazebo Tent Instant with Mosquito Netting
If you need a little shade in the backyard, now is the time to get your outdoor canopy. This one comes with mosquito netting so you get protection from more than just the sun. 
$196 AT AMAZON
Comfort Zone CZ319WT 9-inch Twin Window Fan
Comfort Zone CZ319WT 9-inch Twin Window Fan
Amazon
Comfort Zone CZ319WT 9-inch Twin Window Fan
Stay comfortable all summer long with this top-rated window fan. 
$42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $72)
Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 8
The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. 
$80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
IKICH Portable Ice Maker Machine for Countertop
IKICH Portable Ice Maker Machine for Countertop
Amazon
IKICH Portable Ice Maker Machine for Countertop
This countertop ice maker is on the list of items you didn't know you needed. Whether you're having a barbecue or making slushies, making ice in as little as six minutes is like an instant party. 
$119 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180)
SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer
SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer
Amazon
SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer
Sometimes, getting the kitchen perfectly organized is as simple as adding a rack to a cabinet. This one will keep all your cans in order. 
$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $33)
IKSTAR Magnetic Screen Door
IKSTAR Magnetic Screen Door
Amazon
IKSTAR Magnetic Screen Door
No need to install a screen door this summer -- keep the bugs out with this easy-to-use mesh curtain. 
$16 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $23)
BISSELL Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop
BISSELL Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop
Amazon
BISSELL Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop
Make spring cleaning a breeze with Bissell's Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop. It can be used indoors and outdoors. 
$160 AT AMAZON
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Sterilizer Slow Cooker Rice Cooker Steamer Saute Yogurt Maker and Warmer 3 Quart 11 One-Touch Programs
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
You don't have to go big to get an instant dinner with Instant Pot's 3 qt Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. Not only can you use it as a yogurt maker and turn dried beans into cooked beans in a half hour, it also acts as a slow cooker. On top of that, its compact size is great for small kitchens. One rave review from a shopper said it changed her life. 
$69 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Auking Mini Projector 2020
AuKing Mini Projector 2020
Amazon
Auking Mini Projector 2020
The AuKing portable movie projector is perfect fit for playing videos, bingeing TV shows, sharing photos, watching football games and more. It can be easily connected with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives and the Xbox One to enjoy big games. 
$82 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110)

