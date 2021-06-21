Amazon Prime Day 2021: Shop the Best Deals
Prime Day 2021 is finally here.
The retailer announced earlier this month that the annual shopping event would span June 21-22. Since then, we've shared all the early Prime Day deals we could find. But now the deal days on Amazon that rival Black Friday are here and we're ready to help you make the most of your Prime membership and shop like an expert Prime member.
So, what's on sale for Prime Day? What isn't on sale?! This Prime Day, your Amazon Prime Membership gives you access to fashion deals on women's clothing, men's clothing, clothes for babies and toddlers, shoes, underwear and accessories like sunglasses, handbags and jewelry.
Much like the holiday shopping season, there are deals on electronics akin to what you'll find on Cyber Monday and Black Friday. During this year's Prime Day, if you're an Amazon Prime Member, you can score deals on smart home devices like the Amazon Echo, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle, Fire tablets and other Amazon product offerings. But the electronics deals aren't limited to Amazon. There are laptop deals and deals on iPhone accessories.
But Prime Day isn't all about tech deals. The ET Style team is always looking for the best deals on celeb-loved products, and the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale is no different. Pair Kate Middleton's Superga shoes with a dress, get Meghan Markle's Castañer sandals to wear with your favorite jeans, shop Lizzo's Tiktok leggings for the perfect butt-lift, order Oprah's beloved Vionic shoes for ultimate comfort, work out in style with celeb-loved Alo Yoga Leggings or Khloe Kardashian's water bottle, get Selena Gomez's knife set from Selena + Chef and celebrity cookware lines to cook with flair, or kick it in Nicki Minaj's Pink Crocs.
The Prime Day sale is your best chance for smart shoppers to find the lowest price on all sorts of products. The sale is packed with savings across categories, including beauty products, leggings, shoes, handbags, jewelry, Amazon devices, dresses, kitchen appliances and travel gear.To get you started on the right Prime Day deal for you, we've selected some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals and divided them into top categories below.
Best Tech Deals
- Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition for $220 (originally $320)
- Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV for $130 (originally $250)
- Insignia 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition for $100 (originally $170)
- Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition for $310 (originally $430)
- TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV - 2021 Model for $158 (originally $180)
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote for $40 (originally $50)
- SAMSUNG 86-Inch Class Crystal UHD TU9000 Series - 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in for $1,797 (originally $2,200)
- SAMSUNG 50-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series - 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in for $468 (originally $530)
- Sony XBR-55A9G 55-inch MASTER Series BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $2,249 (originally $2,300)
- LG OLED48CXPUB Alexa Built-In CX 48" 4K Smart OLED TV for $1,350 (was $2,000)
- AuKing Mini Projector 2020 for $80 (originally $120)
Best Deals on Amazon Devices and Amazon-Compatible Devices
- Echo Show 8 for $90 (originally $130)
- Echo Frames (2nd Gen) | Smart audio glasses with Alexa for $175 (originally $250)
- Echo Auto - Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone for $15 (originally $60)
- Ring Indoor Camera for $60
- Facebook Portal Plus - Smart Video Calling 15.6” Touch Screen Display with Alexa for $255 (Originally $279)
- Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa for $45 (originally $90)
- Blink Mini - In-home security camera for $15
- Amazon Smart Plug, works with Alexa for $15 (originally $30)
- Echo Dot with Alexa for $35 (originally $40)
- Tile Mate (2020) 1-pack - Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator for Keys, Bags & More for $25
- ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen for $149 (originally $169)
- Amazon Echo Studio - High-fidelity smart speaker with 3D audio and Alexa for $200
- Eero Mesh WiFi System for $169 (originally $249)
- Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR, 500 GB, 75 hours, DVR for cord cutters for $230
- Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener for $25 (originally $39.98)
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) - Smart speaker with clock and Alexa for $45 (originally $60)
- Ring Floodlight Camera Motion-Activated HD Security Cam Two-Way Talk and Siren Alarm for $180 (originally $249)
- Treatlife Smart Dimmer Plug for $33 (originally $36)
- Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen) – Home Security System with optional 24/7 professional monitoring – Works with Alexa for $250
- MYPIN HDMI Media Player for $33 (originally $35.99)
- LIFX Mini White Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb $27
- Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Camera with Built Two-Way Talk and a Siren Alarm, White, Works with Alexa for $200 (originally $200)
- TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender Covers Up to 800 Sq.ft for $18 (originally $30)
- Zglon Smart WiFi Light Bulb BR30 Dimmable Multicolor Alexa Smart Bulbs for $70
Best Tech Deals for Smart Home
- Amazon Smart Plug, works with Alexa for $14.99 (originally $30)
- 4250V Electric Bug Zapper & Attractant for $40 (originally $70)
- Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen Size for $1,100 (originally $1,295)
- Full Length Mirror 65"x23.6" Standing for $150 (originally $180)
- LUCID 10 Inch Full Hybrid Mattress - Bamboo Charcoal and Aloe Vera Infused Memory Foam - Moisture Wicking for $310 (originally $350)
- iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected, Smart Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Works With Clean Base for $562 (originally $700)
- YnM Weighted Blanket for $40 (originally $79.90)
- Bissell SpinWave Expert Hard Floor Spin Mop for $110 (originally $110)
- Brazen Stag 2.1 Bluetooth Surround Sound Gaming Chair for $235 (originally $235)
- BCAN 40" Foldable Mini Trampoline for $90 (originally $200)
- JOOLA Midsize Compact Ping Pong Table Great for Small Spaces and Apartments for $129 (originally $170)
- Casper Sleep Foam Pillow for Sleeping, Standard for $80 (originally $89)
- Nod Hybrid Queen Mattress by Tuft & Needle for $700 (originally $718)
- Toshiba Works with Alexa Smart WiFi Air Purifier, 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Cleaner for $119.99 (originally $140)
- LapGear Home Office Lap Desk with Device Ledge, Mouse Pad, and Phone Holder for $31 (originally $45)
- 4-in-1 Apple Pencil, Watch, Phone, and Airpods Wireless Charger for $32.99
- Wake Up Sunrise Alarm Clock for $29.99 (originally $40)
- Dyson V7 Allergy HEPA Cord-Free Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $302 (originally $329.99)
- Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $137 with coupon (originally $190)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $240 (originally $320)
- Goovi Robot Vacuum for $172 (originally $269)
- Moosoo Cordless Stick Vacuum for $120 (originally $149.99)
- Rosewill Desktop Power Strip for $12 (originally $29)
- Jadisi LED Light Strips (4x16.4 feet) for $19 (originally $39.99)
Best Deals on Kitchen Appliances
- Ninja Air Fryer for $100 (originally $130)
- The Wand Wine Purifier (3-Pack) for $11.99 (originally $13.99)
- Oster Sangerfield Stainless Steel Cookware, 3.0-Quart Casserole Set w/Steamer Basket for $27 (originally $32)
- Drizom Citrus Lemon Orange Juicer Manual Hand Squeezer with Built-in Measuring Cup and Grater for $17
- Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer for $90 (originally $100)
- Apsan 2 Tier Fruit Storage Basket Countertop for Kitchen for $25 (originally $31)
- Bar Keepers Friend Soft Cleanser Liquid (13 OZ) and Non Scratch Scouring Kit for $18 (originally $22.99)
- Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner, Cruelty Free Formula - Pack of 3 for $12 (originally $15)
- KOIOS 800W 4-in-1 Multifunctional Hand Immersion Blender for $41 (originally $49.99)
- U-Taste Silicone Spatula Set with 600 Degrees Fahrenheit Heat Resistant for $20 (originally $30)
- OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner with Odor Blasters, 4 Count for $7.49 (originally $8)
- Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Digital Screen and Nonstick Frying Pot for $70 (originally $95.99)
- Instant Pot Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer for $140 (originally $220)
- Dash Mini Maker: The Mini Waffle Maker for $15.99 (originally $35)
- Cuisinart SS-15P1 Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffeemaker and Single-Serve Brewer for $165 (originally $365)
- Le Crucet Lodge Enamel Dutch Oven $85 (originally $115)
- Cuisinart TOB-135N Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven Broiler for $169 (originally $299.99)
- Aicook Slow Masticating Juicer for $70 with coupon applied (originally $120)
- Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron for $94 (originally $180)
- Philips Premium Airfryer XXL for $250 (originally $350)
- MOOSOO Electric Gooseneck Kettle with Variable Temperature Control for $55 with coupon applied (originally $90)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Combo Cooker, 2-Piece Set for $37 (originally $62)
- Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker, Single-Serve and 12-Cup Pot for $46 (originally $135)
- Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 12 Piece for $180 (originally $360)
Best Fashion Deals
- Angashion Women’s Dresses Short Sleeve Wrap V Neck Ruffle Floral Printed Midi Dress with Belt for $33
- For Love & Lemons Women's Sundress for $183 (originally $180)
- YOLIX 3-Pack Buttery Soft High Waist Biker Shorts for Women for $24
- Levi's Women's High Rise Shorts starting at $26
- Dokotoo Womens Spring Summer Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress for $35 (originally $40)
- Levi's Men's 511 Slim Cut-Off Short for $30 (originally $50)
- LILBETTER Womens Off The Shoulder Ruffle Party Dresses for $35
- Billabong Women's Wrap Front Midi Length Dress for $59 (originally $66)
- CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Ruffle Wrap Textured Beach Swimwear for $24 (originally $29)
- Happy Sailed Women Long Sleeve Ruffle Layer Backless Swing Mini Dresses for $33 (originally $34)
- Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans for $23 (originally $65)
- Lacoste Men's Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt for $56 (originally $95)
- YIANNA Waist Trainer for Women Underbust Latex Sport Girdle Corsets Cincher for $30 (originally $40)
- Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Casual Loose Flowy Swing Shift Dresses for $20 (originally $28)
- Hilor Women's One Piece Swimwear Monokinis for $26 (originally $31)
- Ekouaer Women Beach Wrap Sheer Chiffon Cover Ups for Swimwear S-3XL (originally $13)
- GRECERELLE Women's Sleeveless Racerback Loose Plain Maxi Dresses Casual Long Dresses with Pockets for $33 (originally $35)
- Daily Ritual Women's Supersoft Terry Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck Tie-Front Midi Dress for $33
- 90 Degree By Reflex Womens Power Flex Yoga Pants for $27
- Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Full Zip 2.0 Fleece for $35 (originally $60)
- Ewedoos Yoga Leggings with Pockets for $20 (originally $27)
- Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Underwear, 5 Pack for $23 and up (originally $49)
- Calvin Klein Women's Seductive Comfort Customized Lift Bra for $37 (originally $44)
- ALO Yoga Dimension Hoodie Jacket for $113 (originally $138)
- I2CRAZY Women High Waisted Swimsuit Two Piece Ruffled Top with Ruched Bottom for $29 (originally $33)
- Adidas Originals Medium 3-Stripes Leggings starting at $20 (originally $50)
- Alo Yoga Occasion Legging for $103 (originally $140)
- Lock and Love Women's Removable Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket for $39 (originally $60)
- Columbia Women's Switchback Iii Adjustable Waterproof Rain Jacket for $40 (originally $60)
- Pink Queen Loose Oversize Turtleneck Wool Long Pullover Sweater Dress for $36 (originally $49.99)
- Angashion Women’s Leopard Print Open Cardigan for $31 (originally $41)
- Van Heusen Men's Traveler Stretch Long Sleeve Button Down Non Iron Shirt starting at $15 (originally $60)
- Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Comfort Seamless Wirefree Lightly Lined Triangle Bralette Bra for $39 (originally $52)
- Men's Polo Ralph Lauren Knit Jersey Short Sleeve Logo Crew for $30 (originally $35)
- Nike Everyday Cushion Low Training Socks for $21 (originally $33.48)
Best Beauty Deals
- TULA Skin Care Self-Care Sunday Nourishing Recovery Mask for $44 (originally $48)
- Olay Ultimate Eye Cream for Wrinkles for $20 (originally $30)
- Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skincare Tools for $16 (originally $20)
- Pritech Electric Feet Callus Removers Rechargeable for $22 (originally $26)
- NuFACE Mini Petite Facial Toning Device for $167
- NuFACE Line Smoothing Device for $119 (originally $149)
- EmaxDesign 12 Pieces Makeup Brush Set for $10 (originally $20)
- L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara for $8 (originally $10)
- 2 in 1 24k Golden Face Massager Roller and T Shape Arm Eye Nose Head Massager for $19
- Ecotools Makeup Brush Cleaner Cleansing Shampoo for $6 (originally $7)
- FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer - FU$$Y Shimmering Pink for $22
- Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen No-Skip Eyeliner, Satin Finish, Waterproof Formula for $7 (originally $9)
- CeraVe Moisturizing Cream | Body and Face Moisturizer for Dry Skin with Hyaluronic Acid for $15 (originally $20)
- TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, Witch Hazel for $20 (originally $30)
- FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter COLOR: Mean Money/Hu$tla Baby for $46
- CHI Original 1" Flat Hair Straightening Ceramic Hairstyling Iron for $52 (originally $100)
- Ancient Greek Remedy Organic Spa Skin Care Gift Set for $45
- L’Oreal Paris Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer, Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer for $18 (orig. $24.99)
- HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: HAUS OF COLLECTIONS Makeup Kit with Bag, Liquid Eyeshadow, Lip Liner Pencil, and Lip Gloss for $25 (originally $64)
- Daisy By Marc Jacobs for Women Eau De Toilette Spray, 1.7 Fl Oz for $51 (originally $74.29)
- The Better Skin Co. Mirakle Cream All-in-one Daily Facial Moisturizer for $16 (originally $34)
- Nanette Lepore 3 Piece Gift Set for $61 (originally $95)
- Himalayan Clay Mud Mask for Face and Body by Majestic Pure - Exfoliating and Facial Acne Fighting Mask for $15
- Microderm GLO MINI Premium Skincare Bundle with Diamond Microdermabrasion Tool for $130
- NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer for $40 (originally $130)
- Neutrogena Microdermabrasion Starter Kit for $16 (originally $20)
- Murad Active Renewal 30 day Regimen kit With Retinol Youth Renewal Serum, Renewing Cleansing Cream, Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream for $44.95 ($361 Value)
- Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment for $28
- Neutrogena Hydro Boost With Hyaluronic Acid Gel Cream Moisturizer for $13.58
- BioOil Skincare Oil for $14.99 (originally $26)
Best Deals on Shoes
- Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Sneaker for $35 and up (originally $65)
- Teva Women's W Midform Universal Wedge Sandal for $50 (originally $60)
- Ryka Women's Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe for $85 (originally $160)
- Crocs Mens and Womens Classic Clog starting at $32
- TOMS Canvas Classics for $41
- Vionic Rest Farra Backstrap Sandal - Sandals with Concealed Orthotic Support for $63 (originally $90)
- PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker for $50 (originally $60)
- Clarks Women's Breeze Sea for $35 (originally $55)
- adidas Women's Vl Court Skate Shoe starting at $72
- Skechers Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love Ballet Flat for $30 (originally $40)
- New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker starting at $41 (originally $65)
- adidas Women's Mavia X Running Shoe for $64 (originally $80)
- Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker for $35 and up (originally $72)
- adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneaker for $64 (originally $80)
- adidas Kids' Ultraboost 20 Running Shoe for $45 (originally $90)
- Vionic Gemma Plush Slipper for $65 (originally $80)
- Lacoste Men's Hydez 119 1 P SMA sneakers for $60 (originally $95)
- Veja Women's V-10 Sneakers for $140
- UGG Classic Mini Fluff Boot for $117 (originally $150)
- UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot for $95 (originally $170)
- Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Madison Sneaker for $40 (originally $115)
Best Deals on Handbags and Wallets
- EROUGE Natural Chic Straw Handbag for $15 (originally $30)
- Fossil Women's Wiley Leather Satchel Purse Handbag for $178 (originally $248)
- Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag for $150 (originally $249)
- The Sak Women's Casual Classics for $69 (originally $79)
- Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Messenger Bag for $127 (originally $134)
- Kenneth Cole Reaction Reverb 20" Carry-On Expandable Luggage Lightweight Hardside for $78 (originally $100)
- Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag for $66 (originally $108)
- Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner With USB Port for $73 (originally $145)
- Fjallraven, Kanken Classic Backpack for Everyday for $79
- Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody for $101 (originally $112)
- Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote for $120 (originally $210)
- Kate Spade New York Women's Margaux East West Crossbody Bag for $134 (originally $168)
- Lucky Brand Vala Backpack for $112 (originally $163)
- Calvin Klein Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote for $148 (originally $150)
- TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack for $100
- Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack for $73 (originally $75)
- Oakley Blade Wet Dry 30l Backpack for $65 (originally $80)
- Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse for $57 (originally $80)
- Kate Spade New York Medium Dome Satchel for $180 (originally $240)
Best Deals on Luggage, Backpacks and Travel Gear
- Kenneth Cole Reaction Women's Chelsea Chevron Quilted 15-Inch Laptop & Tablet Fashion Backpack for $50 (originally $80)
- Kenneth Cole Reaction Out Of Bounds 2-Piece Lightweight Hardside Luggage for $170 (originally $200)
- Kenneth Cole Reaction Reverb 20" Carry-On Expandable Luggage Lightweight Hardside for $78 (originally $100)
- Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner With USB Port for $73 (originally $145)
- Fjallraven, Kanken Classic Backpack for Everyday for $79
- Lucky Brand Vala Backpack for $112 (originally $163)
- TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack for $100
- Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack for $73 (originally $75)
- Oakley Blade Wet Dry 30l Backpack for $65 (originally $80)
Best Deals on Jewelry
- Kate Spade New York Small Square Stud Earrings for $38 (originally $69)
- PAVOI 14K Gold Plated 3mm Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelet | Gold Bracelets for Women for $14.95
- PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Huggie Stud for $13.95
- SWAROVSKI Women's Creativity Circle Jewelry Collection for $53 (originally $59)
- SWAROVSKI Women's Stone Hoop Pierced Earrings for $97 (originally $119)
- Lucky Brand Women's Gold Large Hoop Earrings for $25 (originally $35)
- Cate & Chloe Rosalyn Beautiful 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings with Swarovski Crystals for $21 (originally $25)
- Kate Spade New York Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet for $58
- Timex Women's Easy Reader 25mm Date Watch for $39.55 (originally $57)
- VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set Includes Stunning Bracelet and Stud Earrings Jewelry for Women for $85 (originally $100)
- Michael Kors Women's Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace for $67 (originally $95)
- Fossil Women's Jesse Stainless Steel Glitz Dress Quartz Watch for $55 (originally $109)
- Anne Klein Women's Gold Medium Tapered Hoop Earrings for $20 (originally $28)
- Sterling Silver I Love You to The Moon and Back Love Heart Cubic Zirconia Pendant Necklace for $39.99
And the deals don't stop there. Check out deals in even more categories below:
Sunglasses
- Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses for $122 (originally $175)
- SOJOS Cat Eye Designer Sunglasses Fashion UV400 Protection Glasses SJ2052 for $15
- Gucci sunglasses for $293 (originally $360)
- Micheal Kors MK2024 Sunglasses for $57 (originally $99)
- Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses for $130 (originally $235)
- Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black (1AB3M1)-55mm for $136 (originally $225)
- Ray-Ban Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses for $100 (originally $200)
- Versace Womens Sunglasses for $134 (originally $149)
- Tory Burch Black Sunglasses for $81 (originally $157)
- SOJOS Retro Vintage Cat Eye Sunglasses Clout Goggles Cardi B for $11
- Le Specs The Last Lolita Eyewear for $60 (originally $119)
- Oakley Oo9013 Frogskins Square Sunglasses for $114 (originally $166)
- Gucci Square Sunglasses for $265 (originally $375)
- Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses for $150 (originally $194)
- Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient for $68 (originally $158)
- Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses for $129 (originally $204)
- Kate Spade New York Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses for $74 (originally $155)
Watches, Smart Watches and Fitness Trackers
- Amazon Halo for $99
- Letsfit Smart Watch, Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor, Activity Tracker with 1.3 Inch Touch Screen for $34
- Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids, Grape for $59 (originally $70)
- Anne Klein Women's Diamond-Accented Bracelet Watch for $50 (originally $75)
- Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch for $166 (originally $330)
- Fitbit Ionic for $244 (originally $250)
- Garmin Vívoactive 4 Smart Watch for $271 (originally $350)
- Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch for $186 (originally $250)
- Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch for $87 (originally $175)
- Bulova Dress Watch for $130 (originally 275)
- Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $295
- Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap for $74 (originally $150)
- Samsung Galaxy Fit Black for $89 (originally $100)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4S for $269 (originally $349)
- Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch for $199
- Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents for $221 (originally $325)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 for $250 (originally $280)
Face Masks
- 3 Pack-CDC Vaccination Card Protector for $7 (originally $9)
- Perry Ellis Reusable Pleated Woven Fabric Face Masks - Pack of 6 for $24 (originally $29.67)
- 100% Mulberry Silk 2-Pack Face Mask with PM2.5 Filter for $22 (originally $24)
- iPanda Disposable 3 Ply Face Masks, Pack of 50 for $8 (originally $19.99)
- EnerPlex Youth/Adult 3-Ply 3-Pack Medium, Comfortable and Breathable Face Masks for $22 (originally $30)
- KN95 Face Mask 20-Pack, Black for $27 (originally $37)
- Comix Face-Masks Individual-Wrapped Package, Pack of 50pcs for $11.99 (originally $14)
- Modenna Disposable Face Mask Black 50Pcs for $13 (originally $16)
- Into the AM Neck Gaiter Face Cover Scarf Breathable Gator Mask Cooling Bandana for $6.99 (originally $16.50)
- CoverMyMouth Variety 3 Pack Adult/Large Reusable Face Masks for $30 (originally $48)
- iHeartRaves Neck Gaiter Face Cover Scarf for $7 (originally $14.95)
- TRAVLEISURE Adjustable, Reusable, Washable Bamboo FACE MASK for $14
- ROSEWARD 100% Mulberry Silk Face Mouth Mask with Filter Pocket Adjustable for $16.99
Health
- Echo Frames (2nd Gen) | Smart audio glasses with Alexa for $220 (originally $250)
- iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer for $20 (originally $59.99)
- Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set for $34 (originally $70)
- Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Blood Oxygen Monitor for $14 (originally $23.95)
- Portable Mini Cycle Bike for Arms and Legs for $43 (originally $45)
- 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service for $99
- VIGBODY Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $300 (originally $359)
- Waterpik Sonic-Fusion Professional Flossing Toothbrush for $160 (originally $200)
- Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager for $50 (originally $69.95)
- CellBee Underwater Sea Scooter with Camera Underwater Drone for $324 with coupon (originally $400)
- Ruko 60Mins GPS Drones with Camera 4K Photo and 1080P Video for $290 with coupon (originally $400)
Headphones, Speakers, Cameras and Printers
- Apple AirPods Pro for $197 (originally $249)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) for $129 (originally $159)
- Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphone $91 (originally $130)
- Webcam with Microphone, 1080P HD Streaming USB Computer Webcam for $21.10 (originally $34.99)
- Sony MDRXB650BT/B extra bass headphones for $71 (originally $129.99)
- JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker for $180
- Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds for $65 (originally $119.99)
- Sony’s WF-XB700 wireless earbuds for $128 (originally $130)
- JBL Clip 3 waterproof portable bluetooth speaker for $70
- Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF Instant Film Camera for $136
- AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds for $20 with coupon (originally $49.99)
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones for $48 (originally $69)
- JBL Tune 125TWS Bluetooth Lightweight Wireless In-Ear Headphones With Mic for $60 (originally $99.95)
- ION Audio Party Rocker Max - 100W Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and Karaoke Centre with Rechargeable Battery, Party Light Display and Microphone for $199 (originally $269)
- Singing Machine CPK545, Official Carpool Karaoke, The Mic, Bluetooth Microphone for Cars for $49.99
Computers, Tablets and Phones
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch for $2,185 (originally $2399)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet for $95 (originally $150)
- HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop for $219 (originally $268)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, 8" HD display for $140
- Apple iPad mini (5th generation, 64 GB) from $385 (originally $399)
- Acer Aspire 1 15.6-inch laptop for $370 (originally $499)
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle for $170 (originally $189.97)
- Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle including Screen Protector and Power Adapter for $127.97 (orig. $143)
Gaming
- Rii Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Set for $15.88 (originally $23)
- RUNMUS Gaming Headset for $17 (originally $25)
- Carnival Games Nintendo Switch for $20 (originally $39.99)
- Ring Fit Adventure - Nintendo Switch for $70 (originally $80)
- OIVO PS4 Stand Cooling Fan Station for Playstation 4 for $23 (originally $28)
- Brazen Stag 2.1 Bluetooth Surround Sound Gaming Chair for $236 (originally $250)
- NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 WiFi Router with 4 Ethernet Ports for $217 (originally $300)
- Nintendo Switch 32GB Console for $363 (originally $431)
- GIGABYTE Aero 15X v8-BK4 15" Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop 144Hz IPS Anti-Glare FHD Display for $1,792 (originally $2,288)
- Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset 64 GB for $299
- Nintendo Switch Lite - Gray for $199
- Sega Genesis Mini console for $80
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch for $58
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch for $49.99
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset for $38 (originally $40)
- Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99 (originally $169)
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated - Nintendo Switch Standard Edition for $28 (originally $30)
Kids
- Pink Princess Palace Tent for $47 (originally $61)
- adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set for $31 (originally $37)
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen for $56 (originally $80)
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated -Shiny Edition (Xbox One) for $117 (originally $150)
- LEGO Classic Creative Fun Building Kit for $54 (originally $60)
- Kids Binoculars for $25 (originally $35.99)
- Disney Frozen Wearable Blanket for $17 (originally $35)
- Plugo Tunes by PlayShifu - Piano Learning Kit Musical STEAM Toy for Ages 5-10 for $51 with coupon (originally $60)
- Jenga Game Wooden Blocks Stacking Tumbling Tower Game for $17 (originally $29.88)
After spending the past year or more mostly at home, it's possible you're looking to update a few things around the house. For this year's event, find a great discount on the Ring video doorbell and other smart home devices.
And you can gear up for summer with the top Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals. Amazon is running the huge outlet sale on overstock items for the summer. The Amazon Sale features deep discounts on outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances, travel gear and more. Whether you need a wardrobe refresh or have a few vacations coming up, you can get anything from outdoor living items to summer fashion finds.
During Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my Prime Day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.
Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.
With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy for shoppers to find everything they need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health and wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness and outdoors, subscription boxes, home and kitchen, and more.
Amazon is the home of so many covetable brands, and most of them have items on sale for Prime Day 2021. You'll find deals from the brands below and so many more.
Activewear Brands: Up to 40% Off
Adidas Footwear and Adidas Apparel
Aldo: Up to 50% Off Select Styles
Calvin Klein Men's and Women Clothing
Champion Streetwear: Save Up to 40%
Eddie Bauer Men's and Women's Clothing and Coolers
Kate Spade Shoes, Handbags and Accessories
Kenneth Cole Reaction Backpacks and Luggage
Lacoste Men's and Women's Apparel and Shoes
Lucky Brand Apparel, Accessories and More
New Balance Men's and Women's Footwear
Premium Denim: Hudson, True Religion and More
Puma Apparel, Shoes and Accessories
Swimwear Deals on Select Styles
Tory Burch Handbags, Shoes and Accessories
Women's Watches: Up to 50% Off
RELATED CONTENT:
Everything to Know About Amazon Prime Day
Early Prime Day Deals: Kate Middleton's Go-To Sneakers for $29
Prime Day Deals for the Home on Echo, Apple, Instant Pot & More
Amazon Prime Day Deals: Sneakers from Adidas, Nike & More
Shop Prime Day Deals on Designer Handbags: Kate Spade, Coach & More
See Prime Day Deals on Leggings from Alo Yoga, Adidas, Calvin Klein
Amazon's Prime Day Deals: Best Designer and Fine Jewelry Gifts
Score Amazon Prime Day Deals on Swimwear under $50
Target Deal Days 2021: Get the Details on the Prime Day-Competing Sale
Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals Competing With Amazon Prime Day