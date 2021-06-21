Prime Day 2021 is finally here.

The retailer announced earlier this month that the annual shopping event would span June 21-22. Since then, we've shared all the early Prime Day deals we could find. But now the deal days on Amazon that rival Black Friday are here and we're ready to help you make the most of your Prime membership and shop like an expert Prime member.

So, what's on sale for Prime Day? What isn't on sale?! This Prime Day, your Amazon Prime Membership gives you access to fashion deals on women's clothing, men's clothing, clothes for babies and toddlers, shoes, underwear and accessories like sunglasses, handbags and jewelry.

Much like the holiday shopping season, there are deals on electronics akin to what you'll find on Cyber Monday and Black Friday. During this year's Prime Day, if you're an Amazon Prime Member, you can score deals on smart home devices like the Amazon Echo, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle, Fire tablets and other Amazon product offerings. But the electronics deals aren't limited to Amazon. There are laptop deals and deals on iPhone accessories.

But Prime Day isn't all about tech deals. The ET Style team is always looking for the best deals on celeb-loved products, and the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale is no different. Pair Kate Middleton's Superga shoes with a dress, get Meghan Markle's Castañer sandals to wear with your favorite jeans, shop Lizzo's Tiktok leggings for the perfect butt-lift, order Oprah's beloved Vionic shoes for ultimate comfort, work out in style with celeb-loved Alo Yoga Leggings or Khloe Kardashian's water bottle, get Selena Gomez's knife set from Selena + Chef and celebrity cookware lines to cook with flair, or kick it in Nicki Minaj's Pink Crocs.

The Prime Day sale is your best chance for smart shoppers to find the lowest price on all sorts of products. The sale is packed with savings across categories, including beauty products, leggings, shoes, handbags, jewelry, Amazon devices, dresses, kitchen appliances and travel gear.To get you started on the right Prime Day deal for you, we've selected some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals and divided them into top categories below.

Best Tech Deals

Best Deals on Amazon Devices and Amazon-Compatible Devices

Echo Show 8 Amazon Echo Show 8 The latest release of the Echo Show gives you so much more. Its HD touchscreen, stereo speakers and adaptive color for video calls and fit-anywhere entertainment will take your smart home status up a notch. $95 (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Best Tech Deals for Smart Home

Audible Premium Plus Membership Amazon Audible Premium Plus Membership Get Audible Premium Plus for just $6.95 a month for your first 4 months, and get 1 audiobook of your choice each month - including best sellers and new releases. $7/MONTH (REGULARLY $15/MONTH) Buy Now

Best Deals on Kitchen Appliances

Best Fashion Deals

Best Beauty Deals

Best Deals on Shoes

Best Deals on Handbags and Wallets

Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: currant, pinot noir, and fig. Get this bag for $178 off the retail price, while supplies last. $118 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298) Buy Now

Best Deals on Luggage, Backpacks and Travel Gear

Best Deals on Jewelry

And the deals don't stop there. Check out deals in even more categories below:

Sunglasses

Watches, Smart Watches and Fitness Trackers

Face Masks

Health

Headphones, Speakers, Cameras and Printers

Computers, Tablets and Phones

Gaming

Kids

After spending the past year or more mostly at home, it's possible you're looking to update a few things around the house. For this year's event, find a great discount on the Ring video doorbell and other smart home devices.

And you can gear up for summer with the top Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals. Amazon is running the huge outlet sale on overstock items for the summer. The Amazon Sale features deep discounts on outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances, travel gear and more. Whether you need a wardrobe refresh or have a few vacations coming up, you can get anything from outdoor living items to summer fashion finds.

During Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my Prime Day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy for shoppers to find everything they need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health and wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness and outdoors, subscription boxes, home and kitchen, and more.

Amazon is the home of so many covetable brands, and most of them have items on sale for Prime Day 2021. You'll find deals from the brands below and so many more.

Activewear Brands: Up to 40% Off

Adidas Footwear and Adidas Apparel

Alo Yoga

Aldo: Up to 50% Off Select Styles

American Apparel

American Tourister

Anne Klein Watches

Armani Exchange Menswear

Calvin Klein Men's and Women Clothing

Champion Streetwear: Save Up to 40%

Cole Haan Shoes

Coleman Outdoor Gear

Crocs

Cubcoats

Daily Ritual Apparel

Ecco Footwear

Eddie Bauer Men's and Women's Clothing and Coolers

Frye Women's and Men's Bags

Herschel

J.Crew

Karl Lagerfeld Handbags

Kate Spade Shoes, Handbags and Accessories

Kenneth Cole Reaction Backpacks and Luggage

Keurig Coffee Makers

Lacoste Men's and Women's Apparel and Shoes

Levi's -- Save Up to 40%

Lucky Brand Apparel, Accessories and More

Marc Jacobs

Marvel

Nautica Menswear

New Balance Men's and Women's Footwear

Original Penguin Menswear

Panasonic Electronics

Premium Denim: Hudson, True Religion and More

Puma Apparel, Shoes and Accessories

Rachael Ray

Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Roborock Robot Vacuums

Samsonite Luggage

Shopbop: Save Up to 40%

Skechers

Soludos Footwear

Steve Madden Shoes

Superga Footwear

Swimwear Deals on Select Styles

TicWatch

Timex Men's Watches

Tommy Hilfiger

Tory Burch Handbags, Shoes and Accessories

Tumi Luggage

Under Armour

Veja Sneakers

Vera Bradley Handbags

Vineyard Vines Menswear

Volcom

Women's Jewelry

Women's Watches: Up to 50% Off

