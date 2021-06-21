Amazon Prime Day: Black-Owned Businesses to Shop

It's Amazon Prime Day, and another great opportunity to shop from Black-owned businesses! Included in awesome Amazon Prime Day Deals are ways to support small business owners.

Shopping from Black-owned businesses is a wonderful way to support the Black community, highlight Black entrepreneurs and propel some incredible brands and products in the fields of fashion and beauty, health and wellness and many other categories.

Black business owners experience everything that comes with keeping a business afloat, and do it all against the backdrop of racial injustice, the fight for equality and the systemic issues that have plagued American history for centuries.

Whether you're looking to amplify Black voices and carry on the fight against racism or enhance your life with that product you've always wanted, ET has selected the Black-owned businesses to put on your radar for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

To make it easier to shop small businesses and everything else on Amazon for Prime Day, we have some tips to share. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy for shoppers to find everything they need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health and wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness and outdoors, subscription boxes, home and kitchen, and more. In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more. Whether you are shopping for that special someone or treating yourself, Amazon's deals are just a click away.

Check out ET Style's selection of the Black-owned businesses to support with Amazon's Prime Day Deals.

