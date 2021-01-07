2020 is making its way further down the timeline of days gone by, which means it's time to focus on and prep for what the new year has to offer. Like every year that's come before it, 2021 brings the spirit of a fresh start. Whether you take part in the tradition of creating a New Year's resolution for yourself or not, there's no arguing that January sets itself up to be a fitting time to start fresh with new goals -- and some new buys.

Perhaps you've decided that this is the year you finally organize your cluttered home -- or develop a healthy habit or two while you kick the bad ones (such as social media intake or alcohol consumption) from your life. Or maybe you're taking the upcoming year as an opportunity to level up on your health and fitness goals with new workout gear and at-home gym equipment. No matter what your intentions are for 2021, it never hurts to have some additional, expert-approved guidance along the way. And for those of you who have the goal of reading more throughout the year, even better.

If you're looking for new books to help you focus on personal growth, there are plenty of options available on Amazon -- including books written by A-list stars like Khloe Kardashian and Cameron Diaz. And for those who want to read exactly what the stars are reading, you'll find options that your favorite stars can't stop raving about, such as Untamed by Glennon Doyle, who offered advice to Kelly Clarkson for her divorce.

Below, see the best books (favored by Hollywood's elite and everyday people like you alike) on Amazon to help make your journey toward your New Year's resolutions as smooth as possible. And while you're embracing the mindset of new beginnings, be sure to check out all of ET's New Year, New You stories.

Healthy Eating

The Thyroid Connection: Why You Feel Tired, Brain-Fogged, and Overweight -- and How to Get Your Life Back Amy Myers, MD Amazon The Thyroid Connection: Why You Feel Tired, Brain-Fogged, and Overweight -- and How to Get Your Life Back Amy Myers, MD Whether you're dealing with weight gain, weight loss, fatigue, depression, anxiety, dry skin, or other health concerns, there's a chance your thyroid is at the root of these issues. Luckily, you can tackle them with the help of Amy Myers, MD with her book, The Thyroid Connection. Myers counts Gwyneth Paltrow -- who worked with the doctor to create a supplement pack -- as a fan. In other words, if you want to give your health a Goop-approved touch, this is the book to get you started. $29 at Amazon

Body Love Every Day: Choose Your Life-Changing 21-Day Path to Food Freedom Kelly LeVeque Amazon Body Love Every Day: Choose Your Life-Changing 21-Day Path to Food Freedom Kelly LeVeque Ready to ditch those pesky cravings? Give yourself Hollywood-level tips from celebrity nutritionist Kelly LeVeque's Body Love Every Day. The author counts stars like Jennifer Garner and Emmy Rossum, who each included a foreword in the book, as clients. If you're looking for a way to incorporate a celebrity-approved diet into your lifestyle, LeVeque will tell you everything you need to know. $21.01 at Amazon

Fitness

Strong Looks Better Naked Khloe Kardashian Amazon Strong Looks Better Naked Khloe Kardashian Khloe Kardashian's memoir about her experience with weight loss encourages readers to focus on the power of strength rather than body size or shape. As you read about Kardashian's journey to a healthy mind, body, and spirit, you'll also discover practical advice and recipes to inspire your road to health and fitness -- whether you have the goal to lose weight or not. $24.99 at Amazon

Body By Simone: The 8-Week Total Body Makeover Plan Simone De La Rue Amazon Body By Simone: The 8-Week Total Body Makeover Plan Simone De La Rue As a trainer who has Jennifer Aniston, Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on her client list (among many, many more), it's clear to see that Simone De La Rue is doing something right. Take on her dance-inspired method to fitness and get your fitness goals on track, stat. $23.19 at Amazon

Ballerina Body: Dancing and Eating Your Way to a Leaner, Stronger, and More Graceful You Misty Copeland Amazon Ballerina Body: Dancing and Eating Your Way to a Leaner, Stronger, and More Graceful You Misty Copeland Dreaming to have the strength and grace of a professional ballerina? Look no further than to Misty Copeland's book, Ballerina Body: Dancing and Eating Your Way to a Leaner, Stronger, and More Graceful You. You'll discover fitness moves and easy-to-follow recipes, as well as other useful tips to help you achieve a long, lean physique. $28.40 at Amazon

Mental Health

Untamed Glennon Doyle Amazon Untamed Glennon Doyle Glennon Doyle's top-charting memoir has been a crowd favorite. Stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell, Kelly Clarkson, Mandy Moore, and Alicia Keys have been raving about how this book provides insight on what it means to be a woman in the modern world. $15.90 at Amazon

The Mindful Mom-to-Be: A Modern Doula's Guide to Building a Healthy Foundation From Pregnancy Through Birth Lori Bregman Amazon The Mindful Mom-to-Be: A Modern Doula's Guide to Building a Healthy Foundation From Pregnancy Through Birth Lori Bregman Expecting a new bundle of joy in the not-too-distant future? You'll find insightful tips on how to build the best foundation for you and your baby in doula Lori Bregman's book, which boasts Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard as fans. $19.99 at Amazon

Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed With Alcohol Holly Whitaker Amazon Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed With Alcohol Holly Whitaker As the saying goes, old habits die hard. But that doesn't mean they're impossible to conquer. Chrissy Teigen recently made the announcement that she's gone sober with the help of one book: Holly Whitaker's Quit Like a Woman. If you're planning to stop drinking (even if it's for a short amount of time), you can count on Whitaker's book to guide you along the way. After all, if a celebrity like Teigen -- who spends a large part of her career in a world dominated by alcohol -- can kick the bad habit, so can you. $42.16 at Amazon

Organization

The Home Edit Life: The No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin Amazon The Home Edit Life: The No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin Straight from the stars of Netflix's popular series, Get Organized with The Home Edit, the founders of this celebrity organization company (whose clients include Reese Witherspoon and Kim Kardashian, Dan Levy, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Mandy Moore), will help you organize your space -- and your mind -- the best way possible. $16.99 at Amazon

Martha Stewart's Very Good Things: Clever Tips & Genius Ideas for an Easier, More Enjoyable Life Martha Stewart Amazon Martha Stewart's Very Good Things: Clever Tips & Genius Ideas for an Easier, More Enjoyable Life Martha Stewart Martha Stewart's latest book gives you tips and tricks to elevate your lifestyle. From new ideas to organize your home -- including smart kitchen and workspace storage -- to holiday gift ideas, this will be the book that keeps on giving. $25.60 at Amazon

Martha Stewart's Organizing: The Manual for Bringing Order to Your Life, Home & Routines Martha Stewart Amazon Martha Stewart's Organizing: The Manual for Bringing Order to Your Life, Home & Routines Martha Stewart Looking for ways to keep your life neat and tidy for a more productive lifestyle? Martha Stewart's Organizing: The Manual for Bringing Order to Your Life, Home & Routines will give you practical tips, methods (such as room-by-room strategies), and DIY projects to get you started and on the way to get everything in your home in working order. $17.99 at Amazon

Career Advice

Inventing Joy: Dare to Build a Brave & Creative Life Joy Mangano Amazon Inventing Joy: Dare to Build a Brave & Creative Life Joy Mangano Joy Mangano's life -- which was portrayed on the big screen by none other than Jennifer Lawrence -- tells the story of becoming a self-made entrepreneur. Mango's book will inspire you to dream big and dare to go after the goals you've set for yourself. $3.63 at Amazon

More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say) Elaine Welteroth Amazon More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say) Elaine Welteroth Teen Vogue's former Editor-in-Chief Elaine Welteroth shares the story of her journey, which has become a story filled with inspiration and empowerment. The memoir, which features a foreword from Ava DuVernay, has been a favorite of celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Yara Shahidi, Karlie Kloss, and so many more. $14.36 at Amazon

Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Amazon Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Curtis Jackson, also known as 50 Cent, shares insights on how he built his successful career as an award-winning rapper and an entrepreneur in Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter. If you're eager to learn how the artist built his life, this is a must-read. $19.58 at Amazon

