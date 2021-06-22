Amazon Prime Day: Best Tech Deals for Home from Day 2
We're on Day 2 of shopping Amazon Prime Day discounts and you can still grab tech deals for your home right now. Since we're leaving the house again, there is no better time to invest in tech that protects your space, feeds your pets while you're out and that lets you turn appliances on or off with ease when you're at work.
While you shop Amazon Prime Day deals, you'll find sales on Ring video doorbells, Amazon Echo devices and Alexa-controlled smart plugs, vacuums, Apple Macbook Air laptops, Samsung TVs and more.
Finally, check out discounts from other categories to find just the right Prime Day deal for you, including markdowns on home decor, Adidas shoes, men's fashion, Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers, lounge and workout leggings, Peter Thomas Roth skincare and KitchenAid.
Amazon's epic shopping event is happening now. If you already have an Alexa (the Amazon assistant), make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my Prime Day deals?" to hear the best lightning deal for you from the Prime Day sale, including home tech goodies.
Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.
Check out ET's top picks for tech deals available right now for the Prime Day event.
ET Style's Favorite Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals:
