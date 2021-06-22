Amazon Prime Day: Best Tech Deals for Home from Day 2

We're on Day 2 of shopping Amazon Prime Day discounts and you can still grab tech deals for your home right now. Since we're leaving the house again, there is no better time to invest in tech that protects your space, feeds your pets while you're out and that lets you turn appliances on or off with ease when you're at work.

While you shop Amazon Prime Day deals, you'll find sales on Ring video doorbells, Amazon Echo devices and Alexa-controlled smart plugs, vacuums, Apple Macbook Air laptops, Samsung TVs and more.

Finally, check out discounts from other categories to find just the right Prime Day deal for you, including markdowns on home decor, Adidas shoes, men's fashion, Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers, lounge and workout leggings, Peter Thomas Roth skincare and KitchenAid.

Amazon's epic shopping event is happening now. If you already have an Alexa (the Amazon assistant), make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my Prime Day deals?" to hear the best lightning deal for you from the Prime Day sale, including home tech goodies.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Check out ET's top picks for tech deals available right now for the Prime Day event.

ET Style's Favorite Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals:

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Take thousands of stories with you anywhere you go. $80 Buy Now

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones Amazon Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones Tune out distractions with these Bose nose cancelling headphones. You'll get the incredible sound quality expected from Bose and a sleek look that will turn heads. $229 Buy Now

2021 Apple TV Apple Store via Amazon 2021 Apple TV The 2021 Apple TV features 4K high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision and an A12 bionic chip that gives a boost to audio, video, and graphics. $170 (REGULARLY $180) Buy Now

Echo Show 8 Amazon Echo Show 8 The latest release of the Echo Show gives you so much more. Its HD touchscreen, stereo speakers and adaptive color for video calls and fit-anywhere entertainment will take your smart home status up a notch. $95 (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Vacuuming is one thing the robots can take over without a fight. The iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum works on carpet, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to. $200 Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell Wired Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Wired See who's stopping by from your smartphone or Alexa video device thanks to the Ring Video Doorbell. Install this device at your front door and set up alerts so you'll never miss a package, visitor or food delivery. $60 Buy Now

