Amazon Prime Day: Best Tech Deals for Home from Day 2

By ET Online Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
prime day home tech 1280
Amazon

We're on Day 2 of shopping Amazon Prime Day discounts and you can still grab tech deals for your home right now. Since we're leaving the house again, there is no better time to invest in tech that protects your space, feeds your pets while you're out and that lets you turn appliances on or off with ease when you're at work. 

While you shop Amazon Prime Day deals, you'll find sales on Ring video doorbells, Amazon Echo devices and Alexa-controlled smart plugs, vacuums, Apple Macbook Air laptops, Samsung TVs and more. 

Finally, check out discounts from other categories to find just the right Prime Day deal for you.

Amazon's epic shopping event is happening now. If you already have an Alexa (the Amazon assistant), make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my Prime Day deals?" to hear the best lightning deal for you from the Prime Day sale, including home tech goodies.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Check out ET's top picks for tech deals available right now for the Prime Day event.

ET Style's Favorite Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals:

Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite
The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Take thousands of stories with you anywhere you go.
$80
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
Amazon
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
You'll be amazed at how much sound comes out of this cute little Echo Dot smart speaker. Place it anywhere in your home and listen to tunes, podcasts and calls. 
$25 (REGULARLY $50)
Belkin Wireless Charger
Belkin Wireless Charger
Amazon
Belkin Wireless Charger
Apple and Samsung phones are both compatible with this easy to use wireless phone charger.
$30
Wireless Charging Case Replacement
Wireless Charging Case Replacement
Amazon
Wireless Charging Case Replacement
Lose your Apple Airpod charging case? Grab a new one on Amazon for a discounted price, while supplies last. 
$28 (REGULARLY $40)
Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube
Amazon
Fire TV Cube
Watch Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, and more on this boxy Alexa voice-controlled device. 
$80 (REGULARLY $120)
DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone
DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone
Amazon
DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone
Get a bird's-eye view with the DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone. It's lightweight and easy to fly, making it a snap to take on your next adventure. 
$397
Fire TV Stick Lite
Fire TV Stick Lite
Amazon
Fire TV Stick Lite
This is Amazon's most affordable Fire Stick option.
$18 (REGULARLY $30)
Roku Express 4K
Roku Express 4K
Amazon
Roku Express 4K
This Roku device will let you stream in gorgeous 4K picture quality.
$30 (REGULARLY $40)
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones
Tune out distractions with these Bose nose cancelling headphones. You'll get the incredible sound quality expected from Bose and a sleek look that will turn heads. 
$229
Roku Ultra 202
Roku Ultra 202
Amazon
Roku Ultra 202
The Roku Ultra is Roku's fastest and most powerful player thanks to its quad-core processor.
$69 (REGULARLY $100)
2021 Apple TV
2021 Apple TV
Apple Store via Amazon
2021 Apple TV
The 2021 Apple TV features 4K high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision and an A12 bionic chip that gives a boost to audio, video, and graphics.
$170 (REGULARLY $180)
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
Amazon
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
Celebrities like Kerry Washington love the Samsung Frame TV because it looks like a work of art on your wall. The 4k Quantrum HDR TV has Alexa built right in, and now the 43-inch version is currently on sale for $798 thanks to Prime Day.
$798 (REGULARLY $1000)
Echo Show 8
Echo Show 8
Amazon
Echo Show 8
The latest release of the Echo Show gives you so much more. Its HD touchscreen, stereo speakers and adaptive color for video calls and fit-anywhere entertainment will take your smart home status up a notch. 
$95 (REGULARLY $130)
Luna Controller Wireless Gaming Controller
Luna Controller Wireless Gaming Controller
Amazon
Luna Controller Wireless Gaming Controller
A high-performance controller made for Amazon’s cloud gaming service.
$49
Conico 1080P HD Baby Monitor with Sound Motion Detection 2-Way Audio
Conico 1080P HD Baby Monitor with Sound Motion Detection 2-Way Audio
Amazon
Conico 1080P HD Baby Monitor with Sound Motion Detection 2-Way Audio
Keep an eye on pets, baby or the house while you're away with Conico 1080P HD Baby Monitor with Sound Motion Detection 2-Way Audio.
$37 (REGULARLY 47)
Fire HD 8-inch Tablet
Fire HD Tablet
Amazon
Fire HD 8-inch Tablet
This Fire Tablet has an 8-inch HD display and holds 32 GB so you can take your entertainment with you. 
$45 (REGULARLY $90)
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Vacuuming is one thing the robots can take over without a fight. The iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum works on carpet, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to. 
$200
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
See who's stopping by from your smartphone or Alexa video device thanks to the Ring Video Doorbell. Install this device at your front door and set up alerts so you'll never miss a package, visitor or food delivery. 
$60
Apple Macbook Air
Apple Macbook Air
Amazon
Apple Macbook Air
If you like your laptop on the lighter side, the Apple Macbook Air is for you. 
$949

