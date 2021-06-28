Shopping

Best TikTok Finds on Amazon

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon shopping takes on new meaning when it comes to TikTok. You've probably seen the Seasum booty-lifting leggings Lizzo loves that exploded on TikTok. Amazon shoppers can't get enough of them! And it doesn't stop with leggings. The social media app has been a huge source of shopping inspiration for many products going viral on the app from user recommendations. We've mined TikTok for some of our favorite items you can find on Amazon. 

In addition to the leggings, those items include the famous Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver, L'Oreal Paris Infallible Powder Foundation, Maybelline Sky High Mascara, The Pink Stuff and so much more. 

If you're looking for more TikTok-inspired finds, shop Lululemon dupes, Outdoor Voices exercise dress dupe and the viral Abercrombie jeans

But you can get deals on more than just TikTok finds on Amazon, including markdowns on home decor, Adidas shoes, men's fashion, Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers, lounge and workout leggings, Peter Thomas Roth skincare and KitchenAid

Shop the best deals on TikTok-approved items from Amazon below.

ET Style's Picks for TikTok Finds on Amazon:

Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants
SEASUM High Waist Yoga Pants
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants
Get a low price on the viral, booty-lifting leggings Lizzo loves. 
$12 (REGULARLY $27)
Revolution Cooking R180 High-Speed 2-Slice Stainless Touchscreen Toaster
Revolution Cooking R180 High-Speed 2-Slice Stainless Touchscreen Toaster
Revolution Cooking R180 High-Speed 2-Slice Stainless Touchscreen Toaster
Get your toast in a flash with the Revolution Cooking R180 High-Speed 2-Slice Stainless Touchscreen Toaster. 
$300 (REGULARLY $400)
LecAit Pearl Pendant Necklace
LecAit Pearl Pendant Necklace
LecAit Pearl Pendant Necklace
This pearl necklace with smiley face pendant is so early 2000s. 
$23
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder
Add this affordable L'Oreal powder foundation to your makeup collection. 
$12
Kalkehay Detachable Dickey Collar
Kalkehay Detachable Dickey Collar
Kalkehay Detachable Dickey Collar
Pair this detachable dickey collar to a vest or sweater for a preppy-style look. 
$9
FSMILING Medium Hair Claw Clips
FSMILING Medium Hair Claw Clips
FSMILING Medium Hair Claw Clips
This comes with three hair claw clips. 
$14
Freckles Mark Vintage Retro 70s Sunglasses
Freckles Mark Vintage Retro 70s Sunglasses
Freckles Mark Vintage Retro 70s Sunglasses
Score these on-trend 70s-style aviator sunglasses with tinted yellow lenses.
$14 (REGULARLY $15)
Sobly Resin Acrylic Rings
Sobly Resin Acrylic Rings
Sobly Resin Acrylic Rings
This comes with 10 colorful resin and acrylic rings and invisible ring adjusters. 
$11 (REGULARLY $15)
Pesfeel One Shoulder Brazilian Bathing Suit
Pesfeel One Shoulder Brazilian Bathing Suit
Pesfeel One Shoulder Brazilian Bathing Suit
This sexy one-shoulder swimsuit with cut-out detail, bold print and high-cut legs are perfect for summer. 
$25 (REGULARLY $28)
Shashi Gianna Small Hoop Earrings
Shashi Gianna Small Hoop Earrings
Shashi Gianna Small Hoop Earrings
These Shashi small gold hoop earrings are so versatile. 
$30 (REGULARLY $42)
Canrulo 90 Degree Rotation Rainbow Projection Lamp
Canrulo 90 Degree Rotation Rainbow Projection Lamp
Canrulo 90 Degree Rotation Rainbow Projection Lamp
Create a vibey ambiance in any room with this sunset light projection lamp. 
$18 (REGULARLY $40)
Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver
Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver
Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver
Mermaid waves are easy to create with the Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver. 
$32 (REGULARLY $40)
3Stone Upgraded Portable LCD Video Projector
3Stone Upgraded Portable LCD Video Projector
3Stone Upgraded Portable LCD Video Projector
Stream movies and shows anywhere with this mini, portable video projector. 
$70
Maybelline Sky High Lash Sensational Mascara
Maybelline Sky High Lash Sensational Mascara
Maybelline Sky High Lash Sensational Mascara
Get multiples of the viral Maybelline Sky High Mascara. 
$9 (REGULARLY $11)
Star Drops The Pink Stuff
Star Drops The Pink Stuff
Star Drops The Pink Stuff
Stock up on the popular cleaning paste, The Pink Stuff. 
$8 (REGULARLY $9)
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant helps unclog pores and brighten the skin, according to Amazon. 
$30
ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set
ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set
ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set
Relax and help relieve pressure and pain with the ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set. 
$38 (REGULARLY $60)
Baimei Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha
Baimei Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha
Baimei Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha
Get a great deal on the skincare staples. 
$14 (REGULARLY $20)
Yesker 14 Inch LED Ringlight Kit with Phone Holder
Yesker 14 Inch LED Ringlight Kit with Phone Holder
Yesker 14 Inch LED Ringlight Kit with Phone Holder
Take 53% off this ring light kit. 
$70 (REGULARLY $120)

