Prime Day 2021: Shop the Best Deals

Published
Prime Day 2021 is finally here.

The retailer announced earlier this month that the annual shopping event would span June 21-22. Since then, we've shared all the early Prime Day deals we could find. But now the deal days on Amazon that rival Black Friday are here and we're ready to help you make the most of your Prime membership and shop like an expert Prime member.

So, what's on sale for Prime Day? What isn't on sale?! This Prime Day, your Amazon Prime Membership gives you access to fashion deals on women's clothing, men's clothing, clothes for babies and toddlers, shoes, underwear and accessories like sunglasses, handbags and jewelry.

Much like the holiday shopping season, there are deals on electronics akin to what you'll find on Cyber Monday and Black Friday. During this year's Prime Day, if you're an Amazon Prime Member, you can score deals on smart home devices like the Amazon Echo, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle, Fire tablets and other Amazon product offerings. But the electronics deals aren't limited to Amazon. There are laptop deals and deals on iPhone accessories.

The ET Style team is always looking for the best deals on celeb-loved products, and the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale is no different. Pair Kate Middleton's Superga shoes with a dress, get Meghan Markle's Castañer sandals to wear with your favorite jeans, shop Lizzo's Tiktok leggings for the perfect butt-lift, order Oprah's beloved Vionic shoes for ultimate comfort, work out in style with celeb-loved Alo Yoga Leggings or Khloe Kardashian's water bottle, get Selena Gomez's knife set from Selena + Chef and celebrity cookware lines to cook with flair, or kick it in Nicki Minaj's Pink Crocs.

After spending the past year or more mostly at home, it's possible you're looking to update a few things around the house. For this year's event, find a great discount on the Ring video doorbell and other smart home devices.

And you can gear up for summer with the top Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals. Amazon is running the huge outlet sale on overstock items for the summer. The Amazon Sale features deep discounts on outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances, travel gear and more. Whether you need a wardrobe refresh or have a few vacations coming up, you can get anything from outdoor living items to summer fashion finds.

During Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my Prime Day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy for shoppers to find everything they need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health and wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness and outdoors, subscription boxes, home and kitchen, and more.

The Prime Day sale is your best chance for smart shoppers to find the lowest price on all sorts of products. The sale is packed with savings across categories, including beauty products, leggings, shoes, handbags, jewelry, Amazon devices, dresses, kitchen appliances and travel gear.To get you started on the right Prime Day deal for you, we've selected some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals and divided them into top categories below.

Best Fashion Deals

SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
Amazon
SEASUM Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
Buy two or more of the Lizzo-loved and Tiktok Viral Booty-Lifting leggings and instantly save 20% on your purchase! Wear these leggings anywhere from running errands to a yoga workout.
$20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
The trusted denim brand is available on Amazon. Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button downs, sweaters and just about every other type of top. 
STARTING AT $25
Alo Yoga Moto Legging
Alo Yoga Women's Moto Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga Moto Legging
These Alo Yoga Moto Leggings are on-trend and perfect for everywhere from the streets to the yoga mat.
$66 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $114)
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect dupe for the pricey designer version. 
$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)

Best Tech Deals for Home

Blueair Blue Pure 411 Small Room Air Purifier
Blueair Blue Pure 411 Small Room Air Purifier
Amazon
Blueair Blue Pure 411 Small Room Air Purifier
Clear the air with a new air purifier made for small spaces. The Blueair Blue Pure 411 Auto small room air purifier cuts down on allergens like pollen, dust and pet dander to help you breathe easier. 
$140
Sony Noise Cancelling Overhead Headphones
Sony Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Amazon
Sony Noise Cancelling Overhead Headphones
Block out surrounding distractions thanks to these noise-cancelling headphones from Sony. These industry-leading headphones will take your focus to a new level without skimping on sound quality. 
$249 (REGULARLY $350)
Audible Premium Plus Membership
Kevin Hart Audible
Amazon
Audible Premium Plus Membership
Get Audible Premium Plus for just $6.95 a month for your first 4 months, and get 1 audiobook of your choice each month - including best sellers and new releases.
$7/MONTH (REGULARLY $15/MONTH)

Best Beauty Deals

Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
These facial treatment and cleansing pads have 2% salicylic acid and 10% glycolic acid complex to help clear up breakouts and congestion, while reducing the look of pores, fine lines and uneven skin tone, stated on the website. 
$32 (REGULARLY $46)
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Herbs/Rosewater and Cucumber/Green Tea (Pack of 2)
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Herbs/Rosewater and Cucumber/Green Tea (Pack of 2)
Amazon
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Herbs/Rosewater and Cucumber/Green Tea (Pack of 2)
This set comes with two of Mario Badescu's popular Facial Sprays. 
$10 (REGULARLY $14)
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Face Oil is formulated with vitamin C and turmeric to help the skin look more radiant and work as an antioxidant defense, according to the website. 
$28 (REGULARLY $40)

Best Deals on Shoes

Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Clog
Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Clog
Amazon
Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Clog
These Croc's Classic Clogs are loved by celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Saweetie, Justin Bieber and more! These Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Clogs are the perfect comfy shoe for the spring and summer.
$28 AND UP
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Eugene Loafer Flat
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Women's Eugene Loafer Flat
Amazon
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Eugene Loafer Flat
You're going to be seeing a lot of loafers this spring. These Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Eugene Loafer's are kind of a blend of the traditional loafer and the ballet flat to make the perfect casual shoe. 
$27 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200)
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker gold stripes on white shoes
Amazon
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
They're designed for tennis, but this classic Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker is comfortable enough for everyday wear. 
$38 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)

Best Deals on Handbags

Michael Kors Jet Set Item Tote
Michael Kors Jet Set Item Tote
Amazon
Michael Kors Jet Set Item Tote
This spacious and sophisticated bag is so versatile you can go to the grocery store or go on a trip. 
FROM $169 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $248)
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
Amazon
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
This eye-catching all-leather handbag is sturdy with understated style.
$125 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $158)
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: currant, pinot noir, and fig. Get this bag for $178 off the retail price, while supplies last.
$118 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)

Best Deals on Travel Gear

Vera Bradley Women's Hardside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley Women's Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Hardside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
We love that this suitcase has hard sides which protect it during rough handling while traveling. The 360 degree easy glide double wheels makes mobility an ease. This suitcase is more like a travel companion.
$230 (REGULARLY $298)
Solo New York Draft Slim Backpack, One Size
Solo New York Draft Slim Backpack, One Size
Amazon
Solo New York Draft Slim Backpack, One Size
This stylish slim ultra lightweight backpack is great for students and commuters. The laptop compartment along with the other organizing pockets will keep your items secure. We absolutely love that this backpacks slim profile allows it to fit easily under seats.
$49 (REGULARLY $55)
Fidus Large 1 Gallon Water Bottle
Fidus Large 1 Gallon
Amazon
Fidus Large 1 Gallon Water Bottle
Stay hydrated this spring and summer with this Khloé Kardashian loved water bottle. 
$22

Best Deals on Jewelry

Mevecco Layered Necklace Pendant Handmade 18k Gold Plated
Mevecco Layered Necklace Pendant Handmade 18k Gold Plated
Amazon
Mevecco Layered Necklace Pendant Handmade 18k Gold Plated
This necklace has over 13 options of necklaces to be layered. For the special person who loves dainty necklaces, this 18k gold plated necklace options makes a special gift.
$11 AT AMAZON
Michael Kors Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace
Michael Kors Women's Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Michael Kors Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace
You can't go wrong with a heart-shaped pendant from Michael Kors. Durable and adjustable, it can be worn every day. 
$86 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring
Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring
Amazon
Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring
This beautiful minimalist gold ring designed by Zoe Chicco features a baguette diamond. At 1mm wide, this dainty 14k gold band comes in sizes 5, 6, 7 and 8. 
$350 AT AMAZON

Best Deals on Kitchen Appliances

Delish by DASH Compact Stand Mixer
Delish by DASH Compact Stand Mixer
Amazon
Delish by DASH Compact Stand Mixer
This 3.5 quart stand mixer comes in five colors. It comes complete with beater attachments, including a dough hook to help you continue building those quarantine bread-baking skills. 
$50 (REGULARLY $80)
SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle
SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle
Amazon
SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle
DIY soda has never been easier than with the Soda Stream. Shop now to get this for 25% off the original price. 
$150 ON AMAZON
Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
Marco Almond
Marco Almond Rainbow Knife Set
Amazon
Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
Marco Almond
$48 (REGULARLY $60)

And the deals don't stop there. Check out deals in even more categories below: 

Smart Home

Smart TVs, Projectors and Streaming Devices

Sunglasses

Handbags, Backpacks, Luggage and Wallets

Beauty

Watches, Smart Watches and Fitness Trackers

Jewelry

Clothing

Shoes

Kitchen

Home

Face Masks

Health

Headphones, Speakers, Cameras and Printers

Computers, Tablets and Phones

Gaming

Kids

With the Amazon's Early Prime Day Sale rolling in, you'll find all the sales you won't want to miss just below, and keep this page bookmarked because we'll be bringing all the latest deals straight here as soon as we find them.

Activewear Brands: Up to 40% Off

Adidas Footwear and Adidas Apparel 

Alo Yoga

Aldo: Up to 50% Off Select Styles

American Apparel 

American Tourister

Anne Klein Watches

Armani Exchange Menswear

Calvin Klein Men's and Women Clothing

Champion Streetwear: Save Up to 40%

Cole Haan Shoes

Coleman Outdoor Gear

Crocs

Cubcoats

Daily Ritual Apparel

Ecco Footwear

Eddie Bauer Men's and Women's Clothing and Coolers

Frye Women's and Men's Bags

Herschel

J.Crew

Karl Lagerfeld Handbags

Kate Spade Shoes, Handbags and Accessories

Kenneth Cole Reaction Backpacks and Luggage

Keurig Coffee Makers

Lacoste Men's and Women's Apparel and Shoes

Levi's -- Save Up to 40% 

Lucky Brand Apparel, Accessories and More

Marc Jacobs

Marvel 

Nautica Menswear

New Balance Men's and Women's Footwear

Original Penguin Menswear

Panasonic Electronics

Premium Denim: Hudson, True Religion and More

Puma Apparel, Shoes and Accessories

Rachael Ray

Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Roborock Robot Vacuums

Samsonite Luggage

Shopbop: Save Up to 40%

Skechers

Soludos Footwear

Steve Madden Shoes

Superga Footwear

Swimwear Deals on Select Styles

TicWatch

Timex Men's Watches

Tommy Hilfiger

Tory Burch Handbags, Shoes and Accessories

Tumi Luggage

Under Armour

Veja Sneakers

Vera Bradley Handbags

Vineyard Vines Menswear

Volcom

Women's Jewelry

Women's Watches: Up to 50% Off

 

