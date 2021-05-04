Shopping

Khloe Kardashian's Trick to Staying Hydrated Is $23 on Amazon

By ETonline Staff
Khloe Kardashian
Can't seem to meet your daily water intake goal? Take a page from Khloe Kardashian's book. The star has been sharing her trick to staying hydrated -- and it comes in the form of a super cute water bottle from Amazon! 

The KUWTK star has been loving the Fidus Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle, posting it on her Instagram Stories. The $23 reusable water bottle has time markers for every two hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., accompanied by motivational reminders, like "Good morning" and "Don't give up."

Kardashian has the blue-and-purple gradient bottle, which is also available in 12 other colors. The BPA and toxin-free bottle has a flip-up locked lid, portable wrist strap and removable straw. The item also has over 14,000 global ratings with 4.5 stars.

khloe kardashian amazon water bottle
The fitness maven often shares her lifestyle faves on social media, like her sleek emerald Good American leggings and her hand-picked beauty products for her Ipsy collaboration.

Shop the star's go-to reusable water bottle, below. 

