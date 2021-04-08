Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In case you're feeling a little bit of loungewear fatigue after rotating through the same handful of sweatpants, leggings, tanks and other cozy and comfortable staples, Khloe Kardashian is about to give you a spark of inspiration.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, mother and entrepreneur has been giving the world some serious activewear style vibes on her Instagram. And if you've been wanting to cop the Good American co-founder's style as of late, you're in luck: the 36-year-old Kardashian's much-loved emerald green leggings are on sale for 40% off.

At the beginning of the year, Kardashian sported a monochromatic legging look featuring the Shiny Rib Legging from her fashion brand, Good American, sharing a photo of the easy, effortless ensemble on social media. But that wasn't the first time she wore them. Just one year before, she showcased the leggings in another activewear look. If the celeb's two Instagram posts are any proof, these emerald-hued leggings are bound to be a go-to piece in your wardrobe for years.

If you want to add a Kardashian-approved activewear piece to your closet, scroll down to shop Khloe Kardashian's leggings now.

Good American The Shiny Rib Legging Good American Good American The Shiny Rib Legging These sleek and shiny ribbed leggings — which have been a staple in Khloe Kardashian's activewear wardrobe — will be a stylish alternative to your everyday classic black leggings. And right now, they're available for 40% off. $48 AT GOOD AMERICAN (REGULARLY $79) Buy Now

