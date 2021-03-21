Good American Friends & Family Sale: Take 25% Off
Could there be a better way to welcome in a new season than with a fresh wardrobe? If you count yourself among the fashion-obsessed (and if you're asking us), probably not. And from now until March 26, the Good American sale is offering 25% off of nearly everything on its site during its Friends & Family Sale -- which means you can get spring-ready staples for a major discount ('nuff said).
Now that the temperatures are officially on the rise, chances are you're ready to spend more time outside and in style. If you're looking to add some new pieces to your wardrobe to make that happen, the Good American Friends & Family Sale is chock-full of stylish clothes -- including the brand's iconic denim, bodysuits, sweatshirts, activewear, shoes and more. The only thing you need to do to get in on these savings is shop until your heart's content. Then, when you've added all you can to your cart, be sure to use the promo code SAVE25 at the checkout to get your discount. After that, prepare to rock these pieces all season long, and through summer, too.
Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to see ET Style's favorite pieces from the Good American Friends & Family sale below. Then, head to the brand's site to see all the markdowns worth adding to your cart.
