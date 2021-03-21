Good American Friends & Family Sale: Take 25% Off

Could there be a better way to welcome in a new season than with a fresh wardrobe? If you count yourself among the fashion-obsessed (and if you're asking us), probably not. And from now until March 26, the Good American sale is offering 25% off of nearly everything on its site during its Friends & Family Sale -- which means you can get spring-ready staples for a major discount ('nuff said).

Now that the temperatures are officially on the rise, chances are you're ready to spend more time outside and in style. If you're looking to add some new pieces to your wardrobe to make that happen, the Good American Friends & Family Sale is chock-full of stylish clothes -- including the brand's iconic denim, bodysuits, sweatshirts, activewear, shoes and more. The only thing you need to do to get in on these savings is shop until your heart's content. Then, when you've added all you can to your cart, be sure to use the promo code SAVE25 at the checkout to get your discount. After that, prepare to rock these pieces all season long, and through summer, too.

Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to see ET Style's favorite pieces from the Good American Friends & Family sale below. Then, head to the brand's site to see all the markdowns worth adding to your cart.

Good American Good Straight Split Pockets Good American Good American Good Straight Split Pockets Since TikTok says skinny jeans are out, it's time to add a straight-leg style to your closet. $97 (REGULARLY $129) Buy Now

Good American Power Shoulder Body Good American Good American Power Shoulder Body Simply put, this is the perfect bodysuit for transitioning your wardrobe from winter to spring. $82 (REGULARLY $102) Buy Now

Good American Boyfriend Sweatshirt Good American Good American Boyfriend Sweatshirt Still obsessing over the tie-dye trend? Better add this to your cart, stat. $64 (REGULARLY $85) Buy Now

Good American Essential Legging Good American Good American Essential Legging A classic black pair of leggings will never do you wrong. $37 (REGULARLY $49) Buy Now

Good American Good Vintage Chewed Hem Good American Good American Good Vintage Chewed Hem How could you say no to these vintage-inspired jeans? $124 (REGULARLY $165) Buy Now

Good American Active Essential Ribbed Legging Good American Good American Active Essential Ribbed Legging This ribbed, seamless texture of these leggings can give your body a boost of shaping without compromising on comfort. $59 (REGULARLY $79) Buy Now

Good American On Point Sandal Good American Good American On Point Sandal For anyone who's been itching to put on a pair of heels again, these feature a classic silhouette with an edge of cool. $127 (REGULARLY $169) Buy Now

Good American Good Legs Crop Good American Good American Good Legs Crop No matter what Gen-Z says about skinny jeans, you can't deny that they're a great way to create a sleek, polished ensemble. $89 (REGULARLY $119) Buy Now

Good American Essential Bike Short Good American Good American Essential Bike Short While you're shopping for your spring capsule, why not throw a pair of bike shorts into the mix? $34 (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Good American Good Legs Good American Good American Good Legs Now's the time to get some of the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand's classic styles, including the iconic Good Legs. $74 (REGULARLY $99) Buy Now

