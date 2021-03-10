Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring

As going outside becomes a more viable option for your free time -- thanks to updated safety protocols surrounding coronavirus updates and warmer temperatures -- odds are you're itching to leave the house. And when you do, you're going to need some spring shoes to complete your spring outfits.

While your sweatpants, pajamas and loungewear may be the new staples in your day-to-day wardrobe (especially for that WFH lifestyle), you might find yourself in need of some new pieces to bring life into your spring wardrobe for 2021. Sure, you already have a fair share of sneakers and slipper-style shoes to wear when you're making a quick errand or taking a walk around the block. But just in case you want some footwear that speaks to the spring season, there are plenty of styles available (and thankfully, they don't skimp on comfort).

Footwear that focuses on both style and comfort is nothing new to the fashion scene. That said, this season, brands are putting new spins on classic styles. You know what that means: sleek and sophisticated heels for spring weddings and other occasions, comfortable (but undeniably cool) flats and open-toe sandals, timeless loafers and more.

Whether you're hunting for a new pair of shoes to sport with your TikTok-approved mom jeans (and skinny jeans, if that's still your thing) or you just want a style that'll go with your go-to spring look, a new set of shoes is the perfect way to finish off a look and step into spring in style.

To give you a leg up on the spring footwear trends that'll be everywhere, ET Style pulled together the best shoes embodying the coolest styles for the season. Scroll down to shop our favorite spring shoes below.

Preppy Loafers

Naturalizer Eiffel Loafer DSW Naturalizer Eiffel Loafer If you want to sport a loafer with a modern take, opt for a style that features faux patent leather like these. $70 AT DSW Buy Now

Dr. Martens Adrian Snaffle Menswear Shoes Free People Dr. Martens Adrian Snaffle Menswear Shoes We love the leopard print detail on these edgy loafers. $140 AT FREE PEOPLE Buy Now

Miss Selfridge Loafer with Chain Detail in Burgundy ASOS Miss Selfridge Loafer with Chain Detail in Burgundy A burgundy loafer will always be a classic wardrobe staple for any season. $48 AT ASOS Buy Now

Elevated Heels

By Far Elsa Toe Ring Sandals Shopbop By Far Elsa Toe Ring Sandals Dress up any spring ensemble with these strappy sandals from By Far. $135 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $451) Buy Now

Stuart Weitzman Lyla 75 Sandal Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman Lyla 75 Sandal We love the silhouette of this heel from Stuart Weitzman -- which will go perfectly with a pair of straight-leg jeans or a spring dress. $425 AT STUART WEITZMAN Buy Now

H&M Slip-in Sandals H&M H&M Slip-in Sandals A pair of mules with the faux-leather scrunch detail is bound to elevate your spring wardrobe. $35 AT H&M Buy Now

Slide Sandals

Madewell The Dayna Lugsole Slide Sandal in Spotted Calf Hair Madewell Madewell The Dayna Lugsole Slide Sandal in Spotted Calf Hair For an everyday shoe that carries a touch of character, we suggest this slip-on sandal with its dainty animal print straps. $110 AT MADEWELL Buy Now

Dear Frances Tye Slide Verishop Dear Frances Tye Slide Style these knotted flat sandals with a classic midi skirt or cropped jeans. Without a doubt, these will be a staple in your spring wardrobe. $395 AT VERISHOP Buy Now

Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal Nordstrom Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal Pastels are always a good option for spring, especially when they come in a cool, stylish sandal. $45 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Modern Clogs

Unalira Quincy Quilted Clogs Free People Unalira Quincy Quilted Clogs How good is the red accent color against the warm wood of these clog sandals? $198 AT FREE PEOPLE Buy Now

Hunter Original Play Clog Nordstrom Hunter Original Play Clog Add a pop of color to your spring wardrobe with these clogs -- which reviewers rave about for their comfort -- from Hunter. These are also available in colors including pink, red, black, white and light blue. $75 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Everlane The Clog Everlane Everlane The Clog For the moments when you aren't in the mood to wear something that feels both casual and dressy, opt for these. $98 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

Sky-High Platforms

Mango Platform Leather Sandals Mango Mango Platform Leather Sandals Love the espadrille look? Swap out your standard wedge sandals and opt for this platform style from Mango. $100 AT MANGO Buy Now

Teva Universal Flatform Sandal Urban Outfitters Teva Universal Flatform Sandal Comfortable and cute -- two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear. $65 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

Steve Madden Slink30 Steve Madden Steve Madden Slink30 Ready for a complete throwback? Steve Madden's chunky slide platform sandal will put you right back into '90s style. $92 AT STEVE MADDEN Buy Now

