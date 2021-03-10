Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring
As going outside becomes a more viable option for your free time -- thanks to updated safety protocols surrounding coronavirus updates and warmer temperatures -- odds are you're itching to leave the house. And when you do, you're going to need some spring shoes to complete your spring outfits.
While your sweatpants, pajamas and loungewear may be the new staples in your day-to-day wardrobe (especially for that WFH lifestyle), you might find yourself in need of some new pieces to bring life into your spring wardrobe for 2021. Sure, you already have a fair share of sneakers and slipper-style shoes to wear when you're making a quick errand or taking a walk around the block. But just in case you want some footwear that speaks to the spring season, there are plenty of styles available (and thankfully, they don't skimp on comfort).
Footwear that focuses on both style and comfort is nothing new to the fashion scene. That said, this season, brands are putting new spins on classic styles. You know what that means: sleek and sophisticated heels for spring weddings and other occasions, comfortable (but undeniably cool) flats and open-toe sandals, timeless loafers and more.
Whether you're hunting for a new pair of shoes to sport with your TikTok-approved mom jeans (and skinny jeans, if that's still your thing) or you just want a style that'll go with your go-to spring look, a new set of shoes is the perfect way to finish off a look and step into spring in style.
To give you a leg up on the spring footwear trends that'll be everywhere, ET Style pulled together the best shoes embodying the coolest styles for the season. Scroll down to shop our favorite spring shoes below.
Preppy Loafers
Elevated Heels
Slide Sandals
Modern Clogs
Sky-High Platforms
