Reese Witherspoon's Sneakers Are on Sale for Prime Day

Reese Witherspoon's sneakers are on sale during Amazon Prime Day! Right now, shoppers can save more than $20 on the TRETORN Women's Nyliteplus Sneaker. Witherspoon is such a fan of the footwear, she's been seen rocking them in two different styles, and pairing them with everything from sundresses to jeans. The versatile sneakers are available on sale in multiple colors.

If you're looking for more celebrity-approved products on sale for Prime Day, be sure to check out Kendall Jenner's go-to Mario Badescu facial spray, Lizzo's fave leggings and face oil and so many more.

Amazon Prime Day deals have just started with summer's biggest sale event, which will go on until June 22. The sale is packed with savings across categories, including beauty products, leggings, shoes, handbags, jewelry, Amazon devices, dresses, kitchen appliances and travel gear.

Shop Witherspoon's TRETORN sneakers on sale.

TRETORN Nyliteplus Sneaker Amazon TRETORN Nyliteplus Sneaker The TRETORN Nyliteplus Sneaker seems to be Reese Witherspoon's go-to tennis shoe and at 30% off, you'll want to add to cart ASAP! $53 (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Levi's Denim Shorts Are 40% Off for Prime Day

Jennifer Lopez's Adidas Sneakers Are On Sale for Prime Day

Jennifer Garner's Hand Mixer Is 33% Off for Prime Day

Margot Robbie's Skincare Staple Is On Sale for Prime Day

Shop More Big Sales Happening During Prime Day

TikTok Finds on Sale for Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day: Best Luggage Deals

Our Favorite Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Home Decor