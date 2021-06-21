Kendall Jenner's Mario Badescu Facial Spray Is 30% Off for Prime Day

The facial spray Kendall Jenner uses is currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day. The Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea is part of a two-piece set that's 30% off on Amazon for $10 (regularly $14). The second spray included is the Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater spray.

The model spritzed the popular Mario Badescu Facial Spray on before applying makeup in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video in which she shared her beauty routine. The sprays are loved by celebs and influencers alike for their cooling and hydrating effects.

Amazon Prime Day deals have just started with summer's biggest sale event, which will go on until June 22. The sale is packed with savings across categories, including beauty products, leggings, shoes, handbags, jewelry, Amazon devices, dresses, kitchen appliances and travel gear.

Check back as ET Style keeps you updated on new, can't-miss deals from Prime Day 2021.

