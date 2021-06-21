Shopping

Amazon Prime Day: Shop Best Deals on Shoes

By ETonline Staff
Best Prime Day Shoes
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is here! And the shoe deals are good. Whether you're looking for the perfect shoe as a gift or you're shoe shopping for yourself, you can find deep discounts on a wide selection of designer shoes and sandals from your favorite brands. We've sifted through the offerings and rounded up some of the best deals to share with you. 

Fashion lovers will find major markdowns on all sorts of styles with at Amazon Prime Day 2021: designer heels, sneakers, flats, sandals, ankle boots and booties made of genuine leather, rain boots, knee boots, wedges, combat boots, running shoes, stiletto boots, loafers, Crocs, over-the-knee boots, slippers, chunky heel boots, kids' shoes, men's shoes, mules and clogs to slip on to soak up the summer sunshine.

Not all shoes are created equal, though. Some are made for walking, while others simply accent your wardrobe. Like a fashion puzzle piece, you can pair a fab shoe with leggings, jeans, slacks, skirts, dresses, shorts or sweatpants.

Designer shoes aren’t the only things on sale. Amazon Prime Day Deals is packed with discounts in other categories. We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Prime Day Dealselectronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle and other Amazon devices, laptop dealshome decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shortstravel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, brasmen's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Check out ET Style's top picks for designer footwear deals available right now on Amazon

Katy Perry Women's The Jule Flat Sandal
Katy Perry Women's The Jule Flat Sandal
Pair these Katy Perry Women's The Jule Flat Sandal with any casual dress or shorts this summer. Score these Katy Perry Sandals in one of the 11 colors including yellow, pink, blue, and more!
$29 (REGULARLY $49)`
Adidas Women's Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal
Adidas Women's Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal
$26 (REGULARLY $35)
ALDO Women's Broasa Flat Sandal
ALDO Women's Broasa Flat Sandal
Get ready for summer with these ALDO Women's Broasa Flat Sandal. Available in white, rose gold, and black select sizes of these Aldo Sandals are up to 75% off!
$34 AND UP (REGULARLY $125)
Katy Perry Women's The Marcy Mule
Katy Perry Women's The Marcy Mule
Katy Perry Women's The Marcy Mule are 44% off at Amazon. In addition the pictured option, These Katy Perry Mules are also available in Black, Light Tan with Gold and Light Tan with Silver.
$50 (REGULARLY $89)
ECCO Calcan Apron Men's Toe Slip On
ECCO Calcan Apron Men's Toe Slip On
These ECCO Calcan Apron Men's Toe Slip On are made with soft, comfortable leather lining, a removable leather insole and feature an ECCO Comfort Fiber System (ECFS) providing increased air circulation. These ECCO Calcan Apron Men's Toe Slip On Shoes are up to 63% off!
$70 (REGULARLY $190)
Skechers BOBS Plush-Linen Back Ballet Flat
Skechers BOBS Plush-Linen Back Ballet Flat
Looking for a shoe you can slip on without thinking? These BOBS flats are just that and they go with just about everything. 
$27 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Lucky Brand Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades. 
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
They're designed for tennis, but this classic Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker is comfortable enough for everyday wear. 
$38 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Eugene Loafer Flat
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Eugene Loafer Flat
You're going to be seeing a lot of loafers this spring. These Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Eugene Loafer's are kind of a blend of the traditional loafer and the ballet flat to make the perfect casual shoe. 
$27 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200)
Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Clog
Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Clog
These Croc's Classic Clogs are loved by celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Saweetie, Justin Bieber and more! These Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Clogs are the perfect comfy shoe for the spring and summer.
$28 AND UP
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Everyone needs a sneaker to slip on at a moment's notice. These Adidas running shoes are one of Amazon's best selling athletic shoes and you can get them now for as low as 65% off the original price, while supplies last. 
$33 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe
Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe
This bestselling Under Armour running shoe has a lightweight mesh upper, durable leather overlays and comfortable cushioning. 
$53 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Michael Kors Berkley Wedge Pale Gold
Michael Kors Berkley Wedge Pale Gold
Get these espadrilles before summer so you can break them in! Perfect for hot days and warm nights. 
$104 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Cole Haan Men's Grandpro Turf Sneaker
Cole Haan Men's Grandpro Turf Sneaker
With shorts or jeans, sneakers don't get much more stylish than these Cole Haans. 
$59 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)
Soludos Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Soludos Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
These espadrilles are perfect for a summer day or night out. The Soludos Positano Platform Wedge come in two colors: ash and desert. Shop now to get these for more than $100 off the original price, while supplies last.
$78 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149)
Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Grab this royal-approved espadrille wedge sandal from Castañer before it sells out. 
$80 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $190)
Frye Women's Carson Piping Bootie Ankle Boot
Frye Women's Carson Piping Bootie Ankle Boot
Get out the door in a flash in these stylish slip on booties from Frye. Its timeless design pairs well with leggings, jeans or your favorite skirt. Shop now to get them for more than $100 off the original price. 
$145 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $258)
TOMS Redondo Loafer Flat
TOMS Redondo Loafer Flat
If you've never owned a pair of Toms, now's a great time to try them out. Get the Redondo Loafer Flat now for as much as 50% off the regular price, while supplies last. 
$31 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Sam Edelman Women's Bay Classic Slide Sandal
Sam Edelman Women's Bay Classic Slide Sandal
Designer shoes doesn't necessarily mean heels, so take a break from the pumps and slide into these sandals to wear with a dress from spring to the end of summer. This Sam Edelman Women's Bay Classic Slide Sandal is only available in a lucky size 8.
$80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120)
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes
Grab these Meghan Markle favorites while they're at this amazing price!
$55 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Birekenstock Women's Mayari Sandals
Birekenstock Women's Mayari Sandals
At home in lounge pants or out and about in your favorite dress, look effortlessly cool in comfortable sandals. 
$90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Lucky Brand Women's Emmie Ballet Flat
Lucky Brand Women's Emmie Ballet Flat
If you need an in-between-season shoe, these Lucky Brand ballet flats are as cute with pants as they are with dresses. 
$14 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99)
Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge
Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge
These Soludos Black Espadrilles are perfect with any outfit. Wear these Soludos Wedges with jeans or a dress.
$32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $159)
Calvin Klein Hamilton Women’s Trainers
Calvin Klein Hamilton Women’s Trainers
Casual never looked so cool with these classic Calvin Klein canvas lace-ups. 
$35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89)
Calvin Klein Women's Ghita Ballet Flat
Calvin Klein Women's Ghita Ballet Flat
This shoe is a twist on the traditional ballet flat from Calvin Klein. Dress up capri pants or wear them with a dress, they're a versatile staple for spring. 
$55 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Badgley Mischka Women's Olympia Heeled Sandal
Badgley Mischka Women's Olympia Heeled Sandal
Whether you're in your favorite LBD or just jeans, shimmer and stun in these sparkly heels. Shop now to get them for more than $100 off the regular price. 
$95 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos espadrille sandals are a favorite among celebs for spring. 
$90 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Ecco Men's Soft 7 Long Lace Sneaker
Ecco Men's Soft 7 Long Lace Sneaker
We love this lace-up leather men's sneaker from Ecco. 
$69 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
Lucky Brand Women's Alba Ballet Flat
Lucky Brand Women's Alba Ballet Flat
These elegant yet playful flats are crafted with super-soft leather that makes them as comfy as they are cute. 
$18 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Sorel Joanie II Lace, Leather or Suede Sandal with Wedge Heel
Sorel Joanie II Lace, Leather or Suede Sandal with Wedge Heel
Sorel is known for high-quality winter boots and its passing on the well-made style with these quirky sandals.
$73 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $170)

