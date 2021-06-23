Amazon Prime Day has come to an end, but the deals keep on coming from retailers that are not Amazon. Additional retailers and brands are having their own sale events to compete with Prime Day, and many of those discounts have been extended.

Walmart, Target, Macy's, Nordstrom Rack and more have launched sales to shop along with Prime Day deals. Whether you're in need of new clothes for summer, designer bags, bedding, kitchen gadgets or patio furniture, you're sure to score something you love this week.

Amazon Prime Day deals have just started with summer's biggest sale event, which will go on until June 22. The sale is packed with markdowns on home decor, Adidas shoes, men's fashion, Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers, lounge and workout leggings, Peter Thomas Roth skincare and KitchenAid.

Shop the best deals happening during Prime Day.



AeroGarden

Shop gardens from the Harvest Family for just $99.95 from June 21 to 23.

ACE Hardware

Save $100 on select Traeger Pro 575 grills and Ace Rewards Members take 15% off select regular-priced items. Earn 2x Rewards with code ARDAY on June 21 and 22.

Athleta

Take 20% off our 20 Favorite Styles through June 22.

Backcountry

48 Hour Flash Sale: Up to 65% Off Select Gear & Apparel until June 22.

Baloo Living

Save 20% on all weighted bedding and linen duvets with code PRIME20 from June 21 to 22.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Shop the 2-Day Flash Sale from June 21 to 22.

Best Buy

Shop their High-Tech Flash Sale for 24 hours only. Ends Tuesday.

Bloomingdale's

Take 25% off sitewide with code CYBER through June 22.

Blue Apron

Get $100 off your first five boxes, including new Butcher Bundles through June 24.

Brooklinen

Take 15% off sitewide from June 21 to 22.

Carbon38

Get 38% off 38 Styles with code SELECT38 from June 21 to 23.

Casper

Save 15% off mattresses and pillows (10% off Element and 20% off Casper double pillow pack) and 10% off everything else with code SURPRISE. Valid June 21 to 22.

Chewy

Take up to 40% off during Chewy's once-a-year Blue Box Event through June 23.

Coach Outlet

Now through June 22, save big during their 48 Hours of Deals, plus get free shipping.

Dermstore

Up to 20% off select products with code OHJOY on June 21 and 22.

Dyson

Take $100 off the V8 Absolute from June 20 to July 3. Plus, take $100 off the Ball Animal 2 Total Clean from June 20 to 26.

Everlywell

Save 25% off sitewide with code PRIME on June 21 and 22.

Frontgate

Get 25% off one item from June 21 to 22.

Gap

Save 40% off! and an extra 20% off with codes GAPDAYS and FLASH. Restrictions apply. Ends June 22.

Horizon Fitness

Take 7% off sitewide with code PRIME on June 21 and 22.

HUM Nutrition

Get 15% off your first order of $29+ with code PRIMEDAY from June 21 to 22.

ILIA Beauty

Enjoy a free mini primer with any complexion purchase, including this cult-favorite Super Serum Skin Tint.

J.Crew

Take an extra 50% off sale styles with code BESTSALE through June 22.

JCPenney

Extra 35% off with code BIGGEST1 from June 21 to 22.

Kate Spade

Extra 30% off sale styles with code EXTRA30 through June 24.

Lumin

Take 30% off sitewide with code PRIME2021 on June 21 and 22.

Lunya

Enjoy free shipping on all orders over $200.

Macy’s

Two-Day Only Specials on June 21 and 22: 60-70% off luggage, 40-50% off handbags including designer, 40% off watches, 40% off select fragrances, 40-50% off women's tops and shorts, 50% off Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion.

Michael Kors

Extra 20% off sale through June 22.

NewAir

Take 10% off select appliances using code PRIME through June 30.

Nike

Nike Members save an extra 20% on Select Sale Styles with code FAST20. Now extended through June 23.

Nordstrom Rack

End of Season Sale: up to 70% off through June 23.

Old Navy

1000s of deals are 50% off through June 21.

Opte

Take $150 off The Ultimate Opte Skin Set until 6/28. The set includes the OPTE Precision System, the first and only all-in-one daily solution for hyperpigmentation that scans, detects, and corrects spots instantly and over time; first access to the new high-performance, skin-revitalizing Optimizing Peptide Moisturizer; and the vitamin C-powered Brightening Concentrate.

Our Place

25% off all purchases over $185 with code FLASH25. Sale ends June 22.

Overstock

Until July 4, get up to 70% on thousands of items, including patio furniture, rugs, office furniture, home decor and more. Plus free shipping on everything.

Privé Revaux

Exclusive for ET readers: take 40% off sitewide with code PRIME40.

Reebok

Extra 50% off sale at with code PRIMEFORSAVING. Ends June 24.

REVOLVE

For 3 days only, save up to 20% off on 1300+ products that rarely go on sale. Valid through June 22.

Ring Concierge

Save 20% when you buy 4+ pieces from Ring Concierge's Bridesmaid Collection.

Rugs USA

Shop the Summer Black Friday Sale: get up to 75% off and free shipping until June 24.

Saks Fifth Ave

Get 10% off full-price styles from June 21 to 22.

Sephora

Take 10% off when you place your first Buy Online, Pick Up In Store order with code PICKUP10 through June 30. One-time use. Exclusions apply.

Soma Intimates

Semi-Annual Sale: extra 30% off already reduced prices through June 30.

Stila Cosmetics

Save 30% on the Plumping Lip Glaze with code LIPKISS1 on June 23.

Sur La Table

Take 40% off outdoor serving products and 20% off BBQ on June 21 and 22.

Target

Deal Days from June 20 to 22. New deals every single day, including special limited-time deals, and the discounts are exclusively offered online only. Expect thousands of products across categories, including electronics, home, toys, beauty and grocery. No membership is required to score these savings.

Target Optical

Deal Days:15% off any contact lenses and free shipping from June 20 to 22.

Tatcha

Take 25% off Summer Ready Bundles from June 22 through July 5.

The Container Store

Up to 50% off through June 22.

ThirdLove

For 24 hours only, get one 24/7 bra and matching undies for only $60.

Tory Burch

Extra 25% off all sale styles with code EXTRA. Ends July 5.

Verishop

25% off Fashion (including Madewell, Girlfriend Collective, Ganni and more). Plus, take 15% off Home & Beauty with code BIRTHDAY. Ends June 23.

Wayfair

June Clearance Event: up to 60% off from June 20 to 22.

Walmart

Deals for Days: deals across categories of electronics, home, toys, fashion and beauty from June 20 to 22.

White House Black Market

2 Good 2 Pass Up Sale: Two or more tees for $29, $44 pareos, $79 flat espadrilles and styles starting at $10 on June 21 and 22.

Winc

Get four bottles of wine for just $25 and free shipping. Discount applied at checkout from June 21 to 28.

Shop some of our favorite deals below.

