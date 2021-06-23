Kendall Jenner's Cropped Tie-Dye Cardigan Is Only $12 at Amazon

Kendall Jenner's cropped cardigan is still on sale for Amazon Prime Day even though the annual shopping event has officially ended. The cozy, chic sweater the model wore is from her and sister Kylie Jenner's fashion line, Kendall + Kylie, and the design is exclusive to Amazon. The fashionable cropped cardigan is currently 45% off for $12 (regularly $23) features a light blue tie-dye print, large buttons and slightly puffed sleeves.

Wear the knit with high-waist denim like Kendall did or pair it with comfy sweatpants or leggings for a stylish loungewear look. In addition to Kendall's cardigan, more styles from the Kendall + Kylie collection are on sale at Amazon, including dresses, bags and eyewear.

If you're looking for more celebrity-approved products that are also still on sale, be sure to check out a great deal on Lizzo's fave leggings, Jennifer Lopez's Adidas sneakers and so many more.

