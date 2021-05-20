Shopping

Best-Selling ILIA Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint Is 20% Off

By Dale Arden Chong‍
ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint
ILIA

In the world of beauty, there are certain products that are, without a doubt, crowd favorites. The ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint is one such product. And if you've been eager to try it out for yourself and see what all the hype is about (or you're a longtime fan of the product), you're in luck: the best-selling product is currently on sale for 20% off.

Known for its clean ingredients, ILIA offers a full line of high-quality makeup including lipsticks, mascara, highlighter and more. But if there's one item beauty lovers have agreed is the product, it's the Super Serum Skin Tint. ILIA Beauty's tinted SPF product provides lightweight coverage for the base of your beauty look (which means it'll be perfect for the warmer summer days) and includes SPF 40.

The beauty brand takes a skincare-focused approach to its products, which means the ingredients are not only great for your everyday makeup needs but they're also good for your skin, leaving you with a healthy, dewy glow. In the case of the Super Serum Skin Tint, there are ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane and niacinamide. In other words, applying sunscreen and creating the look of an even skin tone has never looked (or felt) better.

During ILIA's Friends and Family Sale, which is happening from May 20 to May 23, you can get this top-rated product -- which has a 4.6-star rating based on over 4,000 reviews -- for 20% off when you make a purchase of $50 or more. All you have to do to get in on the discount is use the promo code FRIENDS and you'll be set to go! Nearly everything on the brand's site is up for grabs (with the exception of any sets). So for all you beauty lovers out there, this is your time to shop.

Scroll down to shop the ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint and other must-have products from the makeup brand, below.

Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
Ilia
Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
Without a doubt, this will become one of the easiest steps in your beauty routine.
$38 (REGULARLY $48)
Multi-Stick
ILIA Multi-Stick
ILIA
Multi-Stick
Swipe this multi-use tinted balm on your cheeks, lips or anywhere else you want an added touch of color.
$27 (REGULARLY $34)
Limitless Lash Mascara
ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara
ILIA
Limitless Lash Mascara
This clean mascara can leave you with long, defined lashes with the help of a few swipes. Plus, the brush has one side for adding curl and volume to your lashes while the other lifts.
$22 (REGULARLY $28)
True Skin Radiant Priming Serum
True Skin Radiant Priming Serum
ILIA
True Skin Radiant Priming Serum
Give your skin an added boost and prep it with this serum before you apply anything else.
$42 (REGULARLY $52)
Lip Wrap Hydrating Mask
ILIA Lip Wrap Hydrating Mask
ILIA
Lip Wrap Hydrating Mask
Few things beat the feeling of soft lips -- and this hydrating mask will help you get there.
$21 (REGULARLY $26)
DayLite Highlighting Powder
ILIA DayLite Highlighting Powder
ILIA
DayLite Highlighting Powder
A warm, sun-kissed glow -- complete with a pretty highlighter -- is always a surefire win for warm-weather beauty looks.
$27 (REGULARLY $34)
Tinted Lip Conditioner
ILIA Tinted Lip Conditioner
ILIA
Tinted Lip Conditioner
At ET Style, we love a quality lip color -- especially when it hydrates our lips, too.
$18 (REGULARLY $22)

