Best-Selling ILIA Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint Is 20% Off

In the world of beauty, there are certain products that are, without a doubt, crowd favorites. The ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint is one such product. And if you've been eager to try it out for yourself and see what all the hype is about (or you're a longtime fan of the product), you're in luck: the best-selling product is currently on sale for 20% off.

Known for its clean ingredients, ILIA offers a full line of high-quality makeup including lipsticks, mascara, highlighter and more. But if there's one item beauty lovers have agreed is the product, it's the Super Serum Skin Tint. ILIA Beauty's tinted SPF product provides lightweight coverage for the base of your beauty look (which means it'll be perfect for the warmer summer days) and includes SPF 40.

The beauty brand takes a skincare-focused approach to its products, which means the ingredients are not only great for your everyday makeup needs but they're also good for your skin, leaving you with a healthy, dewy glow. In the case of the Super Serum Skin Tint, there are ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane and niacinamide. In other words, applying sunscreen and creating the look of an even skin tone has never looked (or felt) better.

During ILIA's Friends and Family Sale, which is happening from May 20 to May 23, you can get this top-rated product -- which has a 4.6-star rating based on over 4,000 reviews -- for 20% off when you make a purchase of $50 or more. All you have to do to get in on the discount is use the promo code FRIENDS and you'll be set to go! Nearly everything on the brand's site is up for grabs (with the exception of any sets). So for all you beauty lovers out there, this is your time to shop.

Scroll down to shop the ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint and other must-have products from the makeup brand, below.

Multi-Stick ILIA Multi-Stick Swipe this multi-use tinted balm on your cheeks, lips or anywhere else you want an added touch of color. $27 (REGULARLY $34) Buy Now

Limitless Lash Mascara ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara This clean mascara can leave you with long, defined lashes with the help of a few swipes. Plus, the brush has one side for adding curl and volume to your lashes while the other lifts. $22 (REGULARLY $28) Buy Now

