Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals Competing With Amazon Prime Day

Walmart is having their own summer sale during the same time as Amazon Prime Day. The retailer revealed they're launching the Deals for Days event. The sale will offer deals across categories of electronics, home, toys, fashion and beauty from June 20 to 22.

If you want to shop deals ahead of the big sale event, Walmart has a Big Summer Savings page that is filled with "rollbacks and more extra-low seasonal prices." It's the perfect time to buy summer staples, like patio furniture, beauty products, warm-weather clothing, new home decor, portable electronics and luggage. Plus, if you're looking for Father's Day gifts (the holiday is less than two weeks away!) Walmart has big savings and deep discounts on awesome gifting options for Dad.

Standout deals include a Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV, Apple AirPods Pro, Lenovo Chromebook Laptop, Apple Watch Series 3, Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop and Beats Solo Pro Headphones.

Prime Day 2021 is set to take place on June 21 and 22, and the online retailer has released early Prime Day deals you can shop right now.

See below for the early discounts on Walmart we are loving. And if you haven't signed up for Walmart's new paid membership service, Walmart Plus, you might want to do that now for free shipping and other perks.

FYI: If you're shopping in-store, Walmart is focused on social distancing and controlling the flow of customers into the retail stores to help reduce congestion. Additionally, store employees are giving the customers sanitized shopping carts and requiring face masks.

Shop the best current deals at Walmart, below.

