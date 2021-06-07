Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals Competing With Amazon Prime Day
Walmart is having their own summer sale during the same time as Amazon Prime Day. The retailer revealed they're launching the Deals for Days event. The sale will offer deals across categories of electronics, home, toys, fashion and beauty from June 20 to 22.
If you want to shop deals ahead of the big sale event, Walmart has a Big Summer Savings page that is filled with "rollbacks and more extra-low seasonal prices." It's the perfect time to buy summer staples, like patio furniture, beauty products, warm-weather clothing, new home decor, portable electronics and luggage. Plus, if you're looking for Father's Day gifts (the holiday is less than two weeks away!) Walmart has big savings and deep discounts on awesome gifting options for Dad.
Standout deals include a Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV, Apple AirPods Pro, Lenovo Chromebook Laptop, Apple Watch Series 3, Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop and Beats Solo Pro Headphones.
Prime Day 2021 is set to take place on June 21 and 22, and the online retailer has released early Prime Day deals you can shop right now.
See below for the early discounts on Walmart we are loving. And if you haven't signed up for Walmart's new paid membership service, Walmart Plus, you might want to do that now for free shipping and other perks.
FYI: If you're shopping in-store, Walmart is focused on social distancing and controlling the flow of customers into the retail stores to help reduce congestion. Additionally, store employees are giving the customers sanitized shopping carts and requiring face masks.
Shop the best current deals at Walmart, below.
Home Improvement and Decor
- Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop for $430 (regularly $520)
- ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac Hardwood & Carpeted Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $129 (regularly $180)
- Arctic King 5,000 BTU 115V Mechanical Window Air Conditioner for $134 (regularly $149)
- TCL Home 6,000 BTU 115-Volt Window Air Conditioner with Remote for $187
- Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $159 (regularly $230)
- Lasko 20" Classic Box Fan with 3 Speeds for $18 (regularly $20)
- Midea 5,000 BTU 115V Mechanical Window Air Conditioner for $134 (regularly $149)
- Costaway 16'' Adjustable Oscillating Pedestal Fan Remote Control for $63 (regularly $100)
- iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Google Home, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging for $189 (regularly $330)
- Gymax 65" Sphere LED Floor Lamp w/ 2 Bulbs & Foot Switch Home Office for $76 (regularly $130)
- LG 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Manual Controls for $169 (regularly $300)
- Leisure Arts Inc Llama Vase for $10
- HeimVision HM241 Wireless Security Camera System for $150 (regularly $200)
- Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera for $129 (regularly $199)
- Better Homes & Gardens Tabletop Rectangle Wooden Tray for $14
- Mainstays 69" Etagere Shelf Floor Lamp, Dark Charcoal Finish for $30 (regularly $35)
- Graco Magnum 2800 psi Metal Airless Paint Sprayer for $231 (regularly $324)
- Graco TrueCoat 360 1500 psi Metal Airless Paint Sprayer for $150 (regularly $229)
Outdoors - Furniture and Grilling
- Expert Grill Pioneer 28-Inch Portable Propane Gas Griddle for $192 (regularly $247)
- PBKAY Heavy Duty Non Stick Reusable BBQ Grill Mat (Set of 2) for $9 (regularly $10)
- Expert Grill Stainless Steel Soft Grip BBQ Grill Tool Set, 10-Piece for $15
- Large Hammock Chair Swing, Relax Hanging Rope Swing Chair for $36 (regularly $72)
- Best Choice Products 10ft Solar LED Lighted Patio Umbrella w/ Tilt for $85 (regularly $130)
- Swimline UFO Squirter Pool Inflatable Lounge Float for $27 (regularly $49)
- Best Choice Products Set of 2 Adjustable Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners for Patio, Pool w/ Cup Holders for $115 (regularly $130)
- Oodles of Noodles® Pool Noodles - 5 PACK Random Colors for $17 (regularly $25)
- RevoAce 22" Square Charcoal Grill with Foldable Side Shelf for $40 (regularly $56)
- Zimtown 80 Quart Rattan Rolling Cooler Cart Ice Beer Beverage Chest on Wheels with Shelf for $196 (regularly $400)
- Dyna-Glo X-Large Premium Dual Chamber Charcoal Grill for $248 (regularly $276)
- Gymax 2PCS Outdoor Rattan Loveseat & Table Set Patio Furniture Set w/ Cushions for $360 (regularly $710)
- Dyna-Glo X-Large Heavy-Duty Charcoal Grill for $223 (regularly $283)
- RevoAce Dual Fuel Gas & Charcoal Combo Grill for $219
- Best Choice Products Set of 2 Outdoor Acacia Wood Bar Stools for $250 (regularly $350)
- Ashlin Outdoor Acacia Wood Bar, Rich Mahogany for $213 (regularly $263)
- Costway 4 PCS Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set for $350 (regularly $470)
- Best Choice Products 10ft Offset Hanging Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella w/ Easy Tilt Adjustment for $90 (regularly $110)
- Safavieh Nunzio 4 Piece Outdoor Set with Accent Pillows for $503 (regularly $695)
- LACOO 9 Pieces Patio Dining Sets Outdoor Furniture for $450 (regularly $550)
- Best Choice Products Handwoven Cotton Macrame Hammock Hanging Chair Swing for $60 (regularly $110)
- Barton 3PCS Outdoor Patio Wicker Chat Conversation Bistro Set (2) Chairs and Side Table for $430 (regularly $900)
- Best Choice Products 48in Wooden Curved Back Hanging Porch Swing Bench w/ Metal Chains for $170 (regularly $230)
Kitchen
- Ninja® Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker for $169 (regularly $229)
- Instant Pot, 6-Quart Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Disney Mickey Mouse, Red for $59 (regularly $79)
- Best Choice Products 16.9qt 1800W 10-in-1 Family Size Air Fryer Countertop Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator for $120 (regularly $255)
- Rachael Ray 11-Piece Get Cooking! Pots and Pans Set/Cookware Set, Red for $80 (regularly $109)
- Best Choice Products 6.3qt 660W 6-Speed Tilt-Head Stainless Steel Kitchen Mixer w/ 3 Attachments for $90 (regularly $130)
- Farberware Colourworks 11-piece Rainbow Titanium Teal Knife Set for $20 (regularly $35)
- Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set for $40 (regularly $50)
- Meidong Food Saver Vacuum Sealer Machine Built in Air Sealing System w/Starter Kit for $50 (regularly $90)
- Farberware Colourworks 12-Piece Resin Stick Resistant Knife Set for $15 (regularly $25)
- SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker (Icy Blue) with CO2 and BPA free Bottle for $86 (regularly $90)
- The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle 10-Piece Cookware Set, Turquoise for $99
- The Pioneer Woman Adeline 16-Ounce Emboss Glass Tumblers, Set of 4 for $17 (regularly $19)
Smart Home
- Apple Airtag for $30
- Roku Premiere for $34 (regularly $40)
- Roku Streambar | 4K/HD/HDR streaming media player & premium audio, all in one, includes Roku voice remote for $99 (regularly $129)
- Google Wifi - Whole Home Wi-Fi System - 3-Pack for $170 (regularly $200)
- Lenovo Smart Display 8" with Google Assistant for $169 (regularly $200)
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) for $37 (regularly $49)
- Smart Plug, KOOTION 3 Pack Mini WiFi Smart Outlet Compatible with Alexa Echo & Google Home for $23 (regularly $66)
- Merkury Innovations A21 Smart Color Light Bulb, 75W Equivalent, Requires 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi for $9 (regularly $13)
- Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera for $129 (regularly $199)
- Empire Webcam with Microphone 1080P HD USB Web Cam Autofocus Computer Driver-free Web Camera for PC Laptop for $15 (regularly $30)
TVs and Projectors
- SAMSUNG 55" TU8300 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV with HDR for $498 (regularly $600)
- Fangor Bluetooth Projector Support 1080P, With 200" Projection Size for $100 (regularly $300)
- LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P OLED Smart TV with HDR OLED55BXPUA 2020 Model for $1,297 (regularly $2,500)
- VIZIO 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar System for $299
- SAMSUNG 65" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV QN65Q70T 2020 for $1,098 (regularly $1,298)
- LG 49" Class 4K UHD 2160P NanoCell Smart TV with HDR 49NANO85UNA 2020 Model for $647 (regularly $900)
Beauty
- L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, Black, 0.28 fl. oz. for $10
- Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum Spray, Perfume For Women for $33 (regularly $98)
- Beautimate Facial Jade Roller & Gua Sha Tool Set for $16 (regularly $40)
- CHI G2 Ceramic Titanium Infused Hairstyling Flat Iron Straightener, 1" for $70 (regularly $130)
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Fuchsia Iron for $388 (regularly $420)
- Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Mid-Size Titanium Hair Dryer for $72 (regularly $90)
- FOREO ESPADA Blue Light Acne Treatment Pen, Magenta for $100 (regularly $150)
- Beautimate 6-in-1 Microneedle Face Derma Roller Set & Stamp w/ Travel Case for $19 (regularly $100)
- beautimate Ultrasonic Face Scrubber Spatula Blackhead Removal Facial Scraper for $35 (regularly $100)
- Peter Thomas Roth Firmx Peeling Gel Facial Exfoliant, 3.4 Oz for $28 (regularly $48)
- Julep Grand Illusions Eyeshadow and Eyeliner Palette for $20 (regularly $39)
- Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, 4 Oz for $20 (regularly $24)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Teeth Whitening Kit for $60 (regularly $100)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush for $42 (regularly $60)
- Glamglow Supermud Clearing Face Mask Treatment for $47 (regularly $69)
- Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Face Serum for $65 (regularly $100)
- Chi 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Hairspray for $12 (regularly $16)
- Pureology Hydrate Shampoo And Conditioner Set for $58 (regularly $61)
- Conair True Glow Moisturizing Mist Facial Sauna System for $34
- Foreo LUNA play Sonic Face Cleanser for $30 (regularly $39)
- Beautimate Ice Roller for Face & Eye Puffiness Relief for $10 (regularly $45)
- Laura Geller New York Ultimate Palette for $18 (regularly $40)
- Peter Thomas Roth Hungarian Thermal Water Mineral Rich Moisturizer for $27 (regularly $58)
- Spa Science Nova Waterproof Antimicrobial Electric Facial Cleansing Brush for $39 (regularly $45)
- Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette for $35 (regularly $54)
Clothing
- Time and True Women's Packable Puffer Jacket Parka With Hood (S-3XL) for $3 (regularly $25)
- ELOQUII Elements Women's Plus Size Blossom Print Fit and Flare Dress with Puff Sleeves for $32
- Gucci Ladies Disney Mickey Print Bucket Bag for $1,633.37 (regularly $1,970)
- Champion Women's Space Dye Crew for $21 (regularly $35)
- Champion Women's Space Dye Jogger for $21 (regularly $35)
- Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Knit Faux Wrap Dress for $36
- Lots of Love by Speechless Juniors' Scuba Flounce Hem Slip Dress for $30 (regularly $58)
- ELOQUII Elements Women's Plus Size Puff Sleeve Top with Peplum Hem for $18 (regularly $22)
- Made by Olivia Women's Classic Button Down Long Sleeve Soft Knit Sweater Cardigan starting at $14 (regularly $20)
- C. Wonder Julia Round Faux Straw Crossbody Bag with Texture for $25 (regularly $68)
- Big Chill Women's Slicker Rain Jacket for $25 (regularly $65)
- White Mark Women's Plus Size Lexi Maxi Dress for $24 (regularly $28)
- Circus by Sam Edelman Canyon Thong Sandal for $41 (regularly $60)
- Scoop Women's Tank Top for $20
- Vera Bradley Vera Tote Bag for $100
- Time and Tru Women's Denim Jacket for $20
- Vera New York Madeira Tote Bag for $25 (regularly $98)
- Free Assembly Women’s Short Sleeve Split Neck Midi Dress for $39
- Vera Bradley Glenna Satchel for $90
- Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Skinny Destructed Mid-Rise Ankle Jeans for $25
Computers and Tablets
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 14" HD Display for $179 (regularly $239)
- Gateway 14.1" FHD Ultra Slim Notebook for $349 (regularly $499)
- Omen by HP 15 FHD Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-10750H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD, Mouse and Headset Bundle for $999 (regularly $1,299)
- HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop, Intel Celeron N4000, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC for $240 (regularly $270)
Smart Watches and Watches
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS for $169 (regularly $199)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch - Bluetooth Smart Watch for $189 (regularly $279)
- Fitbit Charge 4 (NFC) Activity Tracker, Black/Black for $99 (regularly $150)
- iTouch Sport Smartwatch Fitness Tracker For Women for $60 (regularly $95)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch for $149 (regularly $200)
Headphones and Speakers
- Apple AirPods Pro for $197 (regularly $219)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip for $125 (regularly $299)
- Altec Lansing Jacket H20 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $50
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) for $150
- JLab Audio Go Air True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case for $30
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II for $249 (regularly $349)
- Astro A10 XB1 Headset for $59 (regularly $81)
Health
- AncestryDNA Test Kit for $59 (regularly $99)
- Huffy 20-Inch Sea Star Girls' Bike for $59 (regularly $68)
- Multipurpose Olympic Weight Bench Personal Workout Equipment Home Gym for $193 (regularly $577)
- Ab Roller Fitness Abdominal Wheel Ab Roller with Mat For Arm Waist Leg Exercise for $17 (regularly $38)
- Abdominal Crunch Machine Home Gym Workout Equipment with LCD Display for $129 (regularly $193)
Kids
- Step2 Neat & Tidy Cottage Outdoor Playhouse for Kids for $180 (regularly $220)
- Lifetime 48" Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop, 90491 for $170 (regularly $250)
- Disney Frozen 16-inch Girls' Bike by Huffy for $84
- LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box for $27 (regularly $35)
- Crew Classic Video Rocker Gaming Chair for $35 (regularly $45)
- Costway 54 Keys Music Electronic Keyboard Kid Electric Piano Organ W/Mic & Adapter for $31 (regularly $66)
- Spalding Ratchet Lift 44" Polycarbonate Portable Basketball Hoop for $188 (regularly $225)
- Delta Children Classic Kids Whiteboard/Dry Erase Easel with Paper Roll and Storage for $32 (regularly $40)
