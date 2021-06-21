Shopping

The Best Beauty Steals at the Walmart Deals for Days Sale Competing With Amazon Prime Day 2021

Published
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Walmart Deals for Days Beauty
Walmart

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is the sale on everyone's lips, but Walmart just launched a bunch of beauty deals to give the giant cyber retailer a run for their money. Or, rather, to give all of us a choice of where to spend ours! 

The Walmart Deals for Days sale is one of many sales competing with Prime Day. Retailers like Target, Nordstrom Rack and Kate Spade also have sales live. It's a veritable smorgasbord for shoppers. Over at Walmart, the deals that caught our attention are all about beauty. 

From huge discounts on fragrances like Marc Jacobs' Daisy and Versace's Bright Crystal to useful tools like the FOREO LUNA Mini 2 Sonic Face Cleanser and CHI Spin n Curl Ceramic 1" Rotating Curler, there's something for all your beauty needs. 

Amazon Prime Day deals have just started with summer's biggest sale event, which will go on until June 22. The sale is packed with markdowns on home decorAdidas shoesmen's fashionKate Middleton's Superga sneakerslounge and workout leggingsPeter Thomas Roth skincare and KitchenAid. But it's cool to know Amazon isn't the only game in town. 

Check below for ET Style's picks for the best beauty deals at Walmart's Deals for Days sale. And to keep you in the shopping mood, don't skip our full list of deals happening around Amazon Prime Day, from beauty and beyond. 

FRAGRANCE

Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray, Perfume for Women, 3.4 Oz.png
Walmart
Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray
Marc Jacobs
Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic. 
$64 (REGULARLY $106)
Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette
Versace
Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette, Perfume for Women, 3 Oz.png
Walmart
Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette
Versace
This Versace perfume is a summery daytime fragrance. 
$45 (REGULARLY $95)
J'adore Eau De Perfume
Dior
Dior J'adore Eau De Perfume for Women, 3.4 oz.png
Walmart
J'adore Eau De Perfume
Dior
Introduced in 2000, this fragrance is the perfect addition to your daytime routine. 
$99 (REGULARLY $130)
Brit Perfume
Burberry
Burberry Brit Eau de Toilette Spray,Perfume for Women, 3.3 oz.png
Walmart
Brit Perfume
Burberry
Burberry Brit Eau de Toilette is a light interpretation of the timeless Burberry Brit fragrance from 2003. 
$34 (REGULARLY $100)
Light Blue Perfume 
Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabanna Light Blue Perfume
Walmart
Light Blue Perfume 
Dolce & Gabbana
An enticing blend of floral and fruity notes from jasmine, bamboo, white rose and amber converge to create a scent that's pure femininity, pure intrigue. 
$52 (REGULARLY $102)
Guilty Cologne
Gucci
Gucci Guilty Eau De Toilette Cologne for Men, 3 oz.png
Walmart
Guilty Cologne
Gucci
This masculine fragrance combines top notes of lemon and lavender with middle notes of warm orange blossom.
$79 (REGULARLY $95)

 SKINCARE

Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches 60 pcs.png
Walmart
Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth
To help hydrate, moisturize and instantly improve the look of fine lines, crow's feet and under-eye darkness. 
$32 (REGULARLY $55)
Face Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Mist
St. Tropez
St. Tropez Face Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Mist, 2.7 Fl Oz.png
Walmart
Face Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Mist
St. Tropez
This mist produces a medium golden tan using only vegan-friendly, naturally-sourced tanning agents. 
$23 (REGULARLY $30)
Restore & Renew Multi Action Anti-Aging Face & Neck Serum
No7
NO7 Restore & Renew Multi Action Anti-Aging Face & Neck Serum, 1 fl oz.png
Walmart
Restore & Renew Multi Action Anti-Aging Face & Neck Serum
No7
Formulated to firm, brighten and lift the skin, this clinically proven anti-aging serum is ideal for addressing key signs of aging in mature skin.
$28 (REGULARLY $32)
GrandeLash Eyelash Formula
Grande Cosmetics
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash Eyelash Formula, 4mL.png
Walmart
GrandeLash Eyelash Formula
Grande Cosmetics
This serum promotes longer, thicker-looking eyelashes in just in just four to six weeks, with full results in three months. 
$58 (REGULARLY $120)
Vitamin C Concentrated Face Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
Derma E
Derma E Vitamin C Concentrated Face Serum with Hyaluronic Acid, 2 Fl Oz.png
Walmart
Vitamin C Concentrated Face Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
Derma E
To help brighten skin and boost collagen health, minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles while improving the appearance of uneven skin tone.
$22 (REGULARLY $25)

TOOLS

Mini 2 Sonic Face Cleanser, Aquamarine
FOREO LUNA
FOREO LUNA mini 2 Sonic Face Cleanser, Aquamarine.png
Walmart
Mini 2 Sonic Face Cleanser, Aquamarine
FOREO LUNA
An enhanced sonic face brush with 8 adjustable intensities for a fully customizable cleansing experience. 
$98 (REGULARLY $140)
Facial Jade Roller & Gua Sha Tool Set
Beautimate
Beautimate Facial Jade Roller & Gua Sha Tool Set.png
Walmart
Facial Jade Roller & Gua Sha Tool Set
Beautimate
Helps tighten skin, promote a healthy glow, and help with skincare product absorption. 
$16 (REGULARLY $40)
Nano Titanium Plated Ultra Thin Hair Straightening Flat Iron
BaBylissPRO
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Plated Ultra Thin Hair Straightening Flat iron, 1%22.png
Walmart
Nano Titanium Plated Ultra Thin Hair Straightening Flat Iron
BaBylissPRO
This iron also features recessed LED electronic temperature controls.
$102 (REGULARLY $140)
Spin n Curl Ceramic 1" Rotating Curler
CHI
CHI Spin n Curl Ceramic 1%22 Rotating Curler, Onyx Black.png
Walmart
Spin n Curl Ceramic 1" Rotating Curler
CHI
Create flawless curls and waves at the push of a button with the CHI Spin n Curl. 
$80 (REGULARLY $140)
Nano Titanium Miracurl SteamTech Professional Curl Machine
Babyliss Pro
Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Miracurl SteamTech Professional Curl Machine.png
Walmart
Nano Titanium Miracurl SteamTech Professional Curl Machine
Babyliss Pro
Create flawlessly voluminous curls that outlast and outshine all.
$83 (REGULARLY $150)

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day: Shop Best Beauty Deals

Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals You Can Shop Now

Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals Competing With Amazon Prime Day

Shop the Biggest Sales Competing With Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day: The Best Deals on Handbags

Our Favorite Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals