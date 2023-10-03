As the outside air starts to cool and thermostats start to turn the heat on indoors, you may start to notice your skin acting out. Before the leaves are all a different color and the air is drier, it's important to adjust your skincare routine in order to keep your skin healthy and hydrated.

Thanks to SkinStore's Friends & Family Sale, revamping your skin's everyday essentials doesn't have to break the bank. Now through Wednesday, October 11, you can save 25% on all of Peter Thomas Roth's clinical-strength treatments, moisturizers and cleansers. Just use the code FRIENDS at checkout to unlock the savings on fan-favorite skincare.

Peter Thomas Roth skin care is loved by celebs like Kyle Richards, Sophie Turner, Taraji P. Henson, Selena Gomez, and Margot Robbie. The huge skincare sale features discounts on top-rated hydrating moisturizers, anti-aging defense eye creams, exfoliating face masks and so much more. Even the Instant FIRMx Temporary Eye Tightener cream is in stock and 25% off after TikTok made it sell out at every major retailer.

Ahead, upgrade your skincare routine for fall with the best Peter Thomas Roth deals from SkinStore's sale.

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye SkinStore Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener is a quick-fix eye treatment that instantly helps tighten, firm and smooth the look of under-eye bags, fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, it features vitamins C and E to combat free radical damage. $38 $28 With Code FRIENDS Shop Now

