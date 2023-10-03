Sales & Deals

Peter Thomas Roth Sale: Save 25% On Hydra-Gel Patches, Eye Tightener and More Best-Selling Skincare

By Sydney Sweetwood
Published: 1:06 PM PDT, October 3, 2023

Exfoliate, hydrate and rejuvenate your skin with 25% off Peter Thomas Roth best-sellers this week.

As the outside air starts to cool and thermostats start to turn the heat on indoors, you may start to notice your skin acting out. Before the leaves are all a different color and the air is drier, it's important to adjust your skincare routine in order to keep your skin healthy and hydrated.

Thanks to SkinStore's Friends & Family Sale, revamping your skin's everyday essentials doesn't have to break the bank. Now through Wednesday, October 11, you can save 25% on all of Peter Thomas Roth's clinical-strength treatments, moisturizers and cleansers. Just use the code FRIENDS at checkout to unlock the savings on fan-favorite skincare.

Save 25% on Peter Thomas Roth

Peter Thomas Roth skin care is loved by celebs like Kyle Richards, Sophie Turner, Taraji P. Henson, Selena Gomez, and Margot Robbie. The huge skincare sale features discounts on top-rated hydrating moisturizers, anti-aging defense eye creams, exfoliating face masks and so much more. Even the Instant FIRMx Temporary Eye Tightener cream is in stock and 25% off after TikTok made it sell out at every major retailer.

Ahead, upgrade your skincare routine for fall with the best Peter Thomas Roth deals from SkinStore's sale.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

SkinStore

Banish puffy eyes with the help of these gel eye patches from Peter Thomas Roth, made with hydrating hyaluronic acid. Store them in the fridge for an extra cooling effect.

$55 $41

With Code FRIENDS

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye

SkinStore

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener is a quick-fix eye treatment that instantly helps tighten, firm and smooth the look of under-eye bags, fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, it features vitamins C and E to combat free radical damage.

$38 $28

With Code FRIENDS

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener

SkinStore

The Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener is a quick-fix facial treatment formulated with a trio of peptides to help tighten, firm and smooth the look of fine lines and deep wrinkles on your face. 

$49 $37

With code FRIENDS

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

SkinStore

Drench your skin with endless moisture. Peter Thomas Roth's 30% hyaluronic acid cream provides skin with intense hydration that lasts up to 72 hours.

 

$54 $41

With Code FRIENDS

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Masque

SkinStore

Ready for winter, this ultra-gentle gel mask helps soothe, hydrate and de-tox the look of dry skin.

$55 $41

With Code FRIENDS

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

SkinStore

The Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Hydra-Gel Eye Patches are popular for their soothing, de-puffing effect. 

$55 $41

With Code FRIENDS

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift Firm Mask

SkinStore

Add some 24K magic to your skincare routine with this indulgent anti-aging face mask contains caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold.

$85 $64

With Code FRIENDS

Shop Now

