Until October 11, this SkinStore sale has huge deals on must-have skincare products from Elemis, Peter Thomas Roth, FOREO and more
The start of fall is prime time for a beauty routine overhaul. Whether you need to stock up on new products for the colder weather or are due for a new bottle of an old favorite, the SkinStore Friends & Family Sale just launched, and the deals are almost too good.
Now through Wednesday, October 11, you can get up to 25% off thousands of skincare and hair care products with the code FRIENDS. Peter Thomas Roth, Elemis, FOREO and Estee Lauder are just a few of the fan-favorite brands on sale at SkinStore, allowing you to refresh your entire skincare regimen while saving big.
From best-selling under-eye patches such as Peter Thomas Roth's Hydra-Gel patches to Elemis' celeb-loved dynamic facial resurfacing pads, the deals are nearly endless. And contrary to the retailer's name, there are also tons of hair, makeup and nail must-haves from Christophe Robin, NUDESTIX, OPI and more.
Below, shop our favorite finds from the SkinStore Friends & Family Sale that you won't want to miss.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Banish puffy eyes with the help of these gel eye patches from Peter Thomas Roth, made with hydrating hyaluronic acid. Store them in the fridge for an extra cooling effect.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
This buttery cleansing balm could wipe away even the toughest makeup while boosting your collagen for anti-aging benefits.
Wander Beauty On-the-Glow Blush and Illuminator
Wander Beauty's top-rated blush and highlighter duo glides on the skin like butter and blends easily for a natural-looking finish.
Avène Thermal Spring Water 10.1oz
Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rita Ora have praised this spring water spray's moisturizing and redness-reducing properties.
Christophe Robin Regenerating Mask with Prickly Pear Oil
Restore dry, damaged hair with Christophe Robin's top-rated regenerating mask, infused with prickly pear oil for extra shine.
Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Pads
Reveal silky-soft skin with these best-selling facial pads, formulated with lactic acid AHA and probiotic ferment complex for gentle exfoliation.
FOREO LUNA™ 3 Facial Cleansing Brush
This soft skincare device features silicone touchpoints that lift away dirt and oil with a 1-minute cleansing routine while a firming facial massage leaves skin smoother.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Rich Barrier Moisturizer
According to the brand, this moisturizer helps increase the look of skin thickness, firmness and elasticity to combat the drying effects of external dehydrators.
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse
St. Tropez's Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse allows you to control the depth of your tan. Wait one hour for a light sunkissed look or up to three hours for a deeper, darker bronze.
skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Kristen Bell, Kaley Cuoco and Kourtney Kardashian have all used these sleek, hydro gel patches which work to "firm and tone," — according to the retailer.
NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color Matte
Sofia Richie's wedding day makeup look included this NUDESTIX cream blush, according to her makeup artist.
Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50 PA++++
Protect your skin from the sun's rays — and signs of aging — with Murad's broad spectrum mineral formula.
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner
Did you know you can treat your hair to caviar? This formula helps revitalize dull and brittle hair, and it locks in color for dyed hair.
Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Creme Moisturiser
Indulge your skin with Estée Lauder's revitalizing moisturizer, made with 99% naturally derived hibiscus and moringa extracts.
OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener Treatment
Apply OPI's beloved Nail Envy treatment to fill in any grooves and bumps while fortifying your nails with a calcium and protein infusion.
