Adidas Adilette Slides Are on Sale Right Now on Amazon

By ETonline Staff
Adidas fans can save money right now on one of the brand's most iconic shoes. The Adilette Slides are on sale on Amazon. The Adilette has been a classic for many years, and they're a great addition to a summer wardrobe. Shop now because they're selling out fast! And that includes these celebrity-favorite footwear staples, which are on sale for up to 40% off right now.

Shop the Adidas shoes on sale below. 

Adidas Women's Adilette Comfort Slides
adidas Women's Adilette Comfort Slides
Amazon
Adidas Women's Adilette Comfort Slides
$40$21
Adidas Women's Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal
Adidas Women's Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal
Amazon
Adidas Women's Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal
$35$30
Adidas Men's Adilette
Adidas Men's Adilette
Amazon
Adidas Men's Adilette
$45$32
Adidas Men's Adilette Shower Slide
Adidas Men's Adilette Shower Slide
Amazon
Adidas Men's Adilette Shower Slide
$25$23

 

