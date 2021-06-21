Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Travel Gear

The pandemic is coming to an end, and it's time to get back out there! After a year of staying close to home, travel is finally around the corner, and with Amazon Prime Day Deals, Amazon shoppers can find travel gear on sale for just about any adventure.

Whether you're looking to try out new travel gear or give your current suitcase a refresh, right now, we're seeing major markdowns on all things to help you get from point A to point B during Amazon Prime Day, along with deep discounts across nearly every category including health and wellness, beauty and personal care, fitness, activewear, subscription boxes and more. ET Style has picked out our favorites to check out below.

Get ready to jet set across the country or make the most of a family trip with useful gear at a huge discount. From tents to coolers to luggage sets and sleep masks, there's something for everyone -- campers, adventurers and those who like to travel in style!

Aside from travel gear, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon Prime Day Deals: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop deals, home decor, women's clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, underwear, bras, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie-dye items, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamonds, fitness trackers and tons more.

As we gear up for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my Prime Day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy for shoppers to find everything they need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health and wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness and outdoors, subscription boxes, home and kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more. Whether you are shopping for that special someone or treating yourself, Amazon's deals are just a click away.

Check out ET Style's selection of the best travel gear discounts still available with Amazon Prime Day Deals.

BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain Amazon BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain Whether you're headed to the airport, a theme park or a camping trip this summer, these keychains allow you to attach an AirTag on any valuables you need to keep track of while traveling. $11 (REGULARLY $15) Buy Now

Coleman 150Qt Marine Cooler, White Amazon Coleman 150Qt Marine Cooler, White When your summer adventure takes you camping or the beach, this insulated cooler is exactly what you'll need for keeping items really cold. The large spacious size of this cooler is ideal for long trips. $82.00 (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

