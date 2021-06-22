Shopping

Best Prime Day Deals Under $50, $30 and $20

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Prime Day Deals Under 50
Amazon

There's still time left to shop on Amazon Prime Day! Today marks the last day of the shopping event, but there's still plenty of great products (at even better discounts) left in stock!

Whether your budget is $50, $30 or $20, there are incredible markdowns in your price range -- in beauty, kitchenware, athleisure and more. Celeb-favorite Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads are currently 30%, at $32, the Amazon Fire TV Stick has been discounted to just $25, and Lizzo's favorite leggings are under $20! 

Aside from those markdowns, we're seeing major deals and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon Prime Day Dealselectronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle and other Amazon deviceslaptop deals,  home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliancescamping gearworkout shortstravel geardesigner handbagsdesigner sunglassesoutdoor furniture, spring jacketsathleisure, TV deals, designer dressessandalssneakersbootsactiveweardesigner backpacksswimwearunderwearbrasmen's clothingshoesjewelryloungeweartrendy tie dye itemskids/baby gearwatchesluggagefitness trackerstoys and more.

Make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my Prime Day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50, $30 and $20 below. 

UNDER $50 

Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
These facial treatment and cleansing pads have 2% salicylic acid and 10% glycolic acid complex to help clear up breakouts and congestion, while reducing the look of pores, fine lines and uneven skin tone, stated on the website. 
$32 (REGULARLY $46)
DISHWASHER SAFE Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
Rainbow knives
Amazon
DISHWASHER SAFE Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
This set includes eight different types of knives to satisfy every type of cutting need at home or restaurant kitchen.
$44 (REGULARLY $60)

 

UNDER $30 

Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO.
$25 (REGULARLY $50)
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender Heavy Duty Copper Motor Brushed 304 Stainless Steel With Whisk, Milk Frother Attachments.png
Amazon
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender
This useful hand blender comes with a whisk and milk frother attachments. 
$30 (REGULARLY $45)
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Face Oil is formulated with vitamin C and turmeric to help the skin look more radiant and work as an antioxidant defense, according to the website. 
$28 (REGULARLY $40)
Crest 3D White Teeth Whitening Kit
Crest 3D White Teeth Whitening Kit
Amazon
Crest 3D White Teeth Whitening Kit
Fans of this teeth whitening kit rave about its ability to remove years of stains from tooth enamel. Enjoy effects similar to professional whitening at home thanks to Crest Whitestrips. 
$28 (REGULARLY $50)

UNDER $20 

THE GYM PEOPLE Womens Camo Longline Sports Bra
THE GYM PEOPLE Womens Camo Longline Sports Bra Wirefree Padded Medium Support Yoga Bras Gym Running Workout Tank Tops.png
Amazon
THE GYM PEOPLE Womens Camo Longline Sports Bra
This crop tank sports bra is made of lightweight, breathable and stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric to keep you dry.
$19 (REGULARLY $24)
Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra
Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra Fitness Workout Running Shirts Yoga Tank Top.png
Amazon
Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra
For yoga, exercise, fitness, any type of workout or everyday use. 
$19 (REGULARLY $24)
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants
SEASUM High Waist Yoga Pants
Amazon
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants
Get a low price on the viral, booty-lifting leggings Lizzo loves. 
$20 (REGULARLY $27)
Caseology Vault Compatible with Apple AirTag Case
Caseology Vault Compatible with Apple AirTag Case for AirTag Keychain.png
Amazon
Caseology Vault Compatible with Apple AirTag Case
A compact design that fits easily on keys and bags. 
$12 (REGULARLY $15)
2 Empty Blue Glass Spray Bottles
2 Empty Blue Glass Spray Bottles - 4oz.png
Amazon
2 Empty Blue Glass Spray Bottles
These cobalt blue glass bottles are durable, easy to wash and reusable. 
$8 (REGULARLY $20)
Yeamon Face Massage Set
Yeamon Face Massage Set
Amazon
Yeamon Face Massage Set
The face massager kit includes two types of massage devices -- one 3D roller face massager and one T-shape electric energy massage device. 
$15 (REGULARLY $19)
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Herbs/Rosewater and Cucumber/Green Tea (Pack of 2)
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Herbs/Rosewater and Cucumber/Green Tea (Pack of 2)
Amazon
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Herbs/Rosewater and Cucumber/Green Tea (Pack of 2)
This set comes with two of Mario Badescu's popular Facial Sprays. 
$10 (REGULARLY $14)
Heathyoga Workout Shorts for Women
Heathyoga Workout Shorts for Women
Amazon
Heathyoga Workout Shorts for Women
These Heathyoga Workout Shorts for Women are the perfect Lululemon dupe as it features Non-See-Through, Quick Drying, Moisture Wicking fabric and pockets. 
$14 (REGULARLY $25)

 

RELATED CONTENT: 

Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers and Adilette Slides on Sale for Prime Day

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Levi's Denim Shorts Are 40% Off for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day Deal: Khloé Kardashian's Trick to Staying Hydrated

Khloé Kardashian's Gym Shoes Are On Sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day: Shop Best Deals on Shoes (Day 2)

Amazon Prime Day: Shop the Best Deals on Wardrobe Basics

Jessica Alba's Favorite Amazon Items Are on Sale for Prime Day

Prime Day 2021: Last Chance to Save Big on Mattresses

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Jewelry