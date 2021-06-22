Prime Day 2021: Last Chance to Save Big on Mattresses

Amazon Prime Day isn't over yet! There's still time to upgrade your mattress. We're still seeing tons of deals on the sleeping essential for Prime Day shoppers.

Big mattress brands such as Casper, Tuft & Needle, Zinus and more are offering slashed prices on their full, queen and king-sized mattresses during Amazon's Prime Day deals event. Whether you're looking for a firm mattress, a memory foam mattress or a mattress that won't trap heat, you'll find the best deal for it on Amazon Prime during Prime Day.

In addition to home decor, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon Prime Day: electronics and Amazon devices including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablets, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

To make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant), be sure to ask Alexa "What are my Prime Day deals?"

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the Prime Day deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

ET Style's Favorite Amazon Prime Day Mattress Deals

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day: Save Up To 50% Off Levi's Jeans

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Jewelry

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Appliances and Cookware

Amazon Prime Day: Black-Owned Businesses to Shop

Amazon Prime Day 2021 (Day 2): Deals on Sneakers

Our Favorite 300 Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses

J.Lo's Makeup Artist's Go-To Eyebrow Pencil Is on Sale for Prime Day