Shopping

Prime Day 2021: Last Chance to Save Big on Mattresses

By Lily Rose‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
save big on mattress
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day isn't over yet! There's still time to upgrade your mattress. We're still seeing tons of deals on the sleeping essential for Prime Day shoppers. 

Big mattress brands such as Casper, Tuft & Needle, Zinus and more are offering slashed prices on their full, queen and king-sized mattresses during Amazon's Prime Day deals event. Whether you're looking for a firm mattress, a memory foam mattress or a mattress that won't trap heat, you'll find the best deal for it on Amazon Prime during Prime Day. 

In addition to home decor, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon Prime Dayelectronics and Amazon devices including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablets, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindlelaptop deals,  home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliancescamping gearworkout shortstravel geardesigner handbagsdesigner sunglassesoutdoor furniturespring jacketsathleisureFire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dressessandalssneakersbootsactiveweardesigner backpacksswimwearunderwearbrasmen's clothingshoesjewelryloungeweartrendy tie dye itemskids/baby gearwatchesluggagefitness trackerstoys and more.

To make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant), be sure to ask Alexa "What are my Prime Day deals?"

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the Prime Day deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

ET Style's Favorite Amazon Prime Day Mattress Deals

LUCID 12 Inch Latex Hybrid Mattress
LUCID 12 Inch Latex Hybrid Mattress
Amazon
LUCID 12 Inch Latex Hybrid Mattress
The Lucid mattress features a natural latex layer over its plush memory foam design for the perfect combination of sink and spring. 
$495 (REGULARLY $530)
Modway Jenna 10” Queen Innerspring Mattress
Modway Jenna 10” Queen Innerspring Mattress
Amazon
Modway Jenna 10” Queen Innerspring Mattress
The contours of the Modway Jenna Queen mattress are meant to reduce pressure on your hips, back, shoulders and neck.
$295 (REGULARLY $389)
Inofia Full Mattress Latex Foam
Inofia Full Mattress Latex Foam
Amazon
Inofia Full Mattress Latex Foam
This mattress features two layers of support foam to provide maximum comfort. 
$300 (REGULARLY $340)
Inofia Queen Size Mattress
Inofia Queen Size Mattress
Amazon
Inofia Queen Size Mattress
Don't worry about this mattress trapping heat. Its open-cell design allows more air to escape from it than from a traditional foam mattress. 
$360 (REGULARLY $480)
Casper Sleep Element Mattress
Casper Sleep Element Mattress
Amazon
Casper Sleep Element Mattress
The Element mattress by Casper is engineered to meet the perfect combination of comfort and support. So get your snooze on! 
$436 (REGULARLY $545)
Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress
Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress
Amazon
Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress
If you don't love your Casper mattress, you can return it for free within 100 days of receipt.
$556 (REGULARLY $695)
Avenco Full Size Memory Foam Mattress
Avenco Full Size Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Avenco Full Size Memory Foam Mattress
This mattress is made with CertiPUR-US memory foam and is 4 layers thick.
$295 (REGULARLY $369)
Avenco Hybrid Mattress
Avenco Hybrid Mattress
Amazon
Avenco Hybrid Mattress
The Avenco hybrid mattress limits bounce and absorbs motion disturbance thanks to its encased springs.
$365 (REGULARLY $457)
Zinus 12 Inch Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress
Zinus 12 Inch Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Zinus 12 Inch Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress
This mattress is ideal for side sleepers.
$380 (REGULARLY $600)
Tuft & Needle Foam Pillow
Tuft & Needle Foam Pillow
Amazon
Tuft & Needle Foam Pillow
This squishy pillow is made to sleep cool with infused graphite and cooling gel.
$68 (REGULARLY $75)

 

RELATED CONTENT: 

Amazon Prime Day: Save Up To 50% Off Levi's Jeans

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Jewelry

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Appliances and Cookware

Amazon Prime Day: Black-Owned Businesses to Shop

Amazon Prime Day 2021 (Day 2): Deals on Sneakers

Our Favorite 300 Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses

J.Lo's Makeup Artist's Go-To Eyebrow Pencil Is on Sale for Prime Day