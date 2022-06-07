Jennifer Lopez's makeup artist's favorite eyebrow pencil is on sale ahead of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Today, shoppers can save 15% on the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz pencil, which is available in multiple shades to find your perfect color.

As J.Lo's makeup artist, David Velasquez, told Vogue, good brows can make all the difference. "Just framing your brows will make you look more awake and naturally polished, especially on Zoom," he said. "With just one step, you can look instantly refreshed." And the Anastasia Beverly Hills pencil is his go-to.

Oprah Winfrey is also a big fan, recently sharing a video of Anastasia Soare herself giving her brows some TLC after quarantine.

If you're looking for more Anastasia Beverly Hills products to shop, keep reading for ET's top picks below!

