Jessica Alba Shares Her Favorite Gifts for the Holidays on Amazon

By ETonline Staff
Jessica Alba
Getty Images

Jessica Alba is not new to inspiring fans and she doesn't stop for holiday shopping. As the founder of her lifestyle brand, Honest Company, Alba knows a thing or two about building a life well lived. So when the actress turned entrepreneur shared her gift guide of items to have in her arsenal -- from home goods and kitchen tools to WFH staples and her favorite Honest Beauty products -- on Amazon, we couldn't deny ourselves a peek. 

The Los Angeles-based actress includes a wide variety of items (including a go-to baby product or two) available at a range of price points. And now, a handful of these pieces are available on-sale at Amazon for the holidays. So, if you're in the mood to up different parts of your life, whether that involves refreshing your at-home setup or upping your daily beauty routine with new moisturizers and makeup (because who doesn't love indulging in some personal care?) -- Alba has you covered, check out these celeb-approved products below.

Scroll down to shop our favorite picks from Jessica Alba's go-to holiday gifts below.

Fashion

The Drop Renata Rib Midi Dress
The Drop Renata Rib Midi Dress
Amazon
The Drop Renata Rib Midi Dress
$60
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Crop Story Cardigan
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Crop Story Cardigan
Amazon
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Crop Story Cardigan
$32
The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag
The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag
Amazon
The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag
$40
Famulily Cowl Neck Silky Cami Tank Top
Famulily Cowl Neck Silky Cami Tank Top
Amazon
Famulily Cowl Neck Silky Cami Tank Top
$8
Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Ribbed Blouson Cardigan
Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Ribbed Blouson Cardigan
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Ribbed Blouson Cardigan
$25
The Drop Blake Long Blazer
The Drop Blake Long Blazer
Amazon
The Drop Blake Long Blazer
Whether you're planning to work from home or not, a classic blazer like this is always worth adding to your closet.
$70
The Drop Simone Slim High Waist Flare Jean
The Drop Simone Slim High Waist Flare Jean
Amazon
The Drop Simone Slim High Waist Flare Jean
We love these flared jeans for spring. Style it with a floral blouse or your favorite T-shirt.
$50
MIYA Plush Memory Foam Slippers
MIYA Plush Memory Foam Slippers
Amazon
MIYA Plush Memory Foam Slippers
$17

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Beauty

ghd Curl & Wave Wand
ghd Curl & Wave Wand
Amazon
ghd Curl & Wave Wand
$199
Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase
Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase
Amazon
Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase
The original anti aging, anti sleep crease, anti bed head pillowcase. 
$89
Honest Beauty Prime + Perfect Mask with Superfruits & Shea Butter
Honest Beauty Prime + Perfect Mask with Superfruits & Shea Butter
Amazon
Honest Beauty Prime + Perfect Mask with Superfruits & Shea Butter
This vegan face mask will become one of the heroes of your skincare routine.
$20$15
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
Amazon
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
This high-tech moisturizer -- infused with hyaluronic acid Hydrogel Cream -- works to support smoother and more supple-feeling skin.
$20
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, Fruit Punch
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, Fruit Punch
Amazon
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, Fruit Punch
This everyday lip balm will leave the perfect tint for any occasion.
$9

Home

Hygge & Cwtch Bubble Candle
Hygge & Cwtch Bubble Candle
Amazon
Hygge & Cwtch Bubble Candle
$10
Smyrna Original Turkish Throw Blanket
Smyrna Original Turkish Throw Blanket
Amazon
Smyrna Original Turkish Throw Blanket
$24
Costa Farms Money Tree Pachira
Costa Farms Money Tree Pachira
Amazon
Costa Farms Money Tree Pachira
Add some fresh greenery to your space with the addition of this live money tree.
$32$27
Nathan James Amalia Mid-Century Nightstand
Nathan James Amalia Mid-Century Nightstand
Amazon
Nathan James Amalia Mid-Century Nightstand
Whether you place this next to your living room couch or your bed, this will be one of the most stylish pieces in your home.
$78
NuLOOM Ren Machine Washable Vintage Floral Area Rug
NuLOOM Ren Machine Washable Vintage Floral Area Rug
Amazon
NuLOOM Ren Machine Washable Vintage Floral Area Rug
If you've been on the hunt for the perfect rug to spruce up your space, look no further -- this one has been Jessica Alba-approved.
$140$127

Kitchen

Creative Co-Op White Ceramic Pitcher
Creative Co-Op White Ceramic Pitcher
Amazon
Creative Co-Op White Ceramic Pitcher
Use this as a classic water pitcher or a flower vase -- you decide.
$38
Messon Handmade Natural Teak Utensils Set
Messon Handmade Natural Teak Utensils Set
Amazon
Messon Handmade Natural Teak Utensils Set
$30$25
Smeg Hand Blender
Smeg Hand Blender
Amazon
Smeg Hand Blender
Without a doubt, you'll be getting so much use out of this hand blender, which is as cute and stylish as it is effective.
$190
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
You'll be amazed by how much use you'll get out of this cast iron sauteuse oven from the iconic kitchenware brand Le Creuset. 
$300$180
Stone Lain Service For 4 Stoneware Round Dinnerware Set
Stone Lain 32 Piece Stoneware Round Dinnerware Set
Amazon
Stone Lain Service For 4 Stoneware Round Dinnerware Set
Your table settings will be ready for Instagram with every meal you make since they'll be plated on these pretty pink dinnerware pieces.
$110

