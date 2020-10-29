Have you found your sole mate yet? The right running shoes can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether you’re training for your first 5K or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)

The biggest reason finding a solid running shoe matters: A good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries, from blisters to fractures, that could keep you off the road for months.

We’ve put in the miles and found the best running shoes out there -- even if you’re just doing that 5K for the post-run brunch. Check out our feature on the best women's walking shoes, too.

Shop ET Style’s best running shoes for women, below.

Techloom Wave Sneaker APL Revolve Techloom Wave Sneaker APL The APL Techloom Wave Sneaker are specifically designed to return energy and absorb the shock with each pound on the track, pavement, treadmill or in the woods. $225 at Revolve

Women's Tree Dashers Allbirds Allbirds Women's Tree Dashers Allbirds These Allbirds Women's Tree Dashers are one of the most highly rated women's running shoes. They also come in 11 different colors and styles to fit everyone's personality. $125 at Allbirds

Cloud Swift On Bloomingdale's Cloud Swift On Truth: Some people’s feet sweat more than others. Thankfully, the mesh sock in these shoes help your feet breathe -- even on super-hot outdoor runs. And with the cushiony foam soles in this running sneaker, you'll feel like you’re running on marshmallows instead of hitting the pavement. $129.99 at Bloomingdale's

Women's Joyride Run Flyknit Nike Nike Women's Joyride Run Flyknit Nike The Nike Women's Joyride Run Flyknit are ranked as one of the best running shoes for women. These sneakers were developed to make running feel easier by incorporating tiny foam beads underfoot conform to help cushioning your foot. REGULARLY $180 $100.97 at Nike

Women's Clifton 7 Running Shoes Hoka One One Amazon Women's Clifton 7 Running Shoes Hoka One One The Hoka One One Women's Clifton 7 Running Shoes is perfect for the long distance run, be it a 5K or prepping for a marathon. The extended heel in Hoka One One’s Clifton 7 is designed to provide some of the smoothest impact in the marketplace. $179.95 at Amazon

Cavu Running Shoe Hoka One One Zappos Cavu Running Shoe Hoka One One Countless reviewers praise this pair's super-soft soles for the way they protect knees and hips. And we know that running isn’t all about fashion, but they come in a zillion on-trend shades for your running style. Just saying. $119 at Zappos

Ultraboost 20 Glam Pack Shoes Adidas Adidas Ultraboost 20 Glam Pack Shoes Adidas We can’t promise that you’ll set your new PR in the Adidas Ultraboost 20 Glam Pack Shoes, which is a speed-friendly racing shoe. But with a spring embedded in the mid-sole, there’s a definite chance that you’ll look like a blur during your next sprint. $180 at Adidas

Ghost 13 Brooks Zappos Ghost 13 Brooks These comfortable and cushy Brooks Ghost 13 are a solid choice in running shoe. $129.95 at Zappos

Cloud X On Zappos Cloud X On The On Cloud X mixes training and running into a light and comfortable running shoe. These On Cloud X are lightweight training shoes which are suited best for gym sessions, workout classes, short runs, mixed-sports training and road running. $139.99 at Zappos

Floatride Run 2 Women's Running Shoes Reebok Reebok Floatride Run 2 Women's Running Shoes Reebok Reebok's Floatride Run 2 Women's Running Shoes are lightweight, cushioned sneakers geared for speed. These running shoes strike the perfect balance between responsiveness and comfort. $140 at Reebok

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe adidas Amazon Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe adidas These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 30% off at Amazon, while supplies last. REGULARLY $70 $46.70 at Amazon

NOVABLAST SPS Sneaker Asics Nordstrom NOVABLAST SPS Sneaker Asics The Asics NOVABLAST SPS Sneakers are crafted with FlyteFoam® Blast cushioning and puts the runner-tech comfort under your feet. $130 at Nordstrom

Fresh Foam 1080v10 New Balance Shoebacca Fresh Foam 1080v10 New Balance The New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 sneaker is a full-cushioned running shoe which is light, smooth and flexible. This shoe is crafter with comfort in mind with a soft fitting knit upper and Ultra Heel in with a stylish new look then the previous New Balance 1080s. $149.97 at Shoebacca

Swift Run X Shoes Adidas Adidas Swift Run X Shoes Adidas Whether you're running a marathon or running errands, the Adidas Swift Run X Sneaker provides comfort, performance and style. REGULARLY $85 $68 at Adidas

Ride 13 Saucony Saucony Ride 13 Saucony The Saucony Ride 13 is crafted with three layers of cushioning to conform to everyone's unique foot shape, weight and gait pattern. This technology helps facilitate a dynamic fit that works for every runner. $130 at REI

FuelCell Echo New Balance Shoebacca FuelCell Echo New Balance The New Balance FuelCell Echo running shoe is perfect for the treadmill, though, it is great for all other running surfaces as well. $99.99 at Shoebacca

Ikoni 2020 Karhu Amazon Ikoni 2020 Karhu The Karhu Ikoni 2020 are developed so that they fits comfortably for a wide range of different foot shapes, while still delivering a performance-minded comfortable run. $130 at Amazon

GEL-Nimbus 22 Asics Zappos GEL-Nimbus 22 Asics The ASICS GEL-Nimbus 22 is a classic that has been out for over two decades. ASICS used two GEL cushioning units, one in the heel and one in the forefoot to create the comfort associated with these classic running shoes. $149.95 at Zappos

Women's Renew Run Running Shoe Nike Nike Women's Renew Run Running Shoe Nike This Nike Women's Renew Run Running Shoe is ranked our ET Syle's pick of Best Running Shoes for Women. This Nike sneaker comes in 11 different colors and styles, as well, so there is something for everyone's taste. REGULARLY $90 $53.97 at Nike

Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Nike Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Nike These Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 running shoes have more perforations, a must for increased breathability while on your feet and running. REGULARLY $120 $71.97 at Nike

Escalante 2 ALTRA Amazon Escalante 2 ALTRA The ALTRA Escalante 2 prioritizes toe box comfort. Altra designed the toe box to match the real shape of your foo which is wider through out the midfoot and forefoot with a more squared-off toe. $61.01 at Amazon

Women's HOVR Phantom Running Shoe Under Armour Amazon Women's HOVR Phantom Running Shoe Under Armour These Under Armour Women's HOVR Phantom Running Shoes provides a zero gravity feel to keep the energy return which helps to eliminate impact step after step. REGULARLY $130 $119.77 at Amazon

Mizuno Women's Wave Sky Waveknit 3 Running Shoe Mizuno Amazon Mizuno Women's Wave Sky Waveknit 3 Running Shoe Mizuno The Mizuno Women's Wave Sky Waveknit 3 Running Shoes are breathable, lightweight, running shoes with ample support which counteracts the repetitive stress running puts on your entire body. REGULARLY $159.95 $95 at Amazon

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

193 Best Gifts of 2020 from Amazon -- Best Holiday Gift Ideas for 2020

Adidas Is Having a Massive Sale on Sneakers & Apparel at Amazon

Adidas Sale: Get 20% Off Any Purchase Under $100, 25% Off $100+ or 30% Off $200+

Allbirds: These Could Be the Most Comfortable Shoes You've Ever Worn

Nike Sale: Get Up to 40% Off Select Sneaker and Apparel Styles

The Best Walking Shoes for Women -- Allbirds, New Balance, Nike and More

Shoebacca Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Men's and Women's Shoes

DSW Sale: Buy One, Get One for 50% Off Select Shoes

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 84% Off

The Best Leggings for Yoga, Working Out and Lounging

Carbon38 Sale: Up to 70% Off Leggings, Bras, Dresses and Jackets