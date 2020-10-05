The Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga
We all know that most leggings are technically made for fitness activities like yoga, working out and running. But with luxe materials and eye-catching patterns, they also make a serious style statement.
During this time of quarantine and minimizing social gatherings, you can't deny that leggings have become more of a mainstay than ever. With that in mind, we have gathered a hot list of the best leggings to wear whether you're dressing up or dressing down.
Thankfully, there is a large range of leggings suited for every type of personal style -- whether you want a dressier, edgier faux leather option, a performance pant that'll keep up with you during high-intensity workouts or a cozy, colorful design to wear around the house. No matter the style, we can guarantee the leggings below are comfy and chic.
Shop ET Style’s top picks of the best leggings for yoga, working out or just plain lounging around.
These Forever 21 Active Faux Leather Leggings are functional for yoga, the gym or working out AND look great if you are just chilling at home or out with friends.
Get workout ready with these stretchy figure-hugging leggings, featuring a fitted no-slip waist band.
These lounge leggings from Zella are sure to be your new favorite pair of comfy pants, and they even have pockets!
Staple black leggings with edgy faux leather details.
These Forever 21 Active Tie-Dye Leggings are stretch knit leggings with a high waist and ribbed waistband.
These adidas Originals Women's 3-Stripes Leggings are a steal at $30 and come in 34 different color patterns.
These BLANQI SportSupport Hipster Cuff Contour Support Maternity/Postpartum Leggings target the midsection for support for your underbelly.
These Aqua Faux Leather Leggings are a 100% Bloomingdale's exclusive. These leggings come in four colors: patent black, black, dark brown and medium brown.
Made for high-intensity activity, these lightweight, breathable leggings made from TechSweat fabric are the ones you can count on. The high-waist OV Core Band comfortably hugs the waist and stays put.
Though they look simple and chic, these leggings are busy: They don't stop slimming, sculpting or lifting as you go about your day.
More than 2,600 people have given these leggings a five-star review, and we are not surprised. Between the supremely soft fabric, the sculpting action, the handy pockets and the affordable price, what's not to love?
Expect a steady stream of compliments wherever you wear these waist-smoothing, butt-lifting magical pants. Rock them with a vintage tee on your day off or at a concert; when paired with a crisp white button-down, they’re automatically ready for a day of power meetings.
These slim-fitting pants are totally work-appropriate, but they also feel so stretchy and comfy that you can do a few restorative yoga poses when you need to fight the 2 p.m. slump.
These rib-grazing leggings won’t budge, even during your most intense treadmill sprint or barre class. Plus, there’s a nifty side pocket for you to store your phone and ID.
With a celebrity fan following that includes Jennifer Garner, Kourtney Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, and Jessica Alba, the apparel giant has a reputation for the best in shape wear, leggings and a ton of other must-have items like the Booty Boost active leggings which have become a favorite among the stars.
Carbon38's Side Twist High Rise Full Length Legging are compressive, soft, smooth and perfect for any workout. They also add a little flair with a unique fabric twist at the hip.
The OG Lulu leggings, shown here in the sweat-wicking Luxtreme fabric, are super versatile. Wear them to spin class or kickboxing and then on all your Saturday errands afterward.
Carbon38's Bralette and Mini Chain Detail High Rise 7/8 leggings are part of a unique, edgy full workout outfit with hardware on the outer legs and bralette straps.
Think of these as a second skin during your hot yoga classes, with stylish perforation along the sides that allows for extra ventilation. They’re also a steal: If you’re a new Fabletics member, you can get two pairs for $24.
With their heavy fabric (no visible undies here!) and with faux leather panels, these leggings give off a slightly edgy vibe -- especially when paired with an oversized denim jacket.
These Free People Good Karma Tie-Dye Leggings come in ten different tie dye colors.
Grab several pairs of these comfy, classic black leggings from Halogen.
These stretchy high-waisted compression leggings hold you in while giving you room to move, which means they’re great for running and indoor cycling. And the fabric is made from recycled water bottles, so you'll feel just as good as you look in these.
These under-$30 leggings are seriously essential. It's soft, stretchy and features a comfy wide elasticized waistband.
RELATED CONTENT:
Michael Stars: Take 20% Off Sitewide on Tees, Loungewear and More
The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants & More
Amazon Fall Sale: Best Loungewear Deals
See All of Jennifer Aniston's Emmy Outfits - Shop Her Look
Carbon38 Sale: Up to 70% Off Leggings, Bras, Dresses and Jackets
Celeb-Approved Leggings Worn by Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and More
Where to Buy Tie Dye: Clothing, Shoes Handbags, Accessories and More