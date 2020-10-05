Shopping

The Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga

By Julie Vadnal, Amy Lee‍
best leggings 1280
ETonline

We all know that most leggings are technically made for fitness activities like yoga, working out and running. But with luxe materials and eye-catching patterns, they also make a serious style statement.

During this time of quarantine and minimizing social gatherings, you can't deny that leggings have become more of a mainstay than ever. With that in mind, we have gathered a hot list of the best leggings to wear whether you're dressing up or dressing down.

Thankfully, there is a large range of leggings suited for every type of personal style -- whether you want a dressier, edgier faux leather option, a performance pant that'll keep up with you during high-intensity workouts or a cozy, colorful design to wear around the house. No matter the style, we can guarantee the leggings below are comfy and chic. 

Shop ET Style’s top picks of the best leggings for yoga, working out or just plain lounging around. 

Active Faux Leather Leggings
Forever 21
Forever 21 Active Faux Leather Leggings
Forever 21
Active Faux Leather Leggings
Forever 21

These Forever 21 Active Faux Leather Leggings are functional for yoga, the gym or working out AND look great if you are just chilling at home or out with friends.

Live In High Waist Leggings
Zella
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Live In High Waist Leggings
Zella

Get workout ready with these stretchy figure-hugging leggings, featuring a fitted no-slip waist band.

REGULARLY $59

Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings
Zella
Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings
Nordstrom
Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings
Zella

These lounge leggings from Zella are sure to be your new favorite pair of comfy pants, and they even have pockets! 

REGULARLY $65

Camo Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx
Camo Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Camo Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx
REGULARLY $98

Plus Size Ponte Leggings with Faux Leather Detail
Eloquii Elements
Eloquii Elements Plus Size Ponte Leggings with Faux Leather Detail.jpeg
Walmart
Plus Size Ponte Leggings with Faux Leather Detail
Eloquii Elements

Staple black leggings with edgy faux leather details.

Active Tie-Dye Leggings
Forever 21
Forever 21 Active Tie-Dye Leggings
Forever 21
Active Tie-Dye Leggings
Forever 21

These Forever 21 Active Tie-Dye Leggings are stretch knit leggings with a high waist and ribbed waistband.

Women's 3-Stripes Leggings
adidas Originals
adidas Originals Women's 3-Stripes Leggings
Amazon
Women's 3-Stripes Leggings
adidas Originals

These adidas Originals Women's 3-Stripes Leggings are a steal at $30 and come in 34 different color patterns.

REGULARLY $40

SportSupport Hipster Cuff Contour Support Maternity/Postpartum Leggings
BLANQI
BLANQI SportSupport Hipster Cuff Contour Support Maternity/Postpartum Leggings
Nordstrom
SportSupport Hipster Cuff Contour Support Maternity/Postpartum Leggings
BLANQI

These BLANQI SportSupport Hipster Cuff Contour Support Maternity/Postpartum Leggings target the midsection for support for your underbelly. 

Faux Leather Leggings
Aqua
Aqua Faux Leather Leggings
Bloomingdale's
Faux Leather Leggings
Aqua

These Aqua Faux Leather Leggings are a 100% Bloomingdale's exclusive. These leggings come in four colors: patent black, black, dark brown and medium brown.

REGULARLY $68

TechSweat 3/4 Leggings
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices TechSweat 3/4 Leggings
Outdoor Voices
TechSweat 3/4 Leggings
Outdoor Voices

Made for high-intensity activity, these lightweight, breathable leggings made from TechSweat fabric are the ones you can count on. The high-waist OV Core Band comfortably hugs the waist and stays put. 

Gloria Skimmer Cotton Stretch Shaping Legging
Yummie
Yummie Gloria Skimmer Cotton Stretch Shaping Legging
Yummie
Gloria Skimmer Cotton Stretch Shaping Legging
Yummie

Though they look simple and chic, these leggings are busy: They don't stop slimming, sculpting or lifting as you go about your day.

High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings
Old Navy
Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings For Women
Old Navy
High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings
Old Navy

More than 2,600 people have given these leggings a five-star review, and we are not surprised. Between the supremely soft fabric, the sculpting action, the handy pockets and the affordable price, what's not to love?

Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx

Expect a steady stream of compliments wherever you wear these waist-smoothing, butt-lifting magical pants. Rock them with a vintage tee on your day off or at a concert; when paired with a crisp white button-down, they’re automatically ready for a day of power meetings. 

Dress Pant Yoga Pants
Betabrand
Betabrand Dress Pant Yoga Pants
Betabrand
Dress Pant Yoga Pants
Betabrand

These slim-fitting pants are totally work-appropriate, but they also feel so stretchy and comfy that you can do a few restorative yoga poses when you need to fight the 2 p.m. slump.

Super Sculpt High Waisted Yoga Leggings
Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty High Waisted Yoga Leggings
Sweaty Betty
Super Sculpt High Waisted Yoga Leggings
Sweaty Betty

These rib-grazing leggings won’t budge, even during your most intense treadmill sprint or barre class. Plus, there’s a nifty side pocket for you to store your phone and ID.

Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Spanx

 With a celebrity fan following that includes Jennifer Garner, Kourtney Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, and Jessica Alba, the apparel giant has a reputation for the best in shape wear, leggings and a ton of other must-have items like the Booty Boost active leggings which have become a favorite among the stars.

REGULARLY $98

Side Twist High Rise Full Length Legging
Carbon38
Carbon38 Side Twist High Rise Full Length Legging
Carbon38
Side Twist High Rise Full Length Legging
Carbon38

Carbon38's Side Twist High Rise Full Length Legging are compressive, soft, smooth and perfect for any workout. They also add a little flair with a unique fabric twist at the hip.

REGULARLY $118

Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28" Full-On Luxtreme
Lululemon
Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28" Full-On Luxtreme
Lululemon
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28" Full-On Luxtreme
Lululemon

The OG Lulu leggings, shown here in the sweat-wicking Luxtreme fabric, are super versatile. Wear them to spin class or kickboxing and then on all your Saturday errands afterward.

Mini Chain Bralette and Detail High Rise 7/8 Legging
Carbon38
Carbon38 Bralette and Mini Chain Detail High Rise 7/8 Legging
Carbon38
Mini Chain Bralette and Detail High Rise 7/8 Legging
Carbon38

Carbon38's Bralette and Mini Chain Detail High Rise 7/8 leggings are part of a unique, edgy full workout outfit with hardware on the outer legs and bralette straps.

BRALETTE, REGULARLY $88
LEGGINGS, REGULARLY $118

High-Waisted Seamless Mesh Legging
Fabletics
Fabletics High-Waisted Seamless Mesh Legging
Fabletics
High-Waisted Seamless Mesh Legging
Fabletics

Think of these as a second skin during your hot yoga classes, with stylish perforation along the sides that allows for extra ventilation. They’re also a steal: If you’re a new Fabletics member, you can get two pairs for $24.

Miracle Flawless Moto Legging
Eloquii
Eloquii Moto Leggings
Eloquii
Miracle Flawless Moto Legging
Eloquii

With their heavy fabric (no visible undies here!) and with faux leather panels, these leggings give off a slightly edgy vibe -- especially when paired with an oversized denim jacket. 

Good Karma Tie-Dye Leggings
Free People
Free People Good Karma Tie-Dye Leggings
Free People
Good Karma Tie-Dye Leggings
Free People

These Free People Good Karma Tie-Dye Leggings come in ten different tie dye colors. 

High Waist Ponte Leggings
Halogen
High Waist Ponte Leggings
Nordstrom
High Waist Ponte Leggings
Halogen

Grab several pairs of these comfy, classic black leggings from Halogen.

Compressive High Rise 7/8 Leggings
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Compressive High Rise 7/8 Leggings
Verishop
Compressive High Rise 7/8 Leggings
Girlfriend Collective

These stretchy high-waisted compression leggings hold you in while giving you room to move, which means they’re great for running and indoor cycling. And the fabric is made from recycled water bottles, so you'll feel just as good as you look in these.

Studio Lite High Waist Print 7/8 Leggings
Zella
Studio Lite High Waist Print 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
Studio Lite High Waist Print 7/8 Leggings
Zella
A fun print and lightweight fabric are the perfect combo.

Essential Leggings
Lou & Grey
Lou & Grey Essential Leggings
Lou & Grey
Essential Leggings
Lou & Grey

These under-$30 leggings are seriously essential. It's soft, stretchy and features a comfy wide elasticized waistband. 

Every.Wear 7/8 Active Leggings
Spanx
Every.Wear 7/8 Active Leggings
Nordstrom
Every.Wear 7/8 Active Leggings
Spanx
Another popular Spanx style, the Every.Wear 7/8 Active Leggings feature extra coverage at the waist and built-in pockets.

Faux Leather Leggings
BP
Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Faux Leather Leggings
BP
Nordstrom has tons of great leggings options on offer, including these faux leather leggings from BP.

