This Designer Dress Is 70% Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally open to everyone (not just Nordstrom cardholders)! The department store's biggest sale event has a ton of epic deals shoppers won't want to miss, including limited-time low prices on designer fashion.

Shoppers will find deals on clothing, shoes and bags from top brands like Frame, Salvatore Ferragamo, Stuart Weitzman, Nanushka and so many more big names in fashion. Our top picks include a super cool Proenza Schouler maxi dress, Hunter rain boots and a pair of Tory Burch heeled booties perfect for fall.

That's not all you'll find at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Shop ET Style's selection of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Hurry, deals are selling out fast!

Shop the best designer deals below.

