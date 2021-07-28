Shopping

This Designer Dress Is 70% Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By ETonline Staff
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally open to everyone (not just Nordstrom cardholders)! The department store's biggest sale event has a ton of epic deals shoppers won't want to miss, including limited-time low prices on designer fashion

Shoppers will find deals on clothing, shoes and bags from top brands like Frame, Salvatore Ferragamo, Stuart Weitzman, Nanushka and so many more big names in fashion. Our top picks include a super cool Proenza Schouler maxi dress, Hunter rain boots and a pair of Tory Burch heeled booties perfect for fall. 

That's not all you'll find at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Shop ET Style's selection of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Hurry, deals are selling out fast!

Shop the best designer deals below.

Proenza Schouler V-Neck Sleeveless Sheath Dress
Proenza Schouler V-Neck Sleeveless Sheath Dress
Nordstrom
Proenza Schouler V-Neck Sleeveless Sheath Dress
A Proenza Schouler maxi dress with contrast stitching, underwire bust and waist belt. 

$567 (REGULARLY $1,890) 
$567 (REGULARLY $1,890)
Nanushka Bambi Polo Neck Ribbed Sweater
Nanushka Bambi Polo Neck Ribbed Sweater
Nordstrom
Nanushka Bambi Polo Neck Ribbed Sweater
Style this Nanushka polo neck sweater with jeans, leggings or trousers. 

$250 (REGULARLY $375) 
$250 (REGULARLY $375)
La Ligne Stripe Cotton & Cashmere Sweater
La Ligne Stripe Cotton & Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
La Ligne Stripe Cotton & Cashmere Sweater
Polo necks are so trendy right now. Combine it with stripes and you get this chic La Ligne top.

$177 (REGULARLY $295)
$177 (REGULARLY $295)
Zadig & Voltaire Gaby Strass Stars Wool & Cashmere Sweater
Zadig & Voltaire Gaby Strass Stars Wool & Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
Zadig & Voltaire Gaby Strass Stars Wool & Cashmere Sweater
A wool-and-cashmere knit perfect for fall. We love the bedazzled star detail. 

$149 (REGULARLY $228) 
$149 (REGULARLY $228)
Frame Le Sylvie Crop Straight Raw Edge Jeans
Frame Le Sylvie Crop Straight Raw Edge Jeans
Nordstrom
Frame Le Sylvie Crop Straight Raw Edge Jeans
Frame jeans are a must-have. Get this versatile cropped, high-waist pair for just under $150. 

$150 (REGULARLY $228) 
$150 (REGULARLY $228)
Tory Burch Chelsea 70mm Lug Bootie
Tory Burch Chelsea 70mm Lug Bootie
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Chelsea 70mm Lug Bootie
We suggest you hurry and grab these Tory Burch booties, stat! And so does fashion and family influencer @Daniaustin. 

$270 (REGULARLY $398) 
$270 (REGULARLY $398)
Stuart Weitzman Daphne Over the Knee Boot
Stuart Weitzman Daphne Over the Knee Boot
Nordstrom
Stuart Weitzman Daphne Over the Knee Boot
Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots are always a hot ticket item at the Anniversary Sale. 

$560 (REGULARLY $850) 
$560 (REGULARLY $850)
Stuart Weitzman Delilah Genuine Calf Hair Slide Sandal
Stuart Weitzman Delilah Genuine Calf Hair Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Stuart Weitzman Delilah Genuine Calf Hair Slide Sandal
Casual and fashionable, wear these Stuart Weitzman leopard print slides for the rest of summer. 

$199 (REGULARLY $295) 
$199 (REGULARLY $295)
Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot
Save over $50 on the popular Hunter rain boot.

$100 (REGULARLY $155)
$100 (REGULARLY $155)
Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot
Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot
A short, Chelsea-style version of the original Hunter rain boot. 

$90 (REGULARLY $140) 
$90 (REGULARLY $140)
Salvatore Ferragamo Calfino Reversible Belt
Salvatore Ferragamo Calfino Reversible Belt
Nordstrom
Salvatore Ferragamo Calfino Reversible Belt
A reversible Salvatore Ferragamo belt, featuring the brand's iconic double-Gancio buckle. 

$289 (REGULARLY $475) 
$289 (REGULARLY $475)
Salvatore Ferragamo Remar Minichiecco Gancio Driving Loafer
Salvatore Ferragamo Remar Minichiecco Gancio Driving Loafer
Nordstrom
Salvatore Ferragamo Remar Minichiecco Gancio Driving Loafer
Salvatore Ferragamo loafers are a lifelong wardrobe investment. 

$357 (REGULARLY $595) 
$357 (REGULARLY $595)
St. John Bouclé Topper
St. John Boucle Topper
Nordstrom
St. John Bouclé Topper
Anytime you throw on this St. John bouclé jacket you'll look instantly polished and elegant. 

$1,199 (REGULARLY $1,795) 
$1,199 (REGULARLY $1,795)
Lafayette 148 New York Aisling Lambskin Leather Moto Jacket
Lafayette 148 New York Aisling Lambskin Leather Moto Jacket
Nordstrom
Lafayette 148 New York Aisling Lambskin Leather Moto Jacket
This Lafayette 148 New York leather moto jacket is so soft and smooth. 

$999 (REGULARLY $1,498) 
$999 (REGULARLY $1,498)

