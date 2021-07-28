Shopping

The 41 Best Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021

By ETonline Staff
The biggest sales of the year is here!  The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to all shoppers after a week of exclusive  access to Nordy Club cardmembers with either the Icon, Ambassador or Influencer status. Now everyone can take advantage of the deep discounts, and Nordstrom has pulled out all the stops, offering deals on luxury candles, sleek activewear, great shoes and so much more. Now that everyone can shop the sale, these amazing deals are sure to go FAST. So get into it! 

Deals span across categories of fashion, beauty and home, and they're selling fast! If you're a Nordstrom cardholder, expect to find a ton of your favorite brands on sale, such as Spanx, Nike, Zella, Alo, Adidas, Ugg, Diptyque, Barefoot Dreams, Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, NARS, MAC, Olaplex, T3, NuFace, Kiehl's, Urban Outfitters, Dyson, Vince, Veronica Beard, Good American, Levi's, Free People, Madewell, Topshop, Coach, Longchamp, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs and so many more.

Nordstrom cardholders those without can shop the sale from now through Aug. 8. But we promise: You're not going to want to wait too long. 

Browse through the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and purchase these best-sellers ASAP or add them to your wish list to scoop up tomorrow once the sale opens to the public. Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Need help? Shop all of ET Style's selections from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Nars Afterglow Lip Shine Gloss Set
Nars Afterglow Lip Shine Gloss Set
Nars Afterglow Lip Shine Gloss Set
Get this set of Afterglow Lip Shine Gloss from Nars for 42% off the regular price. It includes three shades: Orgasm (peachy pink with golden shimmer), Laguna (shimmering bronze with gold pearl) and Broken Glass (shimmering clear with reflective pearl).
$45 (REGULARLY $78)
Coach Marlow Leather Crossbody Bag
Coach Marlow Leather Crossbody Bag
Coach Marlow Leather Crossbody Bag
This Coach crossbody is the perfect everyday bag. Design features include smooth leather, turn-lock closure and a removable chain strap. 
$100 (REGULARLY $195)
Alo Cover Tank
Alo Cover Tank
Alo Cover Tank
Wear this cropped tank with faux wrap hem over jeans, leggings, sweatpants, anything!
$35 (REGULARLY $54)
Beyond Yoga Space Dye Square Neck Crop Tank & Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings
Beyond Yoga Space Dye Square Neck Crop Tank & Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings
Beyond Yoga Space Dye Square Neck Crop Tank & Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings
Beyond Yoga is a go-to activewear brand for stars like Jennifer Lopez. Get the matching cropped tank and legging set. 
TOP: $46 (REGULARLY $74)
LEGGING: $63 (REGULARLY $97)
Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set
Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set
Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set
Now's your chance to try out Le Labo fragrances. Get the three-scent discovery set to experience what luxury smells like. 
$65
Bonobos Slim Fit Performance Pants
Bonobos Slim Fit Performance Pants
Bonobos Slim Fit Performance Pants
Stay comfortable and cool while on the move. These slim-fitting pants with a discreet drawstring are soon to become your go-to pair. 
$60 (REGULARLY $98)
Versace 56mm Gradient Butterfly Sunglasses
Versace 56mm Gradient Butterfly Sunglasses
Versace 56mm Gradient Butterfly Sunglasses
If you've been putting off getting Versace statement shades, now's the time to splurge. These Gradient Butterfly Sunglasses are 36% off.
$161 (REGULARLY $251)
Zella Live In Jogger Pants
Zella Live In Jogger Pants
Zella Live In Jogger Pants
With over 1,100 reviews, these lightweight Zella Live In Jogger Pants are a must buy. These Zella Jogger Pants are comfortable and perfect to wear to lounge around in, run errands or work out.
$40 (REGULARLY $59)
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser Set
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser Set
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser Set
This Kiehl's skincare set comes with the Ultra Facial Cleanser, Ultra Facial Cream, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado and a travel size of the Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum. 
$88 (REGULARLY $156)
Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra
Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra
Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra
With sizes from B to H, this Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra comes with up to 4 hook closures and a set of removable straps. This convertible strapless bra features support, very light padding, and soft fabric for a no-show look.
$40 (REGULARLY $68)
Adidas PureBoost 21 Primegreen Running Shoe
Adidas PureBoost 21 Primegreen Running Shoe
Adidas PureBoost 21 Primegreen Running Shoe
Get Adidas PureBoost running shoes for under $90. 
$85 (REGULARLY $130)
Alo Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Alo Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Alo Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Save on this bestselling Alo Airlift legging. 
$70 (REGULARLY $114)
rag & bone Dre Slim Ankle Boyfriend Jeans
rag & bone Dre Slim Ankle Boyfriend Jeans
rag & bone Dre Slim Ankle Boyfriend Jeans
Cut from stretch denim and slung low on the waist, these boyfriend jeans have that perfect combo of cool style and laid-back comfort.
$150 (REGULARLY $225)
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set
A limited-edition skin care set featuring full sizes of Charlotte's Magic Cream, Magic Eye Rescue and Magic Serum for dewy, glowing skin.
$160 (REGULARLY $240)
Söfft Carrey Slide Sandal
Sofft Carrey Slide Sandal
Söfft Carrey Slide Sandal
These Carrey Slide Sandals from Söfft are as cushy as they look. 
$70 (REGULARLY $110)
Baublebar Mini Alidia Ring
Baublebar Mini Alidia Ring
Baublebar Mini Alidia Ring
This Mini Alidia Ring from Baublebar is a favorite of Julia Roberts. 
$30 (REGULARLY $44)
Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Short Pajamas
Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Short Pajamas
Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Short Pajamas
In need of a temptingly soft shorty pajama set? Look no further than this style  with contrast piping outlines. 
$30 (REGULARLY $49)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Leopard Dog Sweater
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Leopard Dog Sweater
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Leopard Dog Sweater
Your pup deserves the cozy comfort of her own Barefoot Dreams cardigan. 
$30 (REGULARLY $45)
Tory Burch Carson Leather Hobo Bag
Tory Burch Carson Leather Hobo Bag
Tory Burch Carson Leather Hobo Bag
No one makes a hobo bag chic quite the way Tory Burch does. Shop now to get this one for more than $180 off the regular price. 
$275 (REGULARLY $458)
UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie
UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie
UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie
These glitzed up booties are one of the hottest Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items.
$75 (REGULARLY $110)
True & Co True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette
True & Co True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette
True & Co True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette
This True & Co True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette is wireless and seamless. Wear under anything for a completely smooth finish.
$29 (REGULARLY $44)
Slip Pure Silk White Queen Pillowcase Duo
Slip Pure Silk White Queen Pillowcase Duo
Slip Pure Silk White Queen Pillowcase Duo
The Slip silk pillowcases are a staple for your beauty sleep. 
$125 (REGULARLY $178)
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Every year the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings sell out fast, so get yours when you get the chance! 
$65 (REGULARLY $98)
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Running Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Running Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Running Shorts
These lightweight and breathable running are a workout staple. 
$23 (REGULARLY $30)
Oribe Magic Duo Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set
Oribe Magic Duo Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set
Oribe Magic Duo Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set
Another super popular beauty exclusive that comes back every year is this Oribe set that comes with full sizes of the Gold Lust Dry Shampoo and Dry Texturizing Spray. 
$64 (REGULARLY $96)
Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper
Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper
Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper
Take 30% off cozy shearling Ugg slippers. The subtle platform rubber sole makes the pair great for indoor and outdoor wear. 
$70 (REGULARLY $100)
NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit
NuFace White Trinity Facial Toning Kit
NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit
If you're looking to splurge on an at-home facial tool, opt for the cult-favorite, microcurrent NuFace Trinity device. 
$199 (REGULARLY $339)
Vince Pima Cotton Sleeveless Dress
Vince Pima Cotton Sleeveless Dress
Vince Pima Cotton Sleeveless Dress
It's time to start going out again. This Pima Cotton Sleeveless Dress from Vince guarantees you'll look good when you do. 
$140 (REGULARLY $225)
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
These Zella leggings were a hit last year, now they're on sale again! Get workout ready with these stretchy figure-hugging leggings, featuring a fitted no-slip waist band. These Zella leggings can hold up to even the most strenuous activities. Think: hiking, trail running and rock climbing. 
$39 (REGULARLY $59)
Nordstrom Soft Wash Wave Quilt & Sham Set
Nordstrom Soft Wash Wave Quilt & Sham Set
Nordstrom Soft Wash Wave Quilt & Sham Set
Wave-textured quilting adds a homespun touch to the look of this quilt and matching shams made from comfortable and cozy cotton.
$85 AND UP (REGULARLY $169)
Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Nike sneakers are extremely popular during the Anniversary Sale. Save $45 on the breathable and lightweight React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 style to add to your collection of Nike shoes. 
$100 (REGULARLY $145)
Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote
Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote
Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote
Perfect for commuting to work or a weekend getaway, this water-resistant nylon tote is a Nordstrom customer favorite. 
$120 (REGULARLY $195)
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle
The perfect everyday use water bottle. Bring this Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle with you on your hike, beach days, and more!
$33 (REGULARLY $45)
Nike React Escape Run Running Shoe
Nike React Escape Run Running Shoe
Nike React Escape Run Running Shoe
Designed to support the biometrics of a woman's foot, the Nike React Escape Run Running Shoe features springy foam and a tread specifically made for the city. 
$75 (REGULARLY $100)
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
A limited-edition set of five travel size Diptyque candles, featuring their bestselling scents. 
$60 (REGULARLY $82)
Tory Burch Carson Zip Top Crossbody Bag
Tory Burch Carson Zip Top Crossbody Bag
Tory Burch Carson Zip Top Crossbody Bag
The Tory Burch Carson Zip Top Crossbody Bag is an instant wardrobe staple. 
$150 (REGULARLY $248)
La Mer Travel Size Crème de la Mer Set
La Mer Travel Size Crème de la Mer Set
La Mer Travel Size Crème de la Mer Set
Now's your chance to score a deal on La Mer. This limited-edition set includes travel sizes of the iconic Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, the Cleansing Foam, the Treatment Lotion and the Renewal Oil. 
$95 (REGULARLY $182)
UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
An indulgently plush slide slipper to take your at-home comfort to the next level. 
$60 (REGULARLY $90)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan (Plus)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan (Plus)
You'll never want to take off this cozy Barefoot Dreams Cardigan. 
$77 (REGULARLY $116)
UGG Karoline Fleece Robe
UGG Karoline Fleece Robe
UGG Karoline Fleece Robe
A cozy and comfortable robe which features a shawl collar, a tie-waist belt and side pockets. This UGG Karoline Fleece Robe is also available in grey, beige, and a leopard print.
$87 (REGULARLY $130)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams blankets rarely go on sale. Add the super soft CozyChic throw to wish list right now. 
$98 (REGULARLY $147)

