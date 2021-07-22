The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to all Nordy Club cardholders, those with Icon, Ambassador, and Influencer status. If you’re not a Nordy Club cardmember, you can still preview the sale and prepare to shop yourself when one of Nordstrom’s biggest sale events of the year opens to the public, on July 28. But if you’re getting nervous about that perfect purchase on your wishlist selling out before the sale opens to the public, you can sign up to become a Nordy Club cardholder today!

This year, there are plenty of delightfully large discounts on deliciously scented candles, plus some beautifully designed diffusers that will help make your place smell amazing. From brands like Nest, Campo, Pura, and Voluspa, shop classic jar candles, reed diffusers, essential oils and more to help you craft the perfect scent-scape for your space.

Below are some of the best luxury candle and diffuser deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set Nordstrom Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set This scented candle set includes five candles in a variety of floral and earthy scents that produce notes of rose, figs and lavender when lit. The candles in this set are all travel-sized, so you can easily make anywhere smell as lovely as your home. $60 (REGULARLY $82) Buy Now

Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser Nordstrom Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser This electric aromatherapy diffuser disperses cool, essential oil-filled mist into your space. With its built-in timer and chic design, this diffuser will add ambience with barely any effort on your part-- just add water and your essential oil of choice and you’re good to go! $56 (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Campo Pure Destination Set of 3 Essential Oils Nordstrom Campo Pure Destination Set of 3 Essential Oils This 3-pack of essential oils is inspired by different landscapes to help bring notes of nature into your living room. Visit the ocean with wafts of lavender and bergamot, the canyon with the smell of eucalyptus and sandalwood, and the desert, with scents of grapefruit, sage and cedarwood. Plus, the oils come in a cute flap clutch! $46 (REGULARLY $69) Buy Now

Cancelled Plans Alone Time Candle Nordstrom Cancelled Plans Alone Time Candle It’s time to stop pretending cancelled plans are always a bad thing. This Alone Time candle from Cancelled Plans celebrates a suddenly-free evening with the cozy and calming scents of lavender, eucalyptus, and rosemary. $25 (REGULARLY $32) Buy Now

Pura x Capri Blue Smart Home Diffuser & Fragrance Set Nordstrom Pura x Capri Blue Smart Home Diffuser & Fragrance Set This smart home diffuser can plug into any outlet in your place and is run through an app on your phone, so you can control the way your space smells whenever, wherever. Customize when the device runs and the intensity level of the scent you choose, as well as the built-in nightlight. This set comes with the smart diffuser and four vials of the Pura Volcano scent, which has notes of citrus, vanilla, and sandalwood. $76 (REGULARLY $108) Buy Now

