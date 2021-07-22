Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Deals on Luxury Candles and Diffusers to Make Your Home Smell Amazing
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to all Nordy Club cardholders, those with Icon, Ambassador, and Influencer status. If you’re not a Nordy Club cardmember, you can still preview the sale and prepare to shop yourself when one of Nordstrom’s biggest sale events of the year opens to the public, on July 28. But if you’re getting nervous about that perfect purchase on your wishlist selling out before the sale opens to the public, you can sign up to become a Nordy Club cardholder today!
This year, there are plenty of delightfully large discounts on deliciously scented candles, plus some beautifully designed diffusers that will help make your place smell amazing. From brands like Nest, Campo, Pura, and Voluspa, shop classic jar candles, reed diffusers, essential oils and more to help you craft the perfect scent-scape for your space.
Below are some of the best luxury candle and diffuser deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
RELATED CONTENT:
The 15 Best Home Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop The Best Deals Under $50
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals Under $25
Royal-Approved Finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Deals We Can't Resist