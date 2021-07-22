Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Deals on Luxury Candles and Diffusers to Make Your Home Smell Amazing

By Danica Creahan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to all Nordy Club cardholders, those with Icon, Ambassador, and Influencer status. If you’re not a Nordy Club cardmember, you can still preview the sale and prepare to shop yourself when one of Nordstrom’s biggest sale events of the year opens to the public, on July 28. But if you’re getting nervous about that perfect purchase on your wishlist selling out before the sale opens to the public, you can sign up to become a Nordy Club cardholder today!

This year, there are plenty of delightfully large discounts on deliciously scented candles, plus some beautifully designed diffusers that will help make your place smell amazing. From brands like Nest, Campo, Pura, and Voluspa, shop classic jar candles, reed diffusers, essential oils and more to help you craft the perfect scent-scape for your space.  

Below are some of the best luxury candle and diffuser deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Voluspa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio
Voluspa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio
Nordstrom
Voluspa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio
The Anniversary Sale is the perfect time to get deals on beloved Voluspa candles. This set includes the Italian Bellini, Saijo Persimmon and Laguna scents, all in adorably designed tins. 
$20 (REGULARLY $30)
Jo Malone London Candle Set
Peony & Blush Suede and Lime Basil & Mandarin Candle Set
Jo Malone London
Jo Malone London Candle Set
This limited-edition set of candles come in a two-pack with the dreamy scents of Peony & Blush Suede and Lime Basil & Mandarin. 
$98 (REGULARLY $140)
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Nordstrom
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
This scented candle set includes five candles in a variety of floral and earthy scents that produce notes of rose, figs and lavender when lit. The candles in this set are all travel-sized, so you can easily make anywhere smell as lovely as your home. 
$60 (REGULARLY $82)
Malin + Goetz Votive Candle Set
Malin + Goetz Votive Candle Set
Nordstrom
Malin + Goetz Votive Candle Set
A candle set featuring three votive candles in moody scents including Dark Rum, Cannabis and Leather.
$42 ($60 VALUE)
Nest Bamboo & Grapefruit Diffuser Set
Nest Bamboo & Grapefruit Diffuser Set
Nordstrom
Nest Bamboo & Grapefruit Diffuser Set
This limited-edition diffuser set comes with a bamboo and a grapefruit reed diffuser, with notes of floral and citrus to help craft a welcoming aroma in your space that can last up to 90 days.
$67 (REGULARLY $100)
Cancelled Plans Take It Easy Candle
Cancelled Plans Take It Easy Candle
Nordstrom
Cancelled Plans Take It Easy Candle
Light this candle to remind yourself to appreciate the little things in life, because sometimes you just need to slow down and smell the clean-burning, hand-poured coconut and apricot wax with notes of sandalwood, agave, grapefruit, and vanilla.
$25 (REGULARLY $32)
Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser
Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser
Nordstrom
Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser
This electric aromatherapy diffuser disperses cool, essential oil-filled mist into your space. With its built-in timer and chic design, this diffuser will add ambience with barely any effort on your part-- just add water and your essential oil of choice and you’re good to go!  
$56 (REGULARLY $70)
Serene House Revitalize & Focus 3-Pack Essential Oils
Serene House Revitalize & Focus 3-Pack Essential Oils
Nordstrom
Serene House Revitalize & Focus 3-Pack Essential Oils
Use this 3-pack of essential oils with your diffuser to revitalize, uplift, and focus yourself through luxurious scents.
$24 (REGULARLY $30)
Campo Pure Destination Set of 3 Essential Oils
Campo Pure Destination Set of 3 Essential Oils
Nordstrom
Campo Pure Destination Set of 3 Essential Oils
This 3-pack of essential oils is inspired by different landscapes to help bring notes of nature into your living room. Visit the ocean with wafts of lavender and bergamot, the canyon with the smell of eucalyptus and sandalwood, and the desert, with scents of grapefruit, sage and cedarwood. Plus, the oils come in a cute flap clutch!
$46 (REGULARLY $69)
Cancelled Plans Alone Time Candle
Cancelled Plans Alone Time Candle
Nordstrom
Cancelled Plans Alone Time Candle
It’s time to stop pretending cancelled plans are always a bad thing. This Alone Time candle from Cancelled Plans celebrates a suddenly-free evening with the cozy and calming scents of lavender, eucalyptus, and rosemary.
$25 (REGULARLY $32)
Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo
Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo
Nordstrom
Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo
This pair of scented candles come in stunning glass jars covered in floral designs and feature the scents Baltic Amber and Goji Tarocco Orange.
$25 (REGULARLY $38)
Pura x Capri Blue Smart Home Diffuser & Fragrance Set
Pura x Capri Blue Smart Home Diffuser & Fragrance Set
Nordstrom
Pura x Capri Blue Smart Home Diffuser & Fragrance Set
This smart home diffuser can plug into any outlet in your place and is run through an app on your phone, so you can control the way your space smells whenever, wherever. Customize when the device runs and the intensity level of the scent you choose, as well as the built-in nightlight. This set comes with the smart diffuser and four vials of the Pura Volcano scent, which has notes of citrus, vanilla, and sandalwood.
$76 (REGULARLY $108)

