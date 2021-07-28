Shopping

The 19 Best Home Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021

By ETOnline Staff
ICYMI: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to all shoppersl Get ready to shop, because this is one of the biggest sale events of the year, running from July 28 through August 8. Because Nordy Club and Nordstrom cardmembers have had access to the sale for a bit, stock on some of the best deals is running low. That means you have a limited time to scoop up these deep discounts.

There are tons of stylish and useful home goods deals that are just too good to pass up at this year's sale. Shoppers can find anniversary sale items from their favorite brands like Fellow, Schott Zwiesel, Pendleton, Deny Designs. Shopping for towel sets, glassware, candles, coffee-making sets and mugs has never been so fun!

Below are some of the best home deals at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Need more? Shop ET Style's picks of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Home Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
Not a regular blanket or the Barefoot Dreams Cardigan everyone loves, Khloe Kardashian has been spotted toting this fabulous throw around. On the couch or on the bed, this blank adds comfort and character to anyone's home.
$120 (REGULARLY $180)
Gravity Cotton Weighted Blanket
Gravity Cotton Weighted Blanket
Keep calm and sleep on with this Cotton Weighted Blanket from Gravity.
$137 (REGULARLY $205)
Steamery Cirrus No. 2 Steamer
Steamery Cirrus No. 2 Steamer
Make sure you head back to work wrinkle-free with the Cirrus No. 2 Steamer from Steamery. 
$99 (REGULARLY $130)
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
For comfort on the go, get this travel size scented candle scent, so anywhere can smell like home. This set includes five candles in a variety of floral and earthy scents that produce notes of rose, figs, and lavender when lit.
$60 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $82)
Indigo Abstract Brush Strokes Framed Wall Art
Indigo Abstract Brush Strokes Framed Wall
Indigo Abstract Brush Strokes Framed Wall Art
This fade-resistant abstract print from Deny Designs has a smooth matte finish and is available in a variety of shapes and frame options.
$13 AND UP AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $20)
Pendleton Ganado Stripe 6-Piece Towel Set
Pendleton Ganado Stripe 6-Piece Towel Set
This towel set features two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths in cotton terry textured with a sleek and funky geometric design and is ready to be put on display in your bathroom. 
$77 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $115)
Larq Self Cleaning Water Bottle
Larq Self Cleaning Water Bottle
When you head back to the office, this Self Cleaning Water Bottle from Larq guarantees always have a clean water bottle to sip from. 
$76 (REGULARLY $95)
Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set
Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set
To keep your coffee warm while you slowly sip in the morning, this mug comes with a charging base that uses magnetic induction energy to keep your mug at around 135º. The base also doubles as a wireless phone charger!
$50 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $75)
Five Two by Food52 Essential Set of 4 Flour Sack Kitchen Towels
Five Two by Food52 Essential Set of 4 Flour Sack Kitchen Towels
No farmhouse-style kitchen is complete without these flour sack kitchen towels by Food52. Grab them in maple for less at Nordstrom.
$31 (REGULARLY $40)
Fellow Mighty Stagg [X] Pour Over Set
Fellow Mighty Stagg [X] Pour Over Set
This pour-over dripper includes a ratio aid to help you make that much-needed cup of coffee just right every time. The set includes a Stagg [X] dripper, double wall glass carafe, and paper filters.
$59 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $79)
Aarke Sparkling Water Maker
Aarke Sparkling Water Maker
Skip the aluminum cans and plastic bottles and do yourself (and the planet) a favor by getting your own personal sparkling water maker. This aesthetically-pleasing carbonator will let you have all the sparkling water you want, whenever you want it. All you need to do is add a cylinder of CO2, fit a bottle in the machine, push and hold the lever until there's a buzz, and release. Voila! you've got homemade sparkling water. 
$199 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $249)
Maelin+Goetz Votive Candle Set
Maelin+Goetz Votive Candle Set
This set features three candles in the cozy scents of dark rum, cannabis, and leather. You can burn these babies for up to 3 hours to add some warm ambience to your space.
$42 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $60)
Medipop Magic Box UV LED Sterilizer
Medipop Magic Box UV LED Sterilizer
Keep your phone and other small items clean with the Medipop Magic Box UV LED Sterilizer.
$45 (REGULARLY $68)
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
This stylish electric kettle has variable temperature control and a hold mode that can keep the water just right for up to 60 minutes to make tea-time near-effortless.
$120 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $169)
Peri Home Chenille Lattice Comforter Set
Peri Home Chenille Lattice Comforter Set
Your bed can be as comfortable as this one looks with the Chenille Lattice Comforter Set from Peri Home. 
$87 AND UP (REGULARLY $100 AND UP)
Schott Zwiesel Fortessa Tritan Forte Set of 2 Universal Tumblers
Schott Zwiesel Fortessa Tritan Forte Set of 2 Universal Tumblers
This pair of mid-century modern tumblers are made of durable, scratch-resistant glass and are more than ready for a nightcap.
$11 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $16)
Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser
Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser
This electric aromatherapy diffuser disperses cool, essential oil-filled mist into your space. With its built-in timer and chic design, this diffuser will add ambience with barely any effort on your part-- just add water and your essential oil of choice and you’re good to go!  
$56 (REGULARLY $70)
Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self-Watering Indoor Garden
Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self-Watering Indoor Garden
Whether or not you have a green thumb, you can be a star plant parent with this self-watering indoor garden. The planter base has built-in water storage that can hold up to a month’s water for your garden. The kit also includes an LED lamp arm to provide the proper light, and three basil starter pods. 
$80 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $100)
Herschel Supply Co. Tech Novel Duffle Bag
Herschel Supply Co. Tech Novel Duffle Bag
This bag from Herschel is the one you want to take on weekend trips. It's crafted for durability, but the best part of this bag is it's special shoe compartment. 
$60 (REGULARLY $100)

