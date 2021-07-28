The 19 Best Home Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021
ICYMI: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to all shoppersl Get ready to shop, because this is one of the biggest sale events of the year, running from July 28 through August 8. Because Nordy Club and Nordstrom cardmembers have had access to the sale for a bit, stock on some of the best deals is running low. That means you have a limited time to scoop up these deep discounts.
There are tons of stylish and useful home goods deals that are just too good to pass up at this year's sale. Shoppers can find anniversary sale items from their favorite brands like Fellow, Schott Zwiesel, Pendleton, Deny Designs. Shopping for towel sets, glassware, candles, coffee-making sets and mugs has never been so fun!
Below are some of the best home deals at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Need more? Shop ET Style's picks of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
ET Style's Picks for the Best Home Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:
