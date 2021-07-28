ICYMI: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to all shoppersl Get ready to shop, because this is one of the biggest sale events of the year, running from July 28 through August 8. Because Nordy Club and Nordstrom cardmembers have had access to the sale for a bit, stock on some of the best deals is running low. That means you have a limited time to scoop up these deep discounts.

There are tons of stylish and useful home goods deals that are just too good to pass up at this year's sale. Shoppers can find anniversary sale items from their favorite brands like Fellow, Schott Zwiesel, Pendleton, Deny Designs. Shopping for towel sets, glassware, candles, coffee-making sets and mugs has never been so fun!

Below are some of the best home deals at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Need more? Shop ET Style's picks of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Home Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set Nordstrom Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set For comfort on the go, get this travel size scented candle scent, so anywhere can smell like home. This set includes five candles in a variety of floral and earthy scents that produce notes of rose, figs, and lavender when lit. $60 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $82) Buy Now

Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set Nordstrom Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set To keep your coffee warm while you slowly sip in the morning, this mug comes with a charging base that uses magnetic induction energy to keep your mug at around 135º. The base also doubles as a wireless phone charger! $50 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

Aarke Sparkling Water Maker Nordstrom Aarke Sparkling Water Maker Skip the aluminum cans and plastic bottles and do yourself (and the planet) a favor by getting your own personal sparkling water maker. This aesthetically-pleasing carbonator will let you have all the sparkling water you want, whenever you want it. All you need to do is add a cylinder of CO2, fit a bottle in the machine, push and hold the lever until there's a buzz, and release. Voila! you've got homemade sparkling water. $199 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $249) Buy Now

Maelin+Goetz Votive Candle Set Nordstrom Maelin+Goetz Votive Candle Set This set features three candles in the cozy scents of dark rum, cannabis, and leather. You can burn these babies for up to 3 hours to add some warm ambience to your space. $42 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle Nordstrom Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle This stylish electric kettle has variable temperature control and a hold mode that can keep the water just right for up to 60 minutes to make tea-time near-effortless. $120 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $169) Buy Now

Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser Nordstrom Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser This electric aromatherapy diffuser disperses cool, essential oil-filled mist into your space. With its built-in timer and chic design, this diffuser will add ambience with barely any effort on your part-- just add water and your essential oil of choice and you’re good to go! $56 (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Early Access Is Open to Shop Now

20 Leggings Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Anyone Can Shop Now

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals So Far

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: 15 Best Deals on Underwear and Bras

Royal-Approved Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Best Scented Candles From Diptyque, Le Labo and More

12 Luxury Candles On Sale At Nordstrom Right Now

Spanx Launches a Collection of Faux Leather Leggings

20 Leggings Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Anyone Can Shop Now

Dua Lipa and Puma Launch New Mayze Platform Sneaker -- Shop It Now

Kate Spade Sunglasses, Handbags and More Are 75% Off at Nordstrom Rack

Jodie Foster Accepts Golden Globe Win in Chic Pajamas

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Announces Team USA Loungewear Partnership

Prime Day Is Over, But Jennifer Garner's Hand Mixer Is Still 17% Off