Last Days to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Home Accessories

By ETOnline Staff
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals
Nordstrom

There are only a few days left of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but it's still packed with deals on home goods to make your house feel more welcoming as we enter the season of coziness. This is one of the biggest sale events of the year, but it ends this weekend. Nordy Club cardmembers and Nordstrom cardholders got to shop during the sale preview, but we've also been shopping from the start and picked out items that we think you'll actually use. 

There are tons of stylish and useful home goods deals that are just too good to pass up at this year's anniversary sale. Shoppers can find Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items from their favorite brands like Fellow, Schott Zwiesel, Pendleton, Deny Designs. Shopping for towel sets, glassware, candles, coffee-making sets and mugs has never been so fun! 

Below are some of the best home deals at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Need more? Shop ET Style's picks of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Home Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Steamery Cirrus No. 2 Steamer
Steamery Cirrus No. 2 Steamer
Nordstrom
Steamery Cirrus No. 2 Steamer
Make sure you head back to work wrinkle-free with the Cirrus No. 2 Steamer from Steamery. 
$99 (REGULARLY $130)
Peri Home Chenille Rose Shower Curtain
Peri Home Chenille Rose Shower Curtain
Nordstrom
Peri Home Chenille Rose Shower Curtain
This shower curtain has a gorgeous textured design for a touch of class in the bath. 
$26 (REGULARLY $40)
Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser
Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser
Nordstrom
Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser
This electric aromatherapy diffuser disperses cool, essential oil-filled mist into your space. With its built-in timer and chic design, this diffuser will add ambience with barely any effort on your part-- just add water and your essential oil of choice and you’re good to go!  
$56 (REGULARLY $70)
Hydro Flask 16-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle
Hydro Flask 16-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle
Nordstrom
Hydro Flask 16-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle
If you like driving with a beverage (hot or cold), the Hydro Flask 16-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle is what you want. It's practically spill-proof thanks to the Flex-sip Lid. 
$28 (REGULARLY $38)
Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self-Watering Indoor Garden
Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden
Nordstrom
Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self-Watering Indoor Garden
Whether or not you have a green thumb, you can be a star plant parent with this self-watering indoor garden. The planter base has built-in water storage that can hold up to a month’s water for your garden. The kit also includes an LED lamp arm to provide the proper light, and three basil starter pods. 
$80 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $100)
MALIN+GOETZ Votive Candle Set
Votive Candle Set
Nordstrom
MALIN+GOETZ Votive Candle Set
This set features three candles in the cozy scents of dark rum, cannabis, and leather. You can burn these babies for up to 3 hours to add some warm ambience to your space.
$42 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $60)
Medipop Magic Box UV LED Sterilizer
Medipop Magic Box UV LED Sterilizer
Nordstrom
Medipop Magic Box UV LED Sterilizer
Keep your phone and other small items clean with the Medipop Magic Box UV LED Sterilizer.
$45 (REGULARLY $68)
Larq Self Cleaning Water Bottle
Larq Self Cleaning Water Bottle
Nordstrom
Larq Self Cleaning Water Bottle
When you head back to the office, this Self Cleaning Water Bottle from Larq guarantees always have a clean water bottle to sip from. 
$76 (REGULARLY $95)
Aarke Sparkling Water Maker
Sparkling Water Maker
Nordstrom
Aarke Sparkling Water Maker
Skip the aluminum cans and plastic bottles and do yourself (and the planet) a favor by getting your own personal sparkling water maker. This aesthetically-pleasing carbonator will let you have all the sparkling water you want, whenever you want it. All you need to do is add a cylinder of CO2, fit a bottle in the machine, push and hold the lever until there's a buzz, and release. Voila! you've got homemade sparkling water. 
$199 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $249)
Fellow Mighty Stagg [X] Pour Over Set
Mighty Stagg [X] Pour Over Set
Nordstrom
Fellow Mighty Stagg [X] Pour Over Set
This pour-over dripper includes a ratio aid to help you make that much-needed cup of coffee just right every time. The set includes a Stagg [X] dripper, double wall glass carafe, and paper filters.
$59 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $79)
Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set
Ui Mug & Warmer Set
Nordstrom
Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set
To keep your coffee warm while you slowly sip in the morning, this mug comes with a charging base that uses magnetic induction energy to keep your mug at around 135º. The base also doubles as a wireless phone charger!
$50 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $75)
Gravity Cotton Weighted Blanket
Gravity Cotton Weighted Blanket
Nordstrom
Gravity Cotton Weighted Blanket
Keep calm and sleep on with this Cotton Weighted Blanket from Gravity.
$137 (REGULARLY $205)
Pendleton Ganado Stripe 6-Piece Towel Set
Ganado Stripe 6-Piece Towel Set
Nordstrom
Pendleton Ganado Stripe 6-Piece Towel Set
This towel set features two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths in cotton terry textured with a sleek and funky geometric design and is ready to be put on display in your bathroom. 
$77 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $115)
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
In the Wild Throw Blanket.png
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
Not a regular blanket or the Barefoot Dreams Cardigan everyone loves, Khloe Kardashian has been spotted toting this fabulous throw around. On the couch or on the bed, this blank adds comfort and character to anyone's home.
$120 (REGULARLY $180)
Indigo Abstract Brush Strokes Framed Wall Art
Deny Designs
Indigo Abstract Brush Strokes Framed Wall
Nordstrom
Indigo Abstract Brush Strokes Framed Wall Art
Deny Designs
This fade-resistant abstract print from Deny Designs has a smooth matte finish and is available in a variety of shapes and frame options.
$13 AND UP AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $20)
Nordstrom Hydro Ribbed Organic Cotton Blend Bath Towel
Hydro Ribbed Organic Cotton Blend Bath Towel
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Hydro Ribbed Organic Cotton Blend Bath Towel
Step out of the bath and into heaven with the Hydro Ribbed Organic Cotton Blend Bath Towel from Nordstrom.
$20 (REGULARLY $29)
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Nordstrom
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
This stylish electric kettle has variable temperature control and a hold mode that can keep the water just right for up to 60 minutes to make tea-time near-effortless.
$120 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $169)
Peri Home Chenille Lattice Comforter Set
Peri Home Chenille Lattice Comforter Set
Nordstrom
Peri Home Chenille Lattice Comforter Set
Your bed can be as comfortable as this one looks with the Chenille Lattice Comforter Set from Peri Home. 
$87 AND UP (REGULARLY $100 AND UP)
Ted Baker London T-Border 300 Thread Count Sheet Set
Ted Baker London T-Border 300 Thread Count Sheet Set
Nordstrom
Ted Baker London T-Border 300 Thread Count Sheet Set
300 thread count sheets. From Ted Baker. On sale. Need we say more? 
$88 AND UP (REGULARLY $134 AND UP)

