Last Days to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Home Accessories
There are only a few days left of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but it's still packed with deals on home goods to make your house feel more welcoming as we enter the season of coziness. This is one of the biggest sale events of the year, but it ends this weekend. Nordy Club cardmembers and Nordstrom cardholders got to shop during the sale preview, but we've also been shopping from the start and picked out items that we think you'll actually use.
There are tons of stylish and useful home goods deals that are just too good to pass up at this year's anniversary sale. Shoppers can find Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items from their favorite brands like Fellow, Schott Zwiesel, Pendleton, Deny Designs. Shopping for towel sets, glassware, candles, coffee-making sets and mugs has never been so fun!
Below are some of the best home deals at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Need more? Shop ET Style's picks of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
ET Style's Picks for the Best Home Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale -- Shop the Best Deals on Leggings
Best Fall Fashion Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Still Time to Shop Activewear Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: 20 Best Deals on Underwear and Bras
Last Days to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Luggage Deals
Last Days to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Shoes
Last Days to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Celeb-Loved Products
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Almost Over - Last Days to Shop!
The Best Kate Spade and Coach Bags From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
Spanx Launches a Collection of Faux Leather Leggings
Dua Lipa and Puma Launch New Mayze Platform Sneaker -- Shop It Now
Kate Spade Sunglasses, Handbags and More Are 75% Off at Nordstrom Rack
Jodie Foster Accepts Golden Globe Win in Chic Pajamas
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Announces Team USA Loungewear Partnership
Prime Day Is Over, But Jennifer Garner's Hand Mixer Is Still 17% Off