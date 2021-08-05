There are only a few days left of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but it's still packed with deals on home goods to make your house feel more welcoming as we enter the season of coziness. This is one of the biggest sale events of the year, but it ends this weekend. Nordy Club cardmembers and Nordstrom cardholders got to shop during the sale preview, but we've also been shopping from the start and picked out items that we think you'll actually use.

There are tons of stylish and useful home goods deals that are just too good to pass up at this year's anniversary sale. Shoppers can find Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items from their favorite brands like Fellow, Schott Zwiesel, Pendleton, Deny Designs. Shopping for towel sets, glassware, candles, coffee-making sets and mugs has never been so fun!

Below are some of the best home deals at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Need more? Shop ET Style's picks of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Home Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser Nordstrom Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser This electric aromatherapy diffuser disperses cool, essential oil-filled mist into your space. With its built-in timer and chic design, this diffuser will add ambience with barely any effort on your part-- just add water and your essential oil of choice and you’re good to go! $56 (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

MALIN+GOETZ Votive Candle Set Nordstrom MALIN+GOETZ Votive Candle Set This set features three candles in the cozy scents of dark rum, cannabis, and leather. You can burn these babies for up to 3 hours to add some warm ambience to your space. $42 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Aarke Sparkling Water Maker Nordstrom Aarke Sparkling Water Maker Skip the aluminum cans and plastic bottles and do yourself (and the planet) a favor by getting your own personal sparkling water maker. This aesthetically-pleasing carbonator will let you have all the sparkling water you want, whenever you want it. All you need to do is add a cylinder of CO2, fit a bottle in the machine, push and hold the lever until there's a buzz, and release. Voila! you've got homemade sparkling water. $199 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $249) Buy Now

Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set Nordstrom Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set To keep your coffee warm while you slowly sip in the morning, this mug comes with a charging base that uses magnetic induction energy to keep your mug at around 135º. The base also doubles as a wireless phone charger! $50 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle Nordstrom Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle This stylish electric kettle has variable temperature control and a hold mode that can keep the water just right for up to 60 minutes to make tea-time near-effortless. $120 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $169) Buy Now

