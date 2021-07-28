Can't have enough shoes? Well, you're in luck as the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has a ton of deals on all types of footwear from top fashion brands. And right now, all shoppers can access Nordstrom's amazing deals on trendy sneakers and great shoes for fall.

The department store's biggest sale event of the year includes markdowns on sneakers, heels, sandals, boots and flats. Shoppers can find their favorite names among the deals such as Steve Madden, Adidas, UGG, Nike, Marc Fisher LTD, Vans, Vince Camuto, Tory Burch and more. From stylish shoes to practical footwear, you'll find it all at the Anniversary Sale.

Whether you need fresh footwear to head back to school, to step out in style on campus, or for heading back into the office, Nordstrom has you covered at their annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. With so many styles on sale, it can be a little overwhelming. So we've done the shopping for you! We've found all the best shoe deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale so you can get to shopping right now.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best shoe deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Need more? Shop ET Style's picks of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal Nordstrom Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal If you're not used to wearing dress shoes again, the low heel on these adorable daisy print mules from Chinese Laundry will ease you into dressing up for the office again. $40 (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Deals We Can't Resist

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop The Best Deals Under $50

Best Deals on Celeb-Loved Products at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals Under $25

The Best Celeb-Loved Products On Sale at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The 21 Best Activewear Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals Under $50

Zendaya's UGG Slippers Are on Sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Blankets

J.Lo's Beyond Yoga Leggings Are on Sale at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The 21 Best Activewear Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing -- Shop the Styles on Sale