Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: 20 Best Beauty Deals

We love the amazing deals on fashion items we're finding at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but the Beauty Exclusives are the can't-miss deals at this year's sale! Because it's Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year, expect huge markdowns on your favorite brands of makeup, skincare and hair products, along with limited-edition, multi-piece sets.

Whether you want to treat yourself to a few new beauty buys or you're looking for a great gift, the Nordstrom sale has deals on fan favorites from big beauty brands like NARS, Anastasia Beverly Hills, La Mer, Oribe, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl's, T3, NuFace, ghd, Diptyque, Voluspa, Slip, Sunday Riley, RevitaLash, Ouai and more.

Right now, every Nordy Club member can shop the deals before the sale opens to all on July 28 through Aug. 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder you can get a sneak peek at sale items, but if you sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today, as a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best beauty deals from the Nordstrom's sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Beauty Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Kopari Full Size Coconut Melt Set Nordstrom Kopari Full Size Coconut Melt Set This coconut melt set from Kopari can be used in a multitude of ways, from moisturizing to removing your makeup, as a shave oil or to reduce the appearance of dark under-eye circles. Megan Markle understands the importance and versatility of coconut oil, the Duchess of Sussex told Shape back in 2013: “[I use coconut oil] on my skin, on my hair as a deep conditioner and then even to cook with.” $35 (REGULARLY $56) Buy Now

