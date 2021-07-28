The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 is finally open to all shoppers, and Zendaya's UGGs are on sale! The UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper is 30% off for $70 (regularly $100) for a limited time. Nordstrom card members with the Icons and Ambassadors status had early access to shop, but now everyone can grab all of the deals offered at the department store's biggest sale event. (Read: That means the deals are gonna go fast!)

The Euphoria actress has been spotted in the cozy, comfy slip-on shoes. UGGs are a favorite among so many celebs on their off-duty days. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Selena Gomez and Irina Shayk have been seen wearing UGG slippers, boots and slides.

The UGG slipper has a foam-cushioned footbed, textured rubber sole and moisture-wicking lining. Be sure to check out additional UGG styles marked down for the Anniversary Sale, including more shoes, bedding, towels and loungewear.

Right now, every Nordstrom cardmember can shop the anniversary sale, regardless of their Nordy Club status before it opens to the public on July 28th. The sale ends on Aug. 8. If you want to unlock the early access benefits, be sure to sign up to apply and get approved for a Nordstrom credit card. As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase. Apply to be a Nordstrom Cardholder today!

Below, ET Style rounds up all the UGG deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

