Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 Is On! Shop Zendaya's UGG Slippers on Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
zendaya 1280
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 is finally open to all shoppers, and Zendaya's UGGs are on sale!  The UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper is 30% off for $70 (regularly $100) for a limited time. Nordstrom card members with the Icons and Ambassadors status had early access to shop, but now everyone can grab all of the deals offered at the department store's biggest sale event. (Read: That means the deals are gonna go fast!) 

The Euphoria actress has been spotted in the cozy, comfy slip-on shoes. UGGs are a favorite among so many celebs on their off-duty days. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Selena Gomez and Irina Shayk have been seen wearing UGG slippers, boots and slides. 

The UGG slipper has a foam-cushioned footbed, textured rubber sole and moisture-wicking lining. Be sure to check out additional UGG styles marked down for the Anniversary Sale, including more shoes, bedding, towels and loungewear. 

UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
$70 (REGULARLY $100)
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
$70 (REGULARLY $100)

Right now, every Nordstrom cardmember can shop the anniversary sale, regardless of their Nordy Club status before it opens to the public on July 28th. The sale ends on Aug. 8. If you want to unlock the early access benefits, be sure to sign up to apply and get approved for a Nordstrom credit card. As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase. Apply to be a Nordstrom Cardholder today!

Below, ET Style rounds up all the UGG deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now. 

UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
UGG Fluff Yeah Sandal
Nordstrom
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
$75 (REGULARLY $110)
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
Nordstrom
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
$75 (REGULARLY $110) AT NORDSTROM
UGG Biltmore Waterproof Chelsea Boot
UGG Biltmore Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Biltmore Waterproof Chelsea Boot
$90 (REGULARLY $140)
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
$80 (REGULARLY $160)
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
$80 (REGULARLY $160)
UGG Bixbee Bootie
UGG Bixbee Bootie
Nordstrom
UGG Bixbee Bootie
$35
UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie
UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie
Nordstrom
UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie
$75 (REGULARLY $110)
UGG Scuff Slipper
UGG Scuff Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Scuff Slipper
$55 (REGULARLY $80)
UGG Cozy II Scuff Slipper
UGG Cozy II Scuff Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Cozy II Scuff Slipper
$40 (REGULARLY $60)
UGG Cozette Slipper
UGG Cozette Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Cozette Slipper
$60 (REGULARLY $90)
UGG Cozette Slipper
UGG Cozette Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Cozette Slipper
$60 (REGULARLY $90)
UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater
UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater
Nordstrom
UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater
$59 (REGULARLY $88)
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket
$65 (REGULARLY $98)
UGG Hank Joggers
UGG Hank Joggers
Nordstrom
UGG Hank Joggers
$57 (REGULARLY $85)

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Blankets

The Best Kate Spade and Coach Bags From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

The 16 Best Shoe Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2021

18 Best Home Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing -- Shop the Styles on Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: 20 Best Beauty Deals

 