What Our Editors Are Buying from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
If you're like us, you love to shop, too. And savvy shoppers share good deals with their shopaholic friends! That's why the ET Style team is spilling details on what we're adding to cart these days, and right now it's all bout the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 is now open to all shoppers, and for the team that shops for a living, this sale is low-key our Olympic Games.
We've searched each and every category of the site for the very best deals that you'll want to grab ASAP. From the best-selling Spanx faux leather leggings to Jennifer Lopez's go-to workout wear from Beyond Yoga to the celeb-loved and ultra-soft Barefoot Dreams blankets, there are plenty of must-have items at a great deal. Plus, once the sale ends on August 8th, everything goes back to the original price, so be sure to shop now.
If you want to check out even more of our picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, we've also rounded up the best deals on shoes, beauty, everything for your home, plus finds under $50. Need more? Shop ET Style's picks of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Told you, we have you covered!
Watch The Download to see what our team has to say about their picks and shop them, ahead.
And, if you landed here from our previous segment where we broke down the items that were trending on TikTok, check out our picks below that are 100% worth the purchase.
