What Our Editors Are Buying from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By Marisa Runyon‍
Nordstrom

If you're like us, you love to shop, too. And savvy shoppers share good deals with their shopaholic friends! That's why the ET Style team is spilling details on what we're adding to cart these days, and right now it's all bout the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. 

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 is now open to all shoppers, and for the team that shops for a living, this sale is low-key our Olympic Games.

We've searched each and every category of the site for the very best deals that you'll want to grab ASAP. From the best-selling Spanx faux leather leggings to Jennifer Lopez's go-to workout wear from Beyond Yoga to the celeb-loved and ultra-soft Barefoot Dreams blankets, there are plenty of must-have items at a great deal. Plus, once the sale ends on August 8th, everything goes back to the original price, so be sure to shop now. 

If you want to check out even more of our picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, we've also rounded up the best deals on shoes, beauty, everything for your home, plus finds under $50. Need more? Shop ET Style's picks of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Told you, we have you covered!

Watch The Download to see what our team has to say about their picks and shop them, ahead. 

Beyond Yoga Space Dye Square Neck Crop Tank & Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings
Beyond Yoga is a go-to activewear brand for stars like Jennifer Lopez. Get the matching cropped tank and legging set. 
TOP: $46 (REGULARLY $74)
LEGGING: $63 (REGULARLY $97)
Beyond Yoga Twinkle Slim Racerback Sports Bra & Twinkle High Waist Biker Shorts
Whether you're cycling or running, this sparkly racerback sports bra and biker short will keep you cool and looking stylish. 
TOP: $45 (REGULARLY $68)
BOTTOM: $50 (REGULARLY $78)
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Every year the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings sell out fast, so get yours when you get the chance! 
$65 (REGULARLY $98)
Ugg Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
If you need a pair of comfortable shoes, let them be these Ugg Cozette Genuine Shearling Slippers.
$60 (REGULARLY $90)
Marc Fisher LTD Padmia Chelsea Boot
You won't regret scoring these super cool chelsea boots with chunky sole for fall. 
$100 (REGULARLY $189)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams blankets rarely go on sale. Add the super soft CozyChic throw to wish list right now. 
$98 (REGULARLY $147)
NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit
If you're looking to splurge on an at-home facial tool, opt for the cult-favorite, microcurrent NuFace Trinity device. 
$199 (REGULARLY $339)

And, if you landed here from our previous segment where we broke down the items that were trending on TikTok, check out our picks below that are 100% worth the purchase. 

SEASUM Tummy Control Slimming Booty Leggings
From achieving viral status on TikTok to glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers, these Seasum leggings are worth a spot in your closet -- no question about it. Even Lizzo is a fan!
$20 AND UP AT AMAZON
Gap High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans
Whether you're looking for a pair of jeans to get for the teen in your life or you simply want a tried-and-true affordable denim style to add to your collection, TikTok users have proven that Gap's High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans are a sure bet.
$70
Norvell Venetian Handheld Spray Tan Solution
TikTok user @sydneyyythekydneyyy swears by this solution for an even, never-orange tan. The guide color helps you to see where you've sprayed already so you'll never be splotchy again. 
$20 AT AMAZON
Beautify Beauties Ultra Fine Continuous Water Mister
Pair the sunless tanning solution with almost 40,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and you'll certainly find more than one use for this viral beauty product. TikTok users swear by the continuous spray of this bottle for a flawless self-tan application that results in an even skin tone. Trust us, you'll want to add this to your skincare routine.
$16 AT AMAZON
Drunk Elephant Sugared Koffie™ Almond Milk Body Scrub
Smells good enough to eat and leaves your skin deliciously smooth and moisturized. The perfect first step in your self tanning routine. 
$28 AT SEPHORA
Maybelline New York Brow Tattoo
Many of those who experimented with this brow gel for the first time on TikTok were skeptical until the satisfying moment when they peel the product off to reveal flawless brows.
$14 AT AMAZON
Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner
Spilled coffee in your car four years ago? Not a problem according to TikTok user @brittanyalbaranoo who showed us what this little machine can do. 
$89 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $110)

