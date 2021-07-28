Shopping

All of the Best Deals on Kiehl's at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
kiehl's
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally open to everyone (not just Nordstrom cardholders)! The department store's biggest sale event has a ton of epic deals shoppers won't want to miss, including fan favorites from beloved skincare brand Kiehl's.

Score huge discounts on some of the most popular skincare items from the line until Aug. 8. Deals include exclusive limited-edition sets and low prices on Kiehl's staples like the Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil, Facial Fuel Face Wash, Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer and so many more.

Check out more amazing beauty deals at the Anniversary Sale. You'll find markdowns on big brands like Laura Mercier, Charlotte Tilbury, MAC, NARS, Tom Ford, Slip, La Mer, Clinique, Ouai, Diptyque, Voluspa and T3. 

That's not all you'll find at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Shop ET Style's selection of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Hurry, deals are selling out fast!

Shop the best Kiehl's deals below.

Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
The Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil is one of the most popular items from Kiehl's. The facial oil and serum hybrid is meant to be applied at night to help smooth the skin's texture and restore hydration while you sleep. 
$84 (REGULARLY $125)
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser Set
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser Set
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser Set
This Kiehl's skincare set comes with the Ultra Facial Cleanser, Ultra Facial Cream, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado and a travel size of the Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum. 
$88 (REGULARLY $156)
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash
The Facial Fuel cleanser is a fan favorite, thanks to the refreshing gel formula that removes dirt, excess oil and impurities without drying out the skin. 
$39 (REGULARLY $59)
Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face & Neck Cream
Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face & Neck Cream
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face & Neck Cream
Apply this multi-targeting anti-aging face and neck cream to your face and neck twice a day to reduce wrinkles and even out skin tone and texture. 
$56 (REGULARLY $85)
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer
This jumbo refill of the Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer is a must-have for those loyal to the cult favorite. 
$49 (REGULARLY $76)
Kiehl's Clearly Corrective Set
Kiehl's Clearly Corrective Set
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Clearly Corrective Set
If dark spots are a skincare concern for you, choose this three-piece set that comes with two full sizes of the Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution serum and a mini size of the new Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum. 
$185 (REGULARLY $300)
Kiehl's Body Scrub Soap Duo
Body Scrub Soap Duo
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Body Scrub Soap Duo
This exfoliating bar soap helps to soothe exhausted muscles while removing dead skin. Its formula of oatmeal and bran helps to alleviate rough patches as it cleanses. Comes in a pack of two. 
$20 (REGULARLY $30)
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Tried and true, this is the hand cream our editors swear by. Never greasy and smells like heaven. 
$11 (REGULARLY $16)

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Blankets

The Absolute Best Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

What Our Editors Are Buying from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: 25 Best Deals Under $25

This Simple Beauty Secret Is More Than $50 Off at the Nordstrom Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Here -- Shop the 20 Best Deals on Le

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing -- Shop the Styles on Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: 25 Best Beauty Deals

Royal-Approved Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Luxury Candles On Sale At Nordstrom Right Now