All of the Best Deals on Kiehl's at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally open to everyone (not just Nordstrom cardholders)! The department store's biggest sale event has a ton of epic deals shoppers won't want to miss, including fan favorites from beloved skincare brand Kiehl's.

Score huge discounts on some of the most popular skincare items from the line until Aug. 8. Deals include exclusive limited-edition sets and low prices on Kiehl's staples like the Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil, Facial Fuel Face Wash, Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer and so many more.

Check out more amazing beauty deals at the Anniversary Sale. You'll find markdowns on big brands like Laura Mercier, Charlotte Tilbury, MAC, NARS, Tom Ford, Slip, La Mer, Clinique, Ouai, Diptyque, Voluspa and T3.

That's not all you'll find at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Shop ET Style's selection of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Hurry, deals are selling out fast!

Shop the best Kiehl's deals below.

Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil Nordstrom Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil The Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil is one of the most popular items from Kiehl's. The facial oil and serum hybrid is meant to be applied at night to help smooth the skin's texture and restore hydration while you sleep. $84 (REGULARLY $125) Buy Now

Kiehl's Clearly Corrective Set Nordstrom Kiehl's Clearly Corrective Set If dark spots are a skincare concern for you, choose this three-piece set that comes with two full sizes of the Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution serum and a mini size of the new Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum. $185 (REGULARLY $300) Buy Now

Kiehl's Body Scrub Soap Duo Nordstrom Kiehl's Body Scrub Soap Duo This exfoliating bar soap helps to soothe exhausted muscles while removing dead skin. Its formula of oatmeal and bran helps to alleviate rough patches as it cleanses. Comes in a pack of two. $20 (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

