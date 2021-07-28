All of the Best Deals on Kiehl's at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally open to everyone (not just Nordstrom cardholders)! The department store's biggest sale event has a ton of epic deals shoppers won't want to miss, including fan favorites from beloved skincare brand Kiehl's.
Score huge discounts on some of the most popular skincare items from the line until Aug. 8. Deals include exclusive limited-edition sets and low prices on Kiehl's staples like the Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil, Facial Fuel Face Wash, Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer and so many more.
Check out more amazing beauty deals at the Anniversary Sale. You'll find markdowns on big brands like Laura Mercier, Charlotte Tilbury, MAC, NARS, Tom Ford, Slip, La Mer, Clinique, Ouai, Diptyque, Voluspa and T3.
That's not all you'll find at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Shop ET Style's selection of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Hurry, deals are selling out fast!
Shop the best Kiehl's deals below.
