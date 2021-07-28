Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: 25 Best Beauty Deals

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom

We love the amazing deals on fashion items we're finding at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but the Beauty Exclusives are the can't-miss deals at this year's sale! Because it's Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year, expect huge markdowns on your favorite brands of makeup, skincare and hair products, along with limited-edition, multi-piece sets.

Whether you want to treat yourself to a few new beauty buys or you're looking for a great gift, the Nordstrom sale has deals on fan favorites from big beauty brands like NARS, Mac, Anastasia Beverly Hills, La Mer, Oribe, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl's, T3, NuFace, SLIP, ghd, Diptyque, Voluspa, Slip, Sunday Riley, RevitaLash, Ouai and more. 

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best beauty deals from the Nordstrom's sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Beauty Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Duo
Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Duo
Nordstrom
Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Duo
Meghan Markle loves the dewy glow Pure Canvas Primer Duo from Laura Mercier gives her. It's just one of the anniversary sale items from Nordstrom's Beauty Exclusives.  
$49 (REGULARLY $76)
Herbivore Botanicals Soak & Soften Set
Herbivore Botanicals Soak & Soften Set
Nordstrom
Herbivore Botanicals Soak & Soften Set
This Herbivore Botanicals Soak & Soften Set is a 3 part routine for a relaxing bath. This Herbivore Botanicals set includes a Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish, Coconut Bath Soak, and  Calm Bath Salts.
$35 (REGULARLY $68)
Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo
Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo
Nordstrom
Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo
Decrease signs of aging and creasing in your skin while protecting your hair with these Slip Mulberry Silk Queen Pillowcases.
$125 (REGULARLY $178)
MAC Award-Winning Lip Set
MAC Award-Winning Lip Set
Nordstrom
MAC Award-Winning Lip Set
Get this Mac Lip set at a discount and you'll have soft, supple lips for the rest of the summer. 
$35 (REGULARLY $55)
Wellbe Set of 7 Washable Cosmetic Cloths
Wellbe Set of 7 Washable Cosmetic Cloths
Nordstrom
Wellbe Set of 7 Washable Cosmetic Cloths
Quick drying washable face cloths to make your skincare routine more green. Use these facial pads to apply lotions, cleansers, toners and more.
$20 (REGULARLY $30)
La Mer Travel Size Crème de la Mer Set
La Mer Travel Size Crème de la Mer Set
Nordstrom
La Mer Travel Size Crème de la Mer Set
Now's your chance to score a deal on La Mer. This limited-edition set includes travel sizes of the iconic Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, the Cleansing Foam, the Treatment Lotion and the Renewal Oil. 
$95 (REGULARLY $182)
PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device
PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device
Nordstrom
PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device
Available in Pink and Black, this PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device features gentle silicone bristles and four customizable modes.
$66 (REGULARLY $99)
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ Set
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ Set
Nordstrom
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ Set
For dry to very dry skin, Clinique's Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ instantly hydrates and moisturizes the skin while visibly improving the skin. With this set, get a jumbo and travel size to have youthful skin at home and while traveling.
$39 (REGULARLY $56)
T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer
T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer
Nordstrom
T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer
Compact and performance packed, this T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer is powered by advanced IonAir technology.
$100 (REGULARLY $150)
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set
Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set
A limited-edition skin care set featuring full sizes of Charlotte's Magic Cream, Magic Eye Rescue and Magic Serum for dewy, glowing skin.
$160 (REGULARLY $240)
Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Face Mask
Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Face Mask
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Face Mask
With almost 500 5-Star reviews, this Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Face Mask eliminates debris, dead surface skin cells, removes toxins from the skin and unclogs pores with its rich mineral formula.
$25 (REGULARLY $38)
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate® Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate® Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Nordstrom
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate® Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
This Kate Somerville ExfoliKate® Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash features a medicated formula to clear your skin while cleansing. Looking for an everyday facial cleanser that's gentile on your skin and helps with your acne, this ExfoliKate® Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash is what you need.
$25 (REGULARLY $40)

 

L'Occitane Full Size Lavender Hand Wash & Hand Lotion Set
L'Occitane Full Size Lavender Hand Wash & Hand Lotion Set
Nordstrom
L'Occitane Full Size Lavender Hand Wash & Hand Lotion Set
A limited-edition set featuring full sizes of L'Occitane Lavender Cleansing Hand Wash and Lavender Moisturizing Hand Lotion to match. 
$34 (REGULARLY $53)
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Nordstrom
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
A limited-edition set of five travel size Diptyque candles, featuring their bestselling scents. 
$60 (REGULARLY $82)
Ouai Super Dry & Detox Shampoo Set
Ouai Super Dry & Detox Shampoo Set
Nordstrom
Ouai Super Dry & Detox Shampoo Set
A limited-edition set of OUAI's clarifying Detox Shampoo for wash days and the absorbent Super Dry Shampoo for when you're looking to extend your blowout. 
$35 (REGULARLY $54)
NARS Pleasure Trip Cheek Palette
Nars Pleasure Trip Cheek Palette
Nordstrom
NARS Pleasure Trip Cheek Palette
The only palette you'll need to contour, highlight and add a wash a color to your cheeks. 
$45 (REGULARLY $87)
Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face & Neck Cream
Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face & Neck Cream
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face & Neck Cream
Apply this multi-targeting anti-aging face and neck cream to your face and neck twice a day to reduce wrinkles and even out skin tone and texture. 
$56 (REGULARLY $85)
Oribe Magic Duo Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set
Oribe Magic Duo Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set
Nordstrom
Oribe Magic Duo Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set
Another super popular beauty exclusive that comes back every year is this Oribe set that comes with full sizes of the Gold Lust Dry Shampoo and Dry Texturizing Spray. 
$64 (REGULARLY $96)
NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit
NuFace White Trinity Facial Toning Kit
Nordstrom
NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit
If you're looking to splurge on an at-home facial tool, opt for the cult-favorite, microcurrent NuFace Trinity device. 
$199 (REGULARLY $339)
Voluspa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio
Voluspa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio
Nordstrom
Voluspa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio
The Anniversary Sale is the perfect time to get deals on beloved Voluspa candles. This set includes the Italian Bellini, Saijo Persimmon and Laguna scents, all in adorably designed tins. 
$20 (REGULARLY $30)
T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer-$150 Value
T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer
Nordstrom
T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer-$150 Value
This lightweight hairdryer is designed to smooth your hair while drying it extra fast. 
$100 (REGULARLY $150)
Sunday Riley Good Genes Home & Away Set
Good Genes Home & Away Set
Nordstrom
Sunday Riley Good Genes Home & Away Set
This exfoliating face treatment brightens, smooths, and tones your skin all in one easy, leave-on application. The set includes one full-size and one travel-size bottle of the Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment.
$114 (REGULARLY $184)
NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balm Duo
NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balm Duo
Nordstrom
NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balm Duo
Get two NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balms for just $22 in this Nordstrom exclusive set. 
$22
Mario Badescu Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
Mario Badescu Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
Nordstrom
Mario Badescu Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
A three-piece kit that comes with full-size Mario Badescu staples -- Drying Lotion, Rosewater Facial Spray and Rose Lip Balm.
$17 (REGULARLY $33)
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Tried and true, this is the hand cream our editors swear by. Never greasy and smells like heaven. 
$11 (REGULARLY $16)

