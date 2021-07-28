Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: 25 Best Beauty Deals

We love the amazing deals on fashion items we're finding at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but the Beauty Exclusives are the can't-miss deals at this year's sale! Because it's Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year, expect huge markdowns on your favorite brands of makeup, skincare and hair products, along with limited-edition, multi-piece sets.

Whether you want to treat yourself to a few new beauty buys or you're looking for a great gift, the Nordstrom sale has deals on fan favorites from big beauty brands like NARS, Mac, Anastasia Beverly Hills, La Mer, Oribe, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl's, T3, NuFace, SLIP, ghd, Diptyque, Voluspa, Slip, Sunday Riley, RevitaLash, Ouai and more.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best beauty deals from the Nordstrom's sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Beauty Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

