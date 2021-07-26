Shopping

Nike Unleashed a Huge Sale With Top-Rated Shoes and Apparel Up to 50% Off

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nike Sale
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

There's never been a better time to save at Nike. In fact, it's the best time, because Nike kicked off a massive sale with popular styles up to 50% off. Start fresh this fall with running shoes, athletic apparel, backpacks and more all marked down until August 7. 

Thousands of items are already on sale at the retailer, including shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids. Members can save an additional 20% off already marked-down prices with code BEST20 -- it's free to sign up and start saving. 

Up your street style game with the Women's Air Force 1 Crater sneakers, which are already marked down 37%, from $110 to just $69. And with the members discount, the price drops to just $55! Nike's ultra-comfortable One Luxe Mid-Rise Leggings are also on sale, so you can keep up with summer's neon trends for just $50, down from the original price of $90. 

There's something for everyone and every season at Nike's sale. Shop ET Style's picks below, and don't forget to sign up for the extra discount and free shipping.

Women's Air Force 1 Crater
Women's Air Force 1 Crater
Nike
Women's Air Force 1 Crater
The sneakers that helped define street style are reimagined with Crater Foam, weighing in with at least 20% recycled materials.
$55 (REGULARLY $110)
Women's One Luxe Mid-Rise Leggings
Women's One Luxe Mid-Rise Leggings.png
Nike
Women's One Luxe Mid-Rise Leggings
Part of the Nike Luxe line, these super-comfortable, lightweight leggings are the second skin you'll want to live in.
$50 (REGULARLY $90)
Men's React Vision
Men's React Vision
Nike
Men's React Vision
React foam and an ultraplush tongue provide surreal comfort.
$84 (REGULARLY $140)
Women's Air Max 270 React
Women's Air Max 270 React.png
Nike
Women's Air Max 270 React
The Max Air 270 unit delivers unrivaled all-day comfort.
$87 (REGULARLY $160)
Men's Court Vision Mid
Men's Court Vision Mid.png
Nike
Men's Court Vision Mid
Inspired by shoe designs from the mid-1980s, the shoe offers retro basketball style that commands attention in the modern era.
$60 (REGULARLY $75)
Women's One Mid-Rise 7" Bike Shorts
Women's One Mid-Rise 7 Bike Shorts.png
Nike
Women's One Mid-Rise 7" Bike Shorts
These shorts are a versatile layer up for whatever you are.
$32 (REGULARLY $40)
Women's Venture Runner
Women's Venture Runner.png
Nike
Women's Venture Runner
The exposed stitching, high-flex upper and a micro-branded heel clip add fresh DNA to your laidback look.
$56 (REGULARLY $70)
Men's React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2.png
Nike
Men's React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
A refreshed upper uses Flywire technology that combines with Flyknit for support and breathability where you need it.
$97 (REGULARLY $160)
Women's Dri-FIT Indy Light-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra
Women's Dri-FIT Indy Light-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra.png
Nike
Women's Dri-FIT Indy Light-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra
Removable padding lets you switch up your coverage, while adjustable straps help give you a secure fit. 
$32 (REGULARLY $40)
Women's Fast Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
Fast Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings.png
Nike
Women's Fast Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
These highly-rated leggings have plenty of pockets for essential storage on the go.
$44 (REGULARLY $55)
Women's Air Zoom SuperRep 2 HIIT Class Shoes
Women's Air Zoom SuperRep 2 HIIT Class Shoes.png
Nike
Women's Air Zoom SuperRep 2 HIIT Class Shoes
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT and other fast-paced exercise.
$72 (REGULARLY $120)

