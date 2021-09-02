Shopping

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale -- Take 50% Off Benefit, Clinique and More

By ETonline Staff
Beauty lovers, prepare your wallets! The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening now -- and it's epic.

There's no doubt that Ulta has become one of the top go-to beauty retailers for everything, whether it's must-have hair and beauty tools, luxury makeup brands or drugstore favorites and more. And for the brand's blowout beauty sale, Ulta is offering 50% off of hundreds of its best products. So, whatever your skincare, makeup and haircare needs may be, this is the time to stock up on it all.

Ulta's 21 Days Sale means three weeks of daily beauty steals, with each day highlighting up to five different products or brands and each item is 50% off. And after getting a preview of what's on the line, there's no denying that this year's hair, skin and beauty deals are worth adding to your cart.

Now, considering that there are hundreds of items available during the retailer's major sale, we took the liberty of finding the best beauty steals for each day. That way, you can spend less time paging through each day from the sale and more time grabbing all of your favorites (before they sell out, of course). 

From tried-and-true makeup products from household names (think Benefit Hoola Bronzer, MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot, Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara) and anti-aging skincare staples to items from cult-favorite brands like Sunday Riley and Tula, it's safe to say that the Ulta Beauty sale truly has everything you could be looking for. 

To get a head start on your shopping (and see what'll be included as the sale goes on), scroll down to shop the must-have picks from each day of the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale below.

Sept. 2 

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Ulta
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
The Skyn Iceland eye gel masks are a favorite among celebs and influencers for the cooling and de-puffing effect. 
$16 (REGULARLY $33)
Lancome Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara
Lancome Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara
Ulta
Lancome Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara
Now's the time to stock up on the super popular Lancome Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara. 
$13 (REGULARLY $26)

Sept. 3

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse
Ulta
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse
Summer is almost over, so it's time to grab a self-tanner like the cult-fave St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse to keep the sun-kissed glow going through fall. 
$22 (REGULARLY $44)
Lilly Lashes Faux Mink Miami Lashes
Lilly Lashes Faux Mink Miami Lashes
Ulta
Lilly Lashes Faux Mink Miami Lashes
The Lilly Lashes Miami Lashes are the brand's number-one bestseller. Look at that drama! 
$14 (REGULARLY $28)

Sept. 4

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer
Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer
Ulta
Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer
Benefit's Precisely, My Brow eyebrow pencil for half the price -- say less!
$12 (REGULARLY $24)
Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer
Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer
Ulta
Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer
Clinique's Moisture Surge gel-cream moisturizer is a classic and great for all skin types. 
$12 (REGULARLY $25)

Sept. 5

It Cosmetics Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol Serum-in-Cream
It Cosmetics Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol Serum-in-Cream
Ulta
It Cosmetics Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol Serum-in-Cream
It Cosmetics' Hello Results is serum and face cream in one.
$34 (REGULARLY $69)
PMD Personal Microderm PRO
PMD Personal Microderm PRO
Ulta
PMD Personal Microderm PRO
Save big on the PMD Personal Microderm PRO for at-home microdermabrasion treatments. 
$99 (REGULARLY $199)

Sept. 6

Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer
Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer
Ulta
Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer
The Benefit Hoola Bronzer has been a fan favorite for years. Available in four shades. 
$15 (REGULARLY $30)
Lancome La Vie Est Belle Happiness Shot
Lancome La Vie Est Belle Happiness Shot
Ulta
Lancome La Vie Est Belle Happiness Shot
How cute is this mini travel size version of the Lancome La Vie Est Belle perfume? Ulta customers love the sweet and floral scent. 
$19 (REGULARLY $39)

Sept. 7

Stila Stay All Day Smudge Stick Waterproof Eyeliner
Stila Stay All Day Smudge Stick Waterproof Eyeliner
Ulta
Stila Stay All Day Smudge Stick Waterproof Eyeliner
Stila Stay All Day is a staple eyeliner. It's said to be waterproof, long-wearing and fade-proof. 
$11 (REGULARLY $22)
Philosophy The Microdelivery Exfoliating Facial Wash
Philosophy The Microdelivery Exfoliating Facial Wash
Ulta
Philosophy The Microdelivery Exfoliating Facial Wash
Philosophy's exfoliating cleanser buffs away dead skin and dirt. 
$14 (REGULARLY $29)

Sept. 8

Mario Badescu Glass Bottle Drying Lotion
Mario Badescu Glass Bottle Drying Lotion
Ulta
Mario Badescu Glass Bottle Drying Lotion
Say bye to zits with the award-winning Mario Badescu Drying Lotion. 
$8 (REGULARLY $17)
Lancome Advanced Génifique Anti-Aging Face Serum
Lancome Advanced Génifique Anti-Aging Face Serum
Ulta
Lancome Advanced Génifique Anti-Aging Face Serum
Get the luxe Lancome Advanced Génifique Anti-Aging Face Serum for under $30. 
$26 (REGULARLY $52)

Sept. 9

MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot Eyeshadow
MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot Eyeshadow
Ulta
MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot Eyeshadow
The MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot Eyeshadow is a makeup lover's go-to for using as an eyeshadow base or primer, thanks to the creamy formula that dries to a smooth, non-cakey finish. Available in 15 shades. 
$11 (REGULARLY $23)
Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss
Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss
Ulta
Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss
Get plump, full-looking lips in a flash with the Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss. Available in 16 shades. 
$12 (REGULARLY $24)

Sept. 10

Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
Ulta
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
The iconic Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara is said to length, curl, volumize and condition the lashes. 
$11 (REGULARLY $23)
ZitSticka KILLA Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch 4-Pack
ZitSticka KILLA Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch 4-Pack
Ulta
ZitSticka KILLA Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch 4-Pack
ZitSticka's pimple patch has micro-darts that melt and go deep to clear up the gunk. 
$8 (REGULARLY $16)

Check back to see our favorite deals for the following week!

